FOWL CRIME: Illinois School Food Employee Gets NINE YEARS for Stealing $1.5 Million in Chicken Wings

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on August 13, 2024
AngieArtist

We wonder exactly how much fraud happened during COVID, when schools were closed and people were working remotely and the normal oversights and guardrails were lessened (if not outright gone). Tim Walz oversaw hundreds of millions in COVID fraud in Minnesota.

Advertisement

It wasn't just Minnesota, however, a food service worker at an Illinois school district conned taxpayers out of $1.5 million by stealing chicken wings during the pandemic.

More from The New York Post:

What a clucking shame.

An Illinois school worker will spend the next nine years in prison after she stole 11,000 cases of chicken wings worth $1.5 million that were meant for students during the height of the COVID pandemic, prosecutors said.

Vera Liddell used her position as the food service director at Harvey School District 152 to carry out the unappetizing crime that was only unearthed after the district realized the school system blew past its budget, prosecutors reportedly said.

Liddell, 68, started the scheme in July 2020 and didn’t stop until February 2022, the Cook County State Attorney’s Office said, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

None of those wings made it to the kids who were supposed to be fed.

Advertisement

Yeah, how many wings did she steal? Inflation wasn't that bad in 2020. 

In fairness, this writer once went to a bar post-COVID where the menu listed the price of chicken wings as 'market price' because they were that expensive at one point.

This is in reference to scandal ridden Tiffany Heynard, mayor of Dolton (a village in IL). We've written about her.

Liddell deserves prison time, but so does Heynard.

Just incredible. But the math shows a case of wings would cost $136.37 cents.

Some of the comments are very funny, though:

This made us chuckle.

Advertisement

We laughed.

Laughed hard.

Hahahahahahahaha.

But in all seriousness:

And that's why she deserves prison time.

