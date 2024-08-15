Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by Math Instead

Yesterday we told you about the last Denny's in San Francisco shutting down, citing rising crime and dine-and-dash incidents.

Retail theft has been a problem in California for a while. Many places in the Golden State have decriminalized or reduced the severity of retail thefts under certain amounts and local prosecutors decline to press charges in other cases.

But here's Gavin Newsom, trying to brag about the 'record progress' the Golden State is making against criminals robbing retailers blind:

California is making record progress against organized retail theft.



To date, @CHP_HQ has made over 800 arrests, 448 investigations, and recovered over $7.2 million worth of stolen goods. pic.twitter.com/6IpUqYq1j1 — California Governor (@CAgovernor) August 15, 2024

But Newsom won't repeal Prop 47, which caused a lot of these problems.

Hey, you know what would help? repealing Prop47



oh wait, you're against that. which means it's the right thing to do — Sleepy Grog (@da_grog) August 15, 2024

And he won't do the right thing.

But your homies want you to close more prisons. So what's the point of catching & releasing robbers?https://t.co/98V4trILBW — SASBoomstick (@SASBoomstick) August 15, 2024

California is on track to release some prisoners from their sentences early. Including violent criminals who've killed up to two people.

Really. You want us to appreciate you after ruining California, this beautiful state. Stop bragging about these things after Ruling California like a king, who hibernates until election comes. — Fazal (@Zarasdad2016) August 15, 2024

He's not up for reelection until 2026, so we wonder what his motive is. Maybe the Chi-Coms are coming back?

Yep. Criminals might be offended so we just let them free in california. We arrest citizens for frightening criminals though. — Kitty (@PrincessPTSD123) August 15, 2024

Criminals get priority in blue states.

And here's where the reality of math throws a major wrench into Newsom's bragging:

They got a whopping $7.2 million. A 2022 report by the California Retailers Association estimated that retail theft in the state resulted in losses of over $7.5 billion. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) August 15, 2024

A drop in the ocean.

In the context of $8.7 billion per year in losses to theft, this doesn’t seem like an occasion to break out the 1947 Cheval Blanc. https://t.co/Omyz8byB1Y — Jim Stanley (@JimStanleyCA) August 15, 2024

It sure doesn't.

Gavin Newsom: Thanks to all my hard work, we have recovered $7.2 million worth of stolen goods



Reality: In just 2022, retailers in California lost $8.720 BILLION in revenue to theft



Math: Gavin got back .0825% of stolen goods https://t.co/aLOLzpsBLb — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 15, 2024

A fraction of a percent.

Dear @GavinNewsom until we repeal every law that allows this to happen your posts mean NOTHING... https://t.co/oafPyhNQ6n — Cartel California (@Cartel_Cal) August 15, 2024

And that'll never happen. The Democratic Party love criminals too much to protect law-abiding citizens and businesses.

You are a liar, have you been to SF lately? Remember the beautiful city you helped destroy or do you just hand out in Marin Now. https://t.co/K62ylcnL72 — End1913 (@End1913) August 15, 2024

He doesn't care.

Honestly, Newsom probably has sights on his career beyond California. He's probably hoping for a place in a Kamala Harris administration.