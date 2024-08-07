WATCH: Charlie Sykes Admits They're LYING to You About Tim Walz Being a Moderate on Morning Joe

This writer spent many, many years listening to Charlie Sykes on Milwaukee talk radio. He used to be a conservative who would hand out weekly 'Deep Tunnel Awards' to politicians and others who were (like the failed Milwaukee sewer tunnel project) full of it.
He deserves this award more than anyone.
Watch as he gets on Morning Joe and admits the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, is a progressive. But that he 'reads' like a moderate, so he'll fool those stupid rural voters:
This writer listened to the interview with Donald Trump that broke Sykes' brain. And he's got one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome out there but how that translated into endorsing a known radical progressive is beyond her.
I presume Sykes’ business cards read, “Senior Gaslighter, MSNBC”— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024
Would not surprise us.
"Moderate"— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 7, 2024
"Folksy" even.
You disgusting apparatchiks. It won't work this time. pic.twitter.com/UMs7KzKQAn
The only way he presents as 'moderate' despite Sykes admitting he's got a progressive record is if they plan on lying.
Which they do.
He’s a Marxist who let his state burn for three days.https://t.co/9DaezcWimf— AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) August 7, 2024
And we all saw the videos.
So he governs like a socialist but sounds like a normal guy? Which will fool all the rural people?— American Family News (@AFN_Network) August 7, 2024
Thanks for the clip, Morning Joe.
That's what they're hoping.
Taking away a person kid because of that kid’s feelings is gonna play well in rural areas?— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 7, 2024
If he sounds like a moderate, that's what they think.
So I guess the message is he is good at fooling voters about his real position for his own self promotion. Got it— Jim Tesorero (@JimTesorero) August 7, 2024
Message definitely received.
“Flyover country yahoos don’t care about what a candidate says or does, they just want them to be dumpy and wear a hunting hat so they can think he’s just like them”— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 7, 2024
~Charlie Sykes, basically https://t.co/Xa7omi6xvt
And they think they're the good guys.
This is the Manhattan Focus Group argument for Walz, which always just assumes everyone West of the Hudson River is an idiot. https://t.co/2TGRWw9QN0— Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) August 7, 2024
Let's prove to them we're not, 'k?
"Reads moderate" — AKA can pull the wool over your eyes— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 7, 2024
(which they're banking on) https://t.co/8nQAEQt9oF
They absolutely are banking on this.
Yes, he's a liar. https://t.co/J1squ00nKM— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 7, 2024
And they admitted this. On. Air.
"Reads moderate"— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 7, 2024
I want to hear him explain to rural voters, as not a politician, his signing of a law that could potentially remove custody of children from their parents if they refuse to allow their kids to take puberty blockers. https://t.co/CTwTE9hYNp
We'd love to hear that, too.
“He reads moderate”— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 7, 2024
He received 81,000 fewer votes in 2022 than he did in 2018 because he’s so moderate. https://t.co/ZXaEehdCv9
They'll ignore that, though.
Democrats are just openly discussing how they plan to fool voters into thinking Walz isn’t socialist. https://t.co/z18bknZU1G— Sunny (@sunnyright) August 7, 2024
In fairness, so few people watch MSNBC they probably hoped no one would notice.
But we did.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member