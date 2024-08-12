Woke Wikipedia Let Someone Edit JD Vance's Page to Erase His Military Awards (Screenshot)

Wikipedia had the potential to be a vital resource of information. Instead, it's descended into nothing more than a woke partisan outlet that will gladly scrub Kamala's time as border czar and Josh Shapiro's service with the IDF to help Democrats and appease the Left.

Advertisement

Yes, anyone can edit Wikipedia. But Wikipedia also has the ability to lock down certain articles to prevent tampering and changes.

So it's no surprise someone tried erasing Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's military service awards. Vance has been pummeling Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz over his lies concerning Walz's military service.

Wikipedia scrubbed JD Vance's awards pic.twitter.com/O8Cmoov59F — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2024

Shameful.

Wikipedia has been the largest purveyor of falsities for well over a decade…! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 12, 2024

Yep.

Wikipedia is a dips**t. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 12, 2024

Sure are.

Here we see the downfall of what was once one of the very best sources of factual information on the Internet — Ballsweat McAssFisterson III, Esq. ⚽💦🍑✊ (@MagneticNorse) August 12, 2024

It had so much potential.

They appear to be putting them back. pic.twitter.com/Z5xVdER7bo — (James P.S.) Steve Martin (@submx8ch) August 12, 2024

The awards have apparently been restored, but why were they allowed to be removed in the first place?

This is incredibly hypocritical. pic.twitter.com/FHJrxjeuxp — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbran) August 12, 2024

It is. But it's who they are.

Wikipedia is radical leftist controlled this is serious misinformation. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) August 12, 2024

Which is why they accuse the Right of 'misinformation' all the time.

Pure projection.

It's what they do.

This way, they can lie and say Vance didn't win those awards. Just like they lied and said he had sex with a sofa.

You mean Woke-a-Pedia



They have zero credibility like the rest of the Democratic media wing https://t.co/xBsSFgP5uE — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 12, 2024

Zero credibility.

Par for the course.

Wikipedia is like the bathrooms at public places at the end of the day. https://t.co/B3fmBErMnO — Chieflywaze (@Chieflywaze) August 12, 2024

No lies detected.

To make this even worse, while leftwing @Wikipedia scrubbed @JDVance's military awards from his page, they still falsely list Stolen Valor Tim Walz's rank as "Command Sergeant Major." https://t.co/Scy0NxsPmG pic.twitter.com/YcH34UnPFN — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 12, 2024

Advertisement

Betcha you're not allowed to alter Walz's page, either.

The left-wing conquered many of our legacy institutions - especially in and around govt, media, schools, and big tech - and it brazenly attempts to use them to influence elections.



There is no lie or subterfuge beneath most of these scheming radicals, if it might help them win. https://t.co/owvgDXrjcF — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) August 12, 2024

None whatsoever.

They'll do whatever it takes to prop up Kamala, or any Democrat.