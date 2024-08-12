Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will...
Woke Wikipedia Let Someone Edit JD Vance's Page to Erase His Military Awards (Screenshot)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 12, 2024
Wikipedia had the potential to be a vital resource of information. Instead, it's descended into nothing more than a woke partisan outlet that will gladly scrub Kamala's time as border czar and Josh Shapiro's service with the IDF to help Democrats and appease the Left.

Yes, anyone can edit Wikipedia. But Wikipedia also has the ability to lock down certain articles to prevent tampering and changes.

So it's no surprise someone tried erasing Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance's military service awards. Vance has been pummeling Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz over his lies concerning Walz's military service.

Shameful.

Yep.

Sure are.

It had so much potential.

The awards have apparently been restored, but why were they allowed to be removed in the first place?

Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will Enact Anti-LGBTQ Policies Again
Amy Curtis
It is. But it's who they are.

Which is why they accuse the Right of 'misinformation' all the time.

Pure projection.

It's what they do.

This way, they can lie and say Vance didn't win those awards. Just like they lied and said he had sex with a sofa.

Zero credibility.

Par for the course.

No lies detected.

Betcha you're not allowed to alter Walz's page, either.

None whatsoever.

They'll do whatever it takes to prop up Kamala, or any Democrat.

