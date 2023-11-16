Scene From a Foreign Occupation or a Warm Welcome for a Head of State? You Be the Judge

Praising Osama Bin Ladin is Apparently TikTok's Newest Trend
Coucy
Coucy  |  12:43 PM on November 16, 2023
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

When a foreign dignitary arrives in a city it's a natural urge for the local government to want to make them feel welcome. After all, hospitality has long been a hallmark of Americans, an open willingness to invite friends in and make them feel at home. But how far is too far in trying to make someone feel 'right at home'? We'd say this scene from San Francisco's welcoming of Chinese President Xi Jinping may have pushed at least several miles beyond the 'too far' line

That's... that's something. Honestly it looks more like scene from an occupation than it does a nice warm welcome, right? We're not the ones who noticed this, clearly.

There's a deeply eerie quality to it, almost like a vignette shown before a movie about the conquest of America. Of course it should be no surprise that California Governor Gavin Newsom is more interested in showing a warm and enthusiastic welcome to President Xi, since he only could be bothered to bestir himself to clean up the city once he knew Xi was coming. It seems that Newsom is staking out a claim as representative for an America Last ideal these days, given his statements and these images. 

Of course some people were quick to point out that buried in the crowd was one person holding an American flag... surely a sign of the patriotism of the crowd, right?

Good job, champ, you found Waldo.

Many have said over the years that America made a devil's bargain by opening up trade with China; we believed that the interaction with western markets would make China turn more and more like us, but time has borne out that we have instead become more and more like China. It's hard to find an argument that makes that a good thing.

***

Tags: CHINA SAN FRANCISCO XI JINPING NEWSOM

