More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED

If you ever wondered what an astroturf campaign looks like, check out the Kamala Harris bid for the White House. Everything about it -- including the so-called 'momentum' -- is all the media narrative. Most of it is stupid and not based in reality.

Advertisement

But sometimes it's downright hysterical.

Like this:

We have farm boys coming in with custom Kamala Harris shirts.



We are going to do this. pic.twitter.com/91siUzNcrb — Jared Schablein 🇺🇦 (@Wicomico_Jared) August 15, 2024

This writer's son has a summer job doing construction, landscaping, and home improvement. When you work in a physical job like that, it shows.

The closest this 'farm boy' has come to anything is the local farmer's market.

They have been voting blue for quite a while…nobody switched over pic.twitter.com/wh6Rdm4SFr — Logical Phallacies (@LPhallacies) August 15, 2024

Nice catch, Hawkeye.

Farm boy?



Not with swizzle stick arms like that, he ain't.



Pretty sure a strong breeze would knock him over. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 15, 2024

These are the same guys who think Tim Walz is an example of 'healthy masculinity' -- none of them couldn't bench press a gallon of milk.

There is no way noodle arms has ever seen a farm. — Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) August 15, 2024

Not a chance.

Playing FarmVille on Facebook does not make him a “farm boy.”



Holy crackers, you people must think we’re dim. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 15, 2024





They think we're stupid.

And the sad part is some people will buy it

a country boy you say?



the dewy hills of Northern Minnesota? — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) August 15, 2024

This writer has some far-Left family up in Northern Minnesota, so this made her chuckle.

The only farming this guy has ever done was in Minecraft. — Ron Rule (@ronrule) August 15, 2024

We laughed out loud.

That kid has never thrown a hay bale in his life 😂 — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) August 15, 2024

Not unless it's those little seasonal ones they sell at Hobby Lobby.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

These are not the hands of a “farm boy”🤣 https://t.co/HIxvbXTZbd pic.twitter.com/nl4wlEPhvY — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) August 15, 2024

Those hands are softers than this writer's.

That’s no “farm boy.” That’s the breed we call “basement gamer.” https://t.co/xpsa6Ez9Yk — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 15, 2024

But that doesn't have the same political zing to it.

Advertisement

Dude lost his man card, indefinitely. https://t.co/1zZKUFxK2x — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 15, 2024

It's very generous of you to assume he had one in the first place.

The stickers are hilarious:



Leslie Ledogar - State at-large, Delaware Dems

Tom Carper - Democrat Senator since 2001

Charles Paradee - Democrat state senator

Lisa Blunt Rochester - Democrat in congress

Hillary Clinton - self-explanatory



This is the most astroturfy thing ever lol https://t.co/zN9k2bDOTw — Pancaked Brick, Fried by Koroks (@FuckKoroks) August 15, 2024

Another keen-eyed reader who points out how fake this is. Like the rest of the Kamala campaign.