WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a Moderate on Morning Joe

This writer spent many, many years listening to Charlie Sykes on Milwaukee talk radio. He used to be a conservative who would hand out weekly 'Deep Tunnel Awards' to politicians and others who were (like the failed Milwaukee sewer tunnel project) full of it.

Advertisement

He deserves this award more than anyone.

Watch as he gets on Morning Joe and admits the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, is a progressive. But that he 'reads' like a moderate, so he'll fool those stupid rural voters:

This writer listened to the interview with Donald Trump that broke Sykes' brain. And he's got one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome out there but how that translated into endorsing a known radical progressive is beyond her.

I presume Sykes’ business cards read, “Senior Gaslighter, MSNBC” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024

Would not surprise us.

"Moderate"



"Folksy" even.



You disgusting apparatchiks. It won't work this time. pic.twitter.com/UMs7KzKQAn — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 7, 2024

The only way he presents as 'moderate' despite Sykes admitting he's got a progressive record is if they plan on lying.

Which they do.

He’s a Marxist who let his state burn for three days.https://t.co/9DaezcWimf — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) August 7, 2024

And we all saw the videos.

So he governs like a socialist but sounds like a normal guy? Which will fool all the rural people?



Thanks for the clip, Morning Joe. — American Family News (@AFN_Network) August 7, 2024

That's what they're hoping.

Taking away a person kid because of that kid’s feelings is gonna play well in rural areas? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 7, 2024

If he sounds like a moderate, that's what they think.

So I guess the message is he is good at fooling voters about his real position for his own self promotion. Got it — Jim Tesorero (@JimTesorero) August 7, 2024

Message definitely received.

“Flyover country yahoos don’t care about what a candidate says or does, they just want them to be dumpy and wear a hunting hat so they can think he’s just like them”



~Charlie Sykes, basically https://t.co/Xa7omi6xvt — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 7, 2024

And they think they're the good guys.

This is the Manhattan Focus Group argument for Walz, which always just assumes everyone West of the Hudson River is an idiot. https://t.co/2TGRWw9QN0 — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) August 7, 2024

Let's prove to them we're not, 'k?

"Reads moderate" — AKA can pull the wool over your eyes



(which they're banking on) https://t.co/8nQAEQt9oF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 7, 2024

They absolutely are banking on this.

Advertisement

And they admitted this. On. Air.

"Reads moderate"



I want to hear him explain to rural voters, as not a politician, his signing of a law that could potentially remove custody of children from their parents if they refuse to allow their kids to take puberty blockers. https://t.co/CTwTE9hYNp — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 7, 2024

We'd love to hear that, too.

“He reads moderate”



He received 81,000 fewer votes in 2022 than he did in 2018 because he’s so moderate. https://t.co/ZXaEehdCv9 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 7, 2024

They'll ignore that, though.

Democrats are just openly discussing how they plan to fool voters into thinking Walz isn’t socialist. https://t.co/z18bknZU1G — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 7, 2024

In fairness, so few people watch MSNBC they probably hoped no one would notice.

But we did.