ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border Czar Kamala

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Illegal immigration is a crime that is almost 100% preventable. Strict border enforcement and application of immigration laws would cut off a majority of the flow of illegal immigration almost immediately. 

Advertisement

Likewise, the crimes illegal immigrants commit are nearly 100% preventable. This includes the rape and murder of innocent American citizens. Secure the border, and they don't work their ways to our cities.

Except under the Biden administration and border czar Kamala Harris, the situation has gotten worse. Illegal immigrants of all stripes are freely crossing the border, released by ICE or local authorities. Just yesterday we told you about an illegal immigrant who raped a woman in Maryland, only to have his 20-year sentence reduced to 190 days.

So it's no surprise criminals like this guy are in America:

The entire post reads:

ICE tells FOX Torres-Navarro was caught by Border Patrol on May 16th near Roma, TX in the Rio Grande Valley, but was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear. 

It took almost two months before federal authorities learned he was wanted in Peru for nearly two dozen murders. After being informed, Buffalo based ICE deportation officers found and arrested him yesterday. He is now in ICE detention.

Photo of Torres-Navarro below is provided via law enforcement source. 

ICE statement to FOX:

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens,” said ICE Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas P. Brophy. “Well done by our ICE Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody.”

Nearly two dozen murders. On the bright side, at least California wouldn't release him from prison early.

He is a monster.

And Kamala didn't care he was walking around in our communities.

Oh my God. We couldn't help but laugh.

Caught that, too.

This guy is one who was caught. There are countless more we don't know about.

'Peruvian Gang Leaders for Kamala' -- well played.

We're sure there are other illegal immigrants with even higher body counts to their names.

Scary stuff.

How times have changed.

That's the question we all deserve to have answered.

But we won't.

So subtle.

They're being flown all over the nation, courtesy Kamala (and your tax dollars).

The ads write themselves, frankly.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BUFFALO CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

