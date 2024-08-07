WATCH: Jake Tapper Tries DESPERATELY to Stop CNN Panel From Being Antisemitic On-Air
Just a Midwest Moderate: Tim Walz Used Fake Name, Email Address to Skirt Open Records Requests

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 07, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Left is so desperate to pass off Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as a down-to-earth midwesterner they'll go on MSNBC and try to lie about his progressive record.

He used a fake name -- Tim Mankato -- and an associated email address to hide what he did during the pandemic, including overseeing $250 million in federal food programs.

Excellent oppo research.

Seems to be a pattern with the Democratic Party.

This is fair game.

But he's just a folksy, midwest guy, y'all.

Vote him out.

With an assist from the media, as always.

Lots of things.

And then hid it. Or tried to.

Here's hoping this comes back to bite him on the butt, too.

