Kamala's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Who Raped Maryland Woman Has 20-Year Sentenced Reduced to 190 DAYS

For all her bloviating about 'trusting women', Kamala Harris' abject failures as border czar are harming many, many American women.

The latest is a woman in Maryland who was raped by an illegal immigrant from Guatemala -- one who was released despite an ICE retainer. He was sentenced to 20 years for the crime and a judge just reduced his punishment to 190 days. Thankfully, ICE arrested him.

Will he be deported or imprisoned this time? Or turned loose again to harm more women on Kamala's watch?

Absolutely despicable.

NEW: Today, ICE Baltimore arrested a Guatemalan illegal alien who was convicted last month of raping a Maryland resident. Local authorities had released him after his arrest & ignored ICE’s detainer request. He was sentenced to 20 years, but the court suspended all but 190 days… pic.twitter.com/MZHTjnQHdv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 14, 2024

Here's the ICE statement on the timeline of events.

U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Argueta May 21, 2019, after he unlawfully entered the United States near El Paso, Texas, as an accompanied minor. Officials served Argueta with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge. On May 23, 2019, U.S. Border Patrol transferred custody of Argueta to ERO El Paso. Later that day, ERO El Paso released Argueta on an order of recognizance. The Charles County Sheriff's Office arrested Argueta Dec. 22, 2023, and charged him with rape in the second degree. ERO Baltimore lodged an immigration detainer against Argueta Dec. 27, 2023, with the Charles County Detention Center in La Plata. The Charles County Detention Center refused to honor ERO Baltimore’s immigration detainer and released Argueta from custody on an unknown date. On Feb. 12, a Department of Justice immigration judge in Baltimore ordered Argueta removed to Guatemala. On July 3, the Circuit Court for Charles County convicted Argueta of rape in the second degree and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised probation. The court then suspended all but 190 days of the prison sentence.

Our border is wide open and Kamala doesn't care.

He shouldn’t be here and needs to be permanently removed from the United States (along with any government clown responsible for him being here).



America is full. Shop closed. ✋🏻 — Stella X (@GreenEy3sOpen) August 14, 2024

The border should be closed. It never will be.

20 yrs with all but 190 days suspended? Are they putting these rapists back on the street on purpose? What is happening in our criminal justice system? — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) August 14, 2024

This is what 'restorative justice' -- a long held policy of the Left -- looks like in reality.

Illegal alien rapists get set free.

Innocent women suffer. Wash, rinse, repeat.

How could this be happening? Why are illegals given special treatment under the law?



“Local authorities had released him after his arrest & ignored ICE’s detainer request. He was sentenced to 20 years, but the court suspended all but 190 days of the sentence.” — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 15, 2024

Because Leftists have infiltrated every strata of society.

4-8 years ago this sort of story would be an outlier and the public would be outraged.



Now under Kamala's America, this happens almost every day, certainly every week.



You guys want more of this in our everyday lives? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 14, 2024

Voting for Kamala guarantees more of this.

So, rape is 190 days sentence as long as you’re here illegally? 190 days for destroying someone’s life forever. — Jared808 (@Jared808) August 14, 2024

American women are second class citizens under Kamala's border policies.

Biden-Harris brought this misery and death upon America https://t.co/XyFFuyplr3 — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) August 15, 2024

They did.

Judges from The Party of Women™️ out here knocking 19.5 years off the sentences of rapists. Sounds about right. https://t.co/ay9wrzcoia — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 14, 2024

Definitely on-brand for the supposed Party of Women.

190 days for Rape? The judge needs to be impeached. https://t.co/Nr9qDIVOIx — You can’t make this Crap up! (@cantpretendtoo) August 14, 2024

Impeached and disabarred.

Stories like this should be on the front page across America. It's outrageous that a preventable crime was allowed to happen because of the open border, worse that he was set free. https://t.co/Ybsihte0XH — John McClelland (@JayCryptic) August 15, 2024

It's become so commonplace it doesn't garner headlines.

The media think if they suppress these stories, they'll just go away.

Sanctuary cities don't protect citizens. Sanctuary cities only protect criminals. End this sanctuary city madness! https://t.co/ctt0QYNmVM — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) August 15, 2024

It needs to end.

But will it? Depends on who wins in November.