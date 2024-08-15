BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
Kamala's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Who Raped Maryland Woman Has 20-Year Sentenced Reduced to 190 DAYS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

For all her bloviating about 'trusting women', Kamala Harris' abject failures as border czar are harming many, many American women.

The latest is a woman in Maryland who was raped by an illegal immigrant from Guatemala -- one who was released despite an ICE retainer. He was sentenced to 20 years for the crime and a judge just reduced his punishment to 190 days. Thankfully, ICE arrested him.

Will he be deported or imprisoned this time? Or turned loose again to harm more women on Kamala's watch?

Absolutely despicable.

Here's the ICE statement on the timeline of events.

U.S. Border Patrol apprehended Argueta May 21, 2019, after he unlawfully entered the United States near El Paso, Texas, as an accompanied minor. Officials served Argueta with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge.

On May 23, 2019, U.S. Border Patrol transferred custody of Argueta to ERO El Paso. Later that day, ERO El Paso released Argueta on an order of recognizance.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office arrested Argueta Dec. 22, 2023, and charged him with rape in the second degree.

ERO Baltimore lodged an immigration detainer against Argueta Dec. 27, 2023, with the Charles County Detention Center in La Plata.

The Charles County Detention Center refused to honor ERO Baltimore’s immigration detainer and released Argueta from custody on an unknown date.

On Feb. 12, a Department of Justice immigration judge in Baltimore ordered Argueta removed to Guatemala.

On July 3, the Circuit Court for Charles County convicted Argueta of rape in the second degree and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment followed by five years of supervised probation. The court then suspended all but 190 days of the prison sentence.

Our border is wide open and Kamala doesn't care.

The border should be closed. It never will be.

This is what 'restorative justice' -- a long held policy of the Left -- looks like in reality.

Illegal alien rapists get set free.

Innocent women suffer. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Because Leftists have infiltrated every strata of society.

Voting for Kamala guarantees more of this.

American women are second class citizens under Kamala's border policies.

They did.

Definitely on-brand for the supposed Party of Women.

Impeached and disabarred.

It's become so commonplace it doesn't garner headlines.

The media think if they suppress these stories, they'll just go away.

It needs to end.

But will it? Depends on who wins in November.

