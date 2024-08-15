Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Runni...
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
TMZ Reports Several People, Including a Doctor, ARRESTED in Connection to Matthew Perry's...
Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE...
Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to...
Kamala's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Who Raped Maryland Woman Has 20-Year Sentenced Reduc...
'MAGA IS A CULT' Screech the Old Cat Ladies (Dudes?) Singing Creepy 'Folk...
LYING HACK Ron Filipkowski Says Video of Josh Hawley Offering to Debate on...
Lib Reporter Gets Owned, JD Vance Rips Tim Walz, Taliban Thanks Kamala!
PO-TAY-TO --> Sean Astin's Video Series of His 'Austin For Kamala Harris' Road...
Dude, He's Not Gonna Date You: David Hogg Says Tim Walz Is What...
'Unbelievable': There's Been ANOTHER Incident Involving the Secret Service at a Trump Rall...

Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by Math Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 15, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Yesterday we told you about the last Denny's in San Francisco shutting down, citing rising crime and dine-and-dash incidents.

Retail theft has been a problem in California for a while. Many places in the Golden State have decriminalized or reduced the severity of retail thefts under certain amounts and local prosecutors decline to press charges in other cases.

Advertisement

But here's Gavin Newsom, trying to brag about the 'record progress' the Golden State is making against criminals robbing retailers blind:

But Newsom won't repeal Prop 47, which caused a lot of these problems.

And he won't do the right thing.

California is on track to release some prisoners from their sentences early. Including violent criminals who've killed up to two people.

Recommended

BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's not up for reelection until 2026, so we wonder what his motive is. Maybe the Chi-Coms are coming back?

Criminals get priority in blue states.

And here's where the reality of math throws a major wrench into Newsom's bragging:

A drop in the ocean.

It sure doesn't.

Advertisement

A fraction of a percent.

And that'll never happen. The Democratic Party love criminals too much to protect law-abiding citizens and businesses.

He doesn't care.

Honestly, Newsom probably has sights on his career beyond California. He's probably hoping for a place in a Kamala Harris administration.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM GAVIN NEWSOM THEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus This Fall
Amy Curtis
It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Running the Economy
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
Brett T.
Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino
Sam J.
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! NEWLY Discovered J6 Footage Gives GLIMPSE Into Pipe Bomb Mystery (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie Sam J.
Advertisement