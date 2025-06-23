He Sleuthed It Out: Keith Olbermann Claims Trump Only Bombed Iran Because 'He Has Lost America'

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on June 23, 2025
We haven't checked in on The Man Who Cried Urine too often lately. The last time we heard from Keith 'Keef' Olbermann, he was trying to blame the Boulder terrorist attack committed by a deranged leftist antisemite on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. 

Stephen Miller is Jewish, just for the record. 

It's not that Olbermann hasn't been angrily shouting at clouds every day since then. It's just that it would get a little boring and repetitive if we tried to cover every one of his daily lunatic ravings. 

But, after President Trump laid waste to Iranian nuclear facilities this weekend with Operation Midnight Hammer, we thought we should we'd see how the old coot is coping. 

Short answer? Not well. 

Watch: 

We're not going to torture our readers by posting Obermann's full podcast that no one on Earth watches. That would be cruel and unusual. The promo itself is enough to let everyone know that he is just as batpoop crazy as ever. 

Trump's average approval is actually at 47 percent (compared to 50 percent disapproval). That's a pretty high number, considering that the legacy media are still calling him Hitler every day. This claim that Trump is 'underwater' in 15 states is complete nonsense based on a Newsweek extrapolation from one -- ONE -- poll from a company called Civiqs, which isn't even included in the RCP poll average. 

In other words, he (and Newsweek) made it up.

HEY! We will have you know that 'Argle Bargle Rarr' is a trademarked expression of our very own PolitiBunny

You will be hearing from the Twitchy lawyers. (Just kidding ... maybe.)

That's the thing about polling. You can always find an outlier on the Internet that will validate the conclusion you've already reached. 

At least, you can always do that if you are a dishonest nutjob like Olbermann. 

As for the bombing mission, it's no surprise that Olbermann is clueless about that as well. 

Stop confusing Obermann with the facts. It's not nice. 

(Don't stop.)

Nothing was 'started' on Saturday night. Iran has been at war with America for 40 years. Trump is simply the man who finally struck back ... hard. 

And whether they will say it out loud or not, every nation in the West, and many of the Arab states as well, are quietly thanking the President for obliterating Fordow and two other nuclear installations. 

Seriously. What is with his arms in every one of these promos that he cuts? 

Is he channelling Mary Katherine Gallagher from SNL? 

HAHAHAHA. 

Absolutely. As soon as the camera is turned off. 

[spit laugh]

She must be an absolute nightmare at the Wendy's drive-thru. 

It's eerie and creepy, isn't it? 

We forgot about how Trump killed all the fish, LOL. 

But yikes. That is a resume of someone who keeps a scrawled manifesto under his mattress. 

He is insecure, but the word 'man' is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. 

Anyway, we're sure that Keef Olbermann had a grand old time screeching into the ether on his podcast last night. 

We just feel sorry for his dogs that he forces to watch him. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
