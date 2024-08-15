Chyron of the Day Brought to You by Calif. Dem's Plan to Release Certain Life Sentence Prisoners

'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries...
Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on August 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

California Democrats have rekindled an effort that would allow some prisoners who have been sentenced to life a chance at being released

A bill that would give people serving life without parole a second chance at freedom was brought back in the California Assembly Monday after a year of inactivity. 

Senate Bill 94, authored by State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), calls for a second look at Californians serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The bill would allow people convicted of life sentences a chance to lessen their time behind bars if they have been imprisoned since June 1990, or for 25 years. Cortese says this is a chance for those convicted so long ago to have a second chance at life.

Here's a local news story about who would and wouldn't be eligible for release under the Democrat-sponsored bill: 

Did you catch a particular graphic in that story? California Democrats are a particular brand of crazy:

California Dems will give you the first two killings for free.

Three words best sum it up:

That, and then some. 

Yes, make sure to stop your California killing spree at two people so there's still a chance Democrats there will try and spring you from prison.

