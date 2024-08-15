Chyron of the Day Brought to You by Calif. Dem's Plan to Release Certain Life Sentence Prisoners

California Democrats have rekindled an effort that would allow some prisoners who have been sentenced to life a chance at being released:

A bill that would give people serving life without parole a second chance at freedom was brought back in the California Assembly Monday after a year of inactivity. Senate Bill 94, authored by State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), calls for a second look at Californians serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The bill would allow people convicted of life sentences a chance to lessen their time behind bars if they have been imprisoned since June 1990, or for 25 years. Cortese says this is a chance for those convicted so long ago to have a second chance at life.

Here's a local news story about who would and wouldn't be eligible for release under the Democrat-sponsored bill:

Update on SB 94 (early release petition for offenders serving LWOP) :



Spokesman for Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas signaled it doesn’t have the votes to get out of the Assembly.



State Senator Dave Cortese says changes are coming to the bill that he hopes will change that. pic.twitter.com/mBlYGv23Wh — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 14, 2024

Did you catch a particular graphic in that story? California Democrats are a particular brand of crazy:

OMG!!!!



California Democrat assembly members are trying to get prisoners out early that have



KILLED 2 PEOPLE https://t.co/ihSvfnD9jM pic.twitter.com/Jz16sQPZ7s — Sacramento Insider (@sacinsidr) August 14, 2024

California Dems will give you the first two killings for free.

This is legitimately crazy.



Cap on early release here seems to be "three murders." https://t.co/e3trKQ00bp — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 15, 2024

Mental note....don't kill 3 people https://t.co/N6YcNowyWq — Wes Minder, P.E. (@WesKCMO) August 15, 2024

Yes, make sure to stop your California killing spree at two people so there's still a chance Democrats there will try and spring you from prison.