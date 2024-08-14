DERANGED Joy Reid Admits SOME Discrimination Is Okay, Raises Alarm Trump Might Stop Anti-White Racism

Racism: It's (D)ifferent when Democrats (or their media allies) do it.

We've written quite about about MSNBC's Joy Reid, because she's a treasure trove of unhinged, often racist, and sometimes homophobic rants.

Advertisement

She's back again, raising the alarm that Donald Trump and JD Vance will -- *checks notes* -- stop anti-white racism.

Wait. What?

Deranged Joy Reid says Trump and Vance will “nationalize their long-term goal of putting a stop to anti-White racism.” pic.twitter.com/FCorckDy1M — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 14, 2024

Wowza.

So not only is Joy admitting anti-White racism exists, but it's a good thing. And she's mad that big meanie Donald Trump will put a stop to it? That monster.

You don't hate the media enough.

What a scary outcome. No Racism. — NotBot (@MikeNotice) August 14, 2024

And Joy Reid is mad about that. Think about what it takes to not only think that but say it out loud on national television.

Oh so the system is rigged against us? Thought that was a conspiracy theory. — Paul Neda’Dip (@JGForrest) August 14, 2024

This is how it always goes.

It's a conspiracy theory. It's not happening. Okay, it's happening. It's happening and here's why it's a good thing.

Joy just took us to Step 3.

Isn't stopping racism a good thing? — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) August 14, 2024

You'd expect the self-proclaimed 'anti-racists' would say it's a good thing.

Guess not.

And she thinks racism of any kind is good? I think she said the quiet part out loud. — Lolly (@terraverde) August 14, 2024

She sure did.

How awful?!?! How could anyone get behind a policy to end any kind of racism?

Is she serious? Maybe just fearful since she’s one of the biggest racists in the country? 🤦‍♂️ — James Sin🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@jsinacore007) August 14, 2024

She is serious, and yeah, she's a racist.

What an incredible endorsement of the Trump/Vance campaign https://t.co/0c1Z02Lzmg — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 14, 2024

It really is a great endorsement.

And Joy doesn't even realize she did this.

I had no idea Joy Reid was a Trump/Vance booster. https://t.co/4v2EH6KHT9 — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) August 14, 2024

This will probably come as a surprise to her, too.

Lollllllll she just admits it https://t.co/OJtZtG3iK2 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2024

How big of a headache do her producers have right now?

Trying to imagine what it's like to be in the headspace of someone who upon hearing that Republicans are trying to "stop anti-white racism" and thinks "damn that's insane the country's doomed if Trump wins again" – these people are the deranged ones, not us! https://t.co/TmJEq1SVi2 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) August 14, 2024

They really are deranged.

I was already voting for him. She doesn't need to convince me. https://t.co/8kztyzBkV9 — Grayman 🏴 (@Grayman1995) August 14, 2024

Right?

So ending racism is...bad? https://t.co/fHu2w1biA3 — Jamie White (@whiteisthefury) August 14, 2024

Apparently yes, if Trump does it.