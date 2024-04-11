Black Mayor Pulls the Race Card on Black Constituents to Defend Corruption

We've written about Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard before. She was shaming all of the black citizens at a board meeting for attacking a black woman in power.
Mayor Tiffany Henyard:— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024
"You all should be ashamed of yourselves because you all black & you sitting here attacking a black woman in power"
This was her response when questioned about using tax funds to pay for lavish trips, 1st class tickets, a $1M giveaway, and a $287k salary pic.twitter.com/m4SYjCWqlu
It doesn't appear that conditions have improved since February. Heyward is still pulling the race card in front of a mostly black audience. You get what you voted for, we suppose.
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard just tried to pull the race card to justify her misuse of taxpayer money.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2024
The only problem: It was a meeting full of her black constituents.
It did not go over well. pic.twitter.com/nG2Mjn0OWJ
She’s basically saying you should ignore that I’m corrupt because they’re the same color— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) April 11, 2024
She is the poster child for government corruption.— Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) April 11, 2024
Her own town called the FBI on her.
They just can't handle a black woman in power.
How has she not been indicted yet? She took tax dollars and used them to take a trip to Las Vegas!— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 11, 2024
The crowd was having none of this grifter’s nonsense.— Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) April 11, 2024
She was under investigation already. How is this person still around?— J Hans (@blackhawkce457) April 11, 2024
Black people are getting tired of the race card being pulled, and they should be. It makes hard-working people look like victims at best and manipulators at worst.— Branos (@thesonofbran) April 11, 2024
It's great to see her being held accountable by her constituents.
The fact that she's not in jail is criminal— TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) April 11, 2024
Elections have consequences. America needs smarter voters.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 11, 2024
Evil is a evil does. We've reached the end of lies. It's time to push back. With the truth. What was hidden will be revealed. Pay attention. The signs are flashing.— Mike Beck (@redSnakeSleeper) April 11, 2024
Funny how the corrupt think it’s owed to them— WatchTheDrama (@WatchTheDrama1) April 11, 2024
The gold mic, I mean, really???— T.V. (@MomOfMetal) April 11, 2024
Get this: Dolton wants to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard:
NEW: The village of Dolton wants to hire Lori Lightfoot to investigate ‘The super mayor’ Tiffany Henyard at a rate of $400/hr— Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 6, 2024
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is accused of misusing taxpayer money for lavish trips and dinners
According to reports Lightfoot agreed to conduct the… pic.twitter.com/lV3fLKUhm6
According to reports Lightfoot agreed to conduct the investigation with an initial budget of $30,000
• Lightfoot will also be asked to investigate claims that Henyard retaliated against an aide and a police officer who reported alleged sexual misconduct on the part of a village trustee during a taxpayer funded trip to Las Vegas last year
• Henyard vetoed a previous resolution passed by the trustees demanding her to surrender the village's financial records and keys to village hall
She’s perfect.— Richard Pierce (@CalCapitalist) April 6, 2024
Lightfoot’s previous experience as running a big city gives her enormous insight into what it takes to be a mayor.
That knowledge includes hiding payoffs, eluding FBI agents, understanding voters’ needs and how to be a victim to gain support.
Makes sense.
Having one grifter investigate another?— p0pSm0k3 (@sm0k3_pop) April 6, 2024
The first will take your money to absolve the other of any wrongdoing.
That town deserves exactly what they’re getting.
Hiring Lori Lightfoot to investigate a corrupt mayor? Yeah, that makes sense. My apologies to the few exceptions, but Dolton is a bunch of idiots.
***
