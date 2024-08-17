Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful Dictator (Videos)

These two videos should, frankly, end Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. For a candidate who says Trump is a tyrant and a threat to democracy, here are two more examples of Kamala bragging about all the ways she can be a dictator.

First up, her enthusiastic assertion she can take patents from companies:

Dictator Kamala Harris discussing government takeover of companies' patents:

"I will snatch their patent, so that we [the American government] will take over.

Yes we can do that!

The question is: 'Do you have the will to do it'!?

I have the will to do it."



The party… pic.twitter.com/fLTZE1pagq — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 17, 2024

It tells us exactly who Kamala is and exactly how she thinks: she thinks the government can just take a company's patents and run the show.

This is straight up communism, the seizure of the means of production.

.@KamalaHarris is such a Marxist. She is excited about stealing property from companies. No understanding that taking away their patents will destroy the incentives to innovation. https://t.co/60lmgBcRrA — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) August 17, 2024

Oh, she understands. Destroying incentives to innovation is a feature, not a bug, of her policies.

Remind me who the threat to democracy is again https://t.co/nHVk9OaVP4 — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 17, 2024

The Left will tell you it's Trump. And they'll do it with a straight face.

Ah yes the norms and democracy of government take over



Anyone in the media who whined about dictatorship wanna say something or they just coward grifters? https://t.co/I4F8JELpTV — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 17, 2024

Definitely the latter.

Bayh-Dole doesn't just let the President randomly snatch up patents because she's mad. There are very stringent requirements, mostly revolving around a failure to commercialize the tech that was federally funded. https://t.co/Tr4PcFO5Wt — Boo (@IzaBooboo) August 17, 2024

You'd think someone who was a DA, an AG, and the VP would know this.

But that's not even the worst. Here's Kamala saying she knows -- with the stroke of her pen -- she has the power to ruin someone's life by charging them criminally:

Power hungry Kamala Harris describing how she can ruin lives with the 'swipe of a pen':

"I learned that with the swipe of my pen, I could charge someone with the lowest level offense. And because of the swipe of my pen, that person could be arrested, they could sit in jail for at… pic.twitter.com/AX7HQEYhOB — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 16, 2024

But tell us Trump is the dictator, Lefties.

Given her record as DA and AG, she wasn't making some broader point about respecting her power. She was bragging about what she planned to do: ruin lives through malicious prosecution.

The education of a tyrant. This is a dangerous woman. https://t.co/RnnEOryJkL — Jim Fischer (@jimfischer72) August 17, 2024

Incredibly dangerous.

Kamala discussing how to RUIN PEOPLES LIVES with the swipe of a pen..



Another BANGER from @EricAbbenante 🔥🔥



Just say NO to Kamunism. https://t.co/MRovxqn22K — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 17, 2024

These videos should do irreparable damage to her campaign.

Frightening and revolting. What's the difference between Kamala and NKVD's chief Lavrenti Beria's "Show me the man and I'll find you the crime"? https://t.co/Z39JSrpZGL — Max Denken (@maxdenken) August 17, 2024

There's no difference. None whatsoever.

Think of this pen when it comes to executive orders and Kamala Harris @EricAbbenante https://t.co/VDyXZisN4y — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) August 16, 2024

And think of all the policies she's endorsed in the past: banning private health insurance, outlawing red meat consumption, gun confiscation. There's zero reason to believe she wouldn't try these things with a stroke of her pen.