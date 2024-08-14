Following Mostly Peaceful Tenth Anniversary Protests for Michael Brown, Ferguson Cop in a Coma

'So She WAS in Charge?' AP's Border Spin for Harris Is Shameless but...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 14, 2024
Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

As Kamala Harris pivots to hide her previous record -- including hiding her support of defunding the police and bailing out violent rioters via the Minnesota Freedom Fund -- it's a good reminder to see what it is she supports, exactly.

On Friday night, a 'protest' in Ferguson turned into a riot, naturally. The rioters were there because a decade ago, Michael Brown was shot by a police officer, a shooting ruled self-defense. Despite that, the media birthed 'hands up, don't shoot' and it's stuck on the Left.

During that riot a Ferguson police officer, Travis Brown, was seriously injured. Ferguson police chief Troy Doyle said Brown has a 'severe brain injury' and is 'fighting for his life.'

More from The Blaze:

Which brings us to what happened Friday night in Ferguson — right outside police headquarters, in fact.

Police Chief Troy Doyle said Officer Travis Brown and his colleagues were trying to make arrests after protestors damaged a fence outside the police station. Doyle said a protester charged at Officer Brown, who fell backward and hit his head on the ground, leaving him with a "severe brain injury."

Ferguson Police held a press conference Tuesday in which they released police bodycam video showing the suspect running into Officer Brown and knocking him to the pavement. Officer Brown was trying to capture the suspect.

While many Democrat politicians have made statements about Michael Brown (and George Floyd), have any bothered to reach out to the family of Officer Travis Brown? Any statement? Has Kamala raised money for this officer's medical bills and family?

No? Interesting.

Sadly correct.

Only some, apparently.

It's absolutely maddening.

Officer Brown was slammed to the pavement, according to video

How horrible.

Right. They'll get around to it eventually.

That's the narrative.

We'd love to find out.

Getting rid of 'old police culture' -- something Kamala wants to do, too -- worked out so well, huh?

Officer Brown is 36 years old and has young twin daughters.

The suspect -- Elijah Gantt -- is being held on $500,000 bond.

Tags: MICHAEL BROWN MISSOURI POLICE OFFICERS PROTESTS RIOTS ST. LOUIS

