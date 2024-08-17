Paul Krugman Looks at the Kamala Harris Price-Control Hysteria in Perspective
Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful Dictator (Videos)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

These two videos should, frankly, end Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. For a candidate who says Trump is a tyrant and a threat to democracy, here are two more examples of Kamala bragging about all the ways she can be a dictator.

First up, her enthusiastic assertion she can take patents from companies:

It tells us exactly who Kamala is and exactly how she thinks: she thinks the government can just take a company's patents and run the show.

This is straight up communism, the seizure of the means of production.

Oh, she understands. Destroying incentives to innovation is a feature, not a bug, of her policies.

The Left will tell you it's Trump. And they'll do it with a straight face.

Definitely the latter.

You'd think someone who was a DA, an AG, and the VP would know this.

But that's not even the worst. Here's Kamala saying she knows -- with the stroke of her pen -- she has the power to ruin someone's life by charging them criminally:

But tell us Trump is the dictator, Lefties.

Given her record as DA and AG, she wasn't making some broader point about respecting her power. She was bragging about what she planned to do: ruin lives through malicious prosecution.

Incredibly dangerous.

These videos should do irreparable damage to her campaign.

There's no difference. None whatsoever.

And think of all the policies she's endorsed in the past: banning private health insurance, outlawing red meat consumption, gun confiscation. There's zero reason to believe she wouldn't try these things with a stroke of her pen.

