ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to...
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...
Montana Supreme Court -- Yes, MONTANA -- Rules Minors Don't Need Parental Consent...
Victim of Coup Calls Vice President Harris an 'Incredible Partner' at Rally
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX
Despicable UCLA Appeals to Ninth Circuit So They Can Allow Antisemitism on Campus...
President Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to ‘Get a Job’ (President, Maybe?)
Big Whoop: Gavin Newsom Brags About Tackling Organized Retail Theft, Gets CLOBBERED by...
It's the Biden-HARRIS Administration: Politico's Mad Trump Is Reminding Voters Who's Runni...
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
TMZ Reports Several People, Including a Doctor, ARRESTED in Connection to Matthew Perry's...
Biden Has NO Intention of Untethering Kamala Harris From 'Bidenomics' and PASS THE...

More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 15, 2024
AngieArtist

If you ever wondered what an astroturf campaign looks like, check out the Kamala Harris bid for the White House. Everything about it -- including the so-called 'momentum' -- is all the media narrative. Most of it is stupid and not based in reality.

Advertisement

But sometimes it's downright hysterical.

Like this:

This writer's son has a summer job doing construction, landscaping, and home improvement. When you work in a physical job like that, it shows.

The closest this 'farm boy' has come to anything is the local farmer's market.

Nice catch, Hawkeye.

These are the same guys who think Tim Walz is an example of 'healthy masculinity' -- none of them couldn't bench press a gallon of milk.

Not a chance.

Recommended

Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
Advertisement


They think we're stupid.

And the sad part is some people will buy it

This writer has some far-Left family up in Northern Minnesota, so this made her chuckle.

We laughed out loud.

Not unless it's those little seasonal ones they sell at Hobby Lobby.

Hahahahahahahahaha!

Those hands are softers than this writer's.

But that doesn't have the same political zing to it.

Advertisement

It's very generous of you to assume he had one in the first place.

Another keen-eyed reader who points out how fake this is. Like the rest of the Kamala campaign.

Tags: 2024 FUNNY KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Brett T.
ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
Amy
BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing Trump 'Very Fine People' Lie
Sam J.
SHOCKER! Harris Agrees to Debates but Not the One Hosted by FOX
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food Amy Curtis
Advertisement