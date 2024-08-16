ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border Czar Kamala

Illegal immigration is a crime that is almost 100% preventable. Strict border enforcement and application of immigration laws would cut off a majority of the flow of illegal immigration almost immediately.

Likewise, the crimes illegal immigrants commit are nearly 100% preventable. This includes the rape and murder of innocent American citizens. Secure the border, and they don't work their ways to our cities.

Except under the Biden administration and border czar Kamala Harris, the situation has gotten worse. Illegal immigrants of all stripes are freely crossing the border, released by ICE or local authorities. Just yesterday we told you about an illegal immigrant who raped a woman in Maryland, only to have his 20-year sentence reduced to 190 days.

So it's no surprise criminals like this guy are in America:

BREAKING: ICE Buffalo arrested a Peruvian gang leader yesterday who is wanted for 23 murders in Peru & was caught and released at the U.S. border in May. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, leader of “Los Killers”, was arrested by ICE in Endicott, NY, about 145 miles northwest of NYC.… pic.twitter.com/9RzfaggX29 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 15, 2024

The entire post reads:

ICE tells FOX Torres-Navarro was caught by Border Patrol on May 16th near Roma, TX in the Rio Grande Valley, but was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear. It took almost two months before federal authorities learned he was wanted in Peru for nearly two dozen murders. After being informed, Buffalo based ICE deportation officers found and arrested him yesterday. He is now in ICE detention. Photo of Torres-Navarro below is provided via law enforcement source. ICE statement to FOX: “Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens,” said ICE Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas P. Brophy. “Well done by our ICE Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody.”

Nearly two dozen murders. On the bright side, at least California wouldn't release him from prison early.

Not only does Kamala Harris want to ABOLISH ICE, she compared ICE to the KKK.



The very people Kamala Harris wants to villainize just took a MONSTER off of the streets. pic.twitter.com/mn5NcT3NZW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2024

He is a monster.

And Kamala didn't care he was walking around in our communities.

ICE Buffalo is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/cfjWBdJzUY — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) August 16, 2024

Oh my God. We couldn't help but laugh.

Caught that, too.

Trump said: they're not sending their best. He was right, again.



Can you imagine how many Gianfranco Torres-Navarro's are in our neighborhoods right now?! — Maggie Maye (@k74607492) August 15, 2024

This guy is one who was caught. There are countless more we don't know about.

Make this monster the poster boy of the DNC in Chicago next week.

When is the Peruvian Gang Leaders for Kamala Zoom call? — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 15, 2024

'Peruvian Gang Leaders for Kamala' -- well played.

How many murders does it take to qualify someone as a serial killer ??

So the Biden/Harris administration released a “serial killer” on United States citizens ??

I’ll bet that’s a first in our history !

What a bunch of morons. 🙄 — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) August 15, 2024

We're sure there are other illegal immigrants with even higher body counts to their names.

Scary stuff.

I'm so old, I can remember when vicious criminals went *south* of the border to avoid jail.https://t.co/tGwphzkgrN — Will Collier (@willcollier) August 16, 2024

How times have changed.

So a psychopath serial killer who previously murdered 23 enters the U.S. illegally and gets a “Notice to Appear” from ICE, is sent on his way, and travels 1,500 miles up north??



I have lots of questions, but I guess let’s start with how many people did he kill along the way ? https://t.co/i8AFDeONqD — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 16, 2024

That's the question we all deserve to have answered.

But we won't.

I like the subtle gang name. https://t.co/XC1kzNFFU7 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) August 16, 2024

So subtle.

You're flat out wrong if you think violent illegals are only a problem in border states.



Violent crime wave in northern states proves you otherwise. #HR2 https://t.co/zu4WpghjXZ — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) August 16, 2024

They're being flown all over the nation, courtesy Kamala (and your tax dollars).

You couldn't cook up a better storyline for the Trump/Vance campaign to capitalize on. Endicott New York used to be a regional manufacturing hub, now it's a place where Peruvian serial killers who came through our wide open border go to hide out. https://t.co/AANRbJc0Q6 — Bobby Panzenbeck (@Panzenbeck) August 16, 2024

The ads write themselves, frankly.