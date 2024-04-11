Black Mayor Pulls the Race Card on Black Constituents to Defend Corruption

We've written about Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard before. She was shaming all of the black citizens at a board meeting for attacking a black woman in power.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard:



"You all should be ashamed of yourselves because you all black & you sitting here attacking a black woman in power"



This was her response when questioned about using tax funds to pay for lavish trips, 1st class tickets, a $1M giveaway, and a $287k salary pic.twitter.com/m4SYjCWqlu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

It doesn't appear that conditions have improved since February. Heyward is still pulling the race card in front of a mostly black audience. You get what you voted for, we suppose.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard just tried to pull the race card to justify her misuse of taxpayer money.



The only problem: It was a meeting full of her black constituents.



It did not go over well. pic.twitter.com/nG2Mjn0OWJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2024

She’s basically saying you should ignore that I’m corrupt because they’re the same color — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) April 11, 2024

She is the poster child for government corruption.



Her own town called the FBI on her. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) April 11, 2024

They just can't handle a black woman in power.

How has she not been indicted yet? She took tax dollars and used them to take a trip to Las Vegas! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 11, 2024

The crowd was having none of this grifter’s nonsense. — Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) April 11, 2024

She was under investigation already. How is this person still around? — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) April 11, 2024

Black people are getting tired of the race card being pulled, and they should be. It makes hard-working people look like victims at best and manipulators at worst.



It's great to see her being held accountable by her constituents. — Branos (@thesonofbran) April 11, 2024

The fact that she's not in jail is criminal — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) April 11, 2024

Elections have consequences. America needs smarter voters. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 11, 2024

Evil is a evil does. We've reached the end of lies. It's time to push back. With the truth. What was hidden will be revealed. Pay attention. The signs are flashing. — Mike Beck (@redSnakeSleeper) April 11, 2024

Funny how the corrupt think it’s owed to them — WatchTheDrama (@WatchTheDrama1) April 11, 2024

The gold mic, I mean, really??? — T.V. (@MomOfMetal) April 11, 2024

Get this: Dolton wants to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard:

NEW: The village of Dolton wants to hire Lori Lightfoot to investigate ‘The super mayor’ Tiffany Henyard at a rate of $400/hr



Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is accused of misusing taxpayer money for lavish trips and dinners



According to reports Lightfoot agreed to conduct the… pic.twitter.com/lV3fLKUhm6 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 6, 2024

According to reports Lightfoot agreed to conduct the investigation with an initial budget of $30,000 • Lightfoot will also be asked to investigate claims that Henyard retaliated against an aide and a police officer who reported alleged sexual misconduct on the part of a village trustee during a taxpayer funded trip to Las Vegas last year • Henyard vetoed a previous resolution passed by the trustees demanding her to surrender the village's financial records and keys to village hall

She’s perfect.



Lightfoot’s previous experience as running a big city gives her enormous insight into what it takes to be a mayor.



That knowledge includes hiding payoffs, eluding FBI agents, understanding voters’ needs and how to be a victim to gain support.



Makes sense. — Richard Pierce (@CalCapitalist) April 6, 2024

Having one grifter investigate another?



The first will take your money to absolve the other of any wrongdoing.



That town deserves exactly what they’re getting. — p0pSm0k3 (@sm0k3_pop) April 6, 2024

Hiring Lori Lightfoot to investigate a corrupt mayor? Yeah, that makes sense. My apologies to the few exceptions, but Dolton is a bunch of idiots.

