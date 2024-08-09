Kamala Harris Visited Jerusalem School That Celebrated Terrorist Who Killed American Citizen

Coupled with the news that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated the October 7 terror attacks (and gave his group $100,000 in state funds), this story deserves way more play than it will get.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, American Richard Lakin, who had dual Israeli-American citizenship, was stabbed in Jerusalem. He later died in the hospital from his injuries. Lakin was a beloved former teacher and principal from Connecticut, as well as a husband, father, and grandfather.

At the time, the State Department expressed condolences for his murder, per NBC News:

The State Department also offered its "deepest sympathies" to Lakin's loved ones, saying in a statement it condemned "in the strongest terms terrorist attacks such as this that resulted in Mr. Lakin’s death."

And yet, while the State Department was condemning the terror attack that took Lakin's life and other American politicians visited Lakin in the hospital before he passed, guess what Kamala Harris did?

A year after Richard Lakin, a 76-year-old retired Connecticut elementary school principal, was brutally murdered, Senator Kamala Harris visited the terror university that had honored his killer. pic.twitter.com/Epc0h7LUvT — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

Wow.

After being shot in the head and stabbed in the face while riding a bus in Jerusalem, Lakin, a beloved educator and grandfather, lay in the hospital for weeks before his death, and American politicians visited his bedside.



Kamala was not one of them.https://t.co/tCCsDoJmGO — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

More from Front Page Magazine:

A year after Richard Lakin, a 76-year-old retired Connecticut elementary school principal, was brutally murdered, Senator Kamala Harris visited the terror university that had honored his killer. After being shot in the head and stabbed in the face while riding a bus in Jerusalem, Lakin, a beloved educator and grandfather, lay in the hospital for weeks before his death, and visiting American politicians had paid a call to his bedside. Kamala would not be one of them. Instead, when Kamala went to Jerusalem next year, she visited Al Quds Bard College. 2,500 students at Al Quds University had taken part in a ‘chain’ in honor of Richard’s killer: Bahaa Alyan. Mohammed Alyan, the killer’s father, gloated, “Today I have over a thousand Bahaas- the students who continue his path.” He claimed that all Arab Muslim settlers in Israel had become “seekers of martyrdom” which is the Islamic euphemism for terrorists.

Just. Wow.

Kamala visited Al Quds Bard, accompanied by her Jewish husband Doug Emhoff, her foreign policy adviser Halie Soifer, who now heads the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), she praised the terrorist university for its “incredible education”. — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

There really are no words.

The future presidential candidate described her meeting with the Al Quds Bard students wearing hijabs as “one of the many highlights of my trip. I want to take back this perspective.”



The “perspective” in question was that Israel was oppressing them. — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

This is utterly disqualifying for an American presidential candidate.

According to a report in the PLO’s state news agency, “Harris said that she had driven by the separation wall on her way to Al-Quds University, and asked the students if the wall presented ‘a real barrier’ to their movement.” The students of course said that it was. — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

A 'real barrier' to killing Jews? Of course it was.

She asked them if the barrier meant to protect Israelis from Islamic terrorist attacks was interfering with their access to the Jewish city of Jerusalem. If there was any call for an end to terror, it wasn’t recorded. — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

There wasn't a call to end terror.

Bank on that.

What brought Kamala to Al Quds Bard? Much like Obama, who had visited the terror university, Kamala may have been following the trail of money provided by the Soros Open Society radical network. Rashid Khalidi, Obama’s old friend, had been on Al Quds’s board of trustees — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 8, 2024

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

But it tracks for Kamala. Which is why we should believe her when she says she's open to an arms embargo against Israel (even when her staff says she's not).

Just keeps getting worse. — rsnbl (@awaitingship) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, it does.

A little known story about Senator Harris



Awful doesn’t go far enough 😬



cc: @PolitiBunny https://t.co/MH8TzrWOMd — Keats (@keats1812) August 8, 2024

Needs to be more widely known.

Here’s some more information on the decedent, who appears to have been a truly gentle soulhttps://t.co/47fuc81e8O



One wonders what prompted Harris to make this visit https://t.co/RD2C5wY9Hg — CTIronman (@CTIronman) August 9, 2024

She'll never be asked.

Even though she went, willingly, a year after Lakin was murdered in a terror attack.

What can Israel -- and American Jews -- expect from a Harris-Walz administration? More of the same antisemitic bigotry we saw on college campuses? An arms embargo? Capitulation to Hamas and other terrorists who wish to wipe Israel off the map?

There is no good way to spin this. None.

Expect the media to bury it deeper than Jimmy Hoffa.