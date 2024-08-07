JD Vance Delivers Another Master Class in Shutting Down Journos Pushing Dem Talking...
WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a Moderate on Morning Joe

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on August 07, 2024
Townhall Media

This writer spent many, many years listening to Charlie Sykes on Milwaukee talk radio. He used to be a conservative who would hand out weekly 'Deep Tunnel Awards' to politicians and others who were (like the failed Milwaukee sewer tunnel project) full of it.

He deserves this award more than anyone.

Watch as he gets on Morning Joe and admits the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, is a progressive. But that he 'reads' like a moderate, so he'll fool those stupid rural voters:

This writer listened to the interview with Donald Trump that broke Sykes' brain. And he's got one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome out there but how that translated into endorsing a known radical progressive is beyond her.

Would not surprise us.

The only way he presents as 'moderate' despite Sykes admitting he's got a progressive record is if they plan on lying.

Which they do.

And we all saw the videos.

That's what they're hoping.

If he sounds like a moderate, that's what they think.

Message definitely received.

And they think they're the good guys.

Let's prove to them we're not, 'k?

They absolutely are banking on this.

And they admitted this. On. Air.

We'd love to hear that, too.

They'll ignore that, though.

In fairness, so few people watch MSNBC they probably hoped no one would notice.

But we did.

