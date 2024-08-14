DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism

History WILL Repeat: Woodrow Wilson's Free Speech Record Is Warning for Today's Censorship...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on August 14, 2024
Racism: It's (D)ifferent when Democrats (or their media allies) do it.

We've written quite about about MSNBC's Joy Reid, because she's a treasure trove of unhinged, often racist, and sometimes homophobic rants.

She's back again, raising the alarm that Donald Trump and JD Vance will -- *checks notes* -- stop anti-white racism.

Wait. What?

Wowza.

So not only is Joy admitting anti-White racism exists, but it's a good thing. And she's mad that big meanie Donald Trump will put a stop to it? That monster.

You don't hate the media enough.

And Joy Reid is mad about that. Think about what it takes to not only think that but say it out loud on national television.

This is how it always goes.

  1. It's a conspiracy theory.
  2. It's not happening.
  3. Okay, it's happening.
  4. It's happening and here's why it's a good thing.

Joy just took us to Step 3.

You'd expect the self-proclaimed 'anti-racists' would say it's a good thing.

Guess not.

She sure did.

She is serious, and yeah, she's a racist.

It really is a great endorsement.

And Joy doesn't even realize she did this.

This will probably come as a surprise to her, too.

How big of a headache do her producers have right now?

They really are deranged.

Right?

Apparently yes, if Trump does it.

