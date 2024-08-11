FLASHBACK: Amid Present-Day Crackdown in the UK, Remember Mr. Bean's Defense of Free Speech

The United Kingdom has a free speech problem. Government authorities are threatening to jail people over 'hateful' retweets and lock up anyone who merely looks at a riot or protest.

But it's not new. This video -- dating back to 2012, based on a pending Community Note -- was dealing with Section 5 of the Public Order Act, which made insults a crime. Rowan Atkinson, better known as Mr. Bean or for the 'Blackadder' series, was one of the people who wanted to reform Section 5.

Watch his statement in defense of free speech:

🚨MUST WATCH: MR. BEAN'S DEFINITIVE DEFENSE OF FREE SPEECH (FULL VIDEO)

Rowan Atkinson:



Rowan Atkinson:



"The clear problem with the outlawing of insult - is that too many things can be interpreted as such."



Source: @avavidan pic.twitter.com/2lLX1UYRIO

It's worth repeating, because nothing has changed between 2012 and now.

Except the UK government has gotten more Orwellian.

It needs to be defended, ceaselessly.

This is lovely.



And in the 12 years since this speech was given and now, that's precisely what happened.

