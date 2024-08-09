Kamala Harris Said She Supported Gun Confiscation, But NO SHE DIDN'T According to...
Kamala Harris Visited Jerusalem School That Celebrated Terrorist Who Killed American Citizen

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:15 AM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Coupled with the news that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated the October 7 terror attacks (and gave his group $100,000 in state funds), this story deserves way more play than it will get.

Back in 2015, American Richard Lakin, who had dual Israeli-American citizenship, was stabbed in Jerusalem. He later died in the hospital from his injuries. Lakin was a beloved former teacher and principal from Connecticut, as well as a husband, father, and grandfather.

At the time, the State Department expressed condolences for his murder, per NBC News:

The State Department also offered its "deepest sympathies" to Lakin's loved ones, saying in a statement it condemned "in the strongest terms terrorist attacks such as this that resulted in Mr. Lakin’s death."

And yet, while the State Department was condemning the terror attack that took Lakin's life and other American politicians visited Lakin in the hospital before he passed, guess what Kamala Harris did?

Wow.

More from Front Page Magazine:

A year after Richard Lakin, a 76-year-old retired Connecticut elementary school principal, was brutally murdered, Senator Kamala Harris visited the terror university that had honored his killer.

After being shot in the head and stabbed in the face while riding a bus in Jerusalem, Lakin, a beloved educator and grandfather, lay in the hospital for weeks before his death, and visiting American politicians had paid a call to his bedside. Kamala would not be one of them.

Instead, when Kamala went to Jerusalem next year, she visited Al Quds Bard College.

2,500 students at Al Quds University had taken part in a ‘chain’ in honor of Richard’s killer: Bahaa Alyan. Mohammed Alyan, the killer’s father, gloated, “Today I have over a thousand Bahaas- the students who continue his path.” He claimed that all Arab Muslim settlers in Israel had become “seekers of martyrdom” which is the Islamic euphemism for terrorists.

Just. Wow.

There really are no words.

This is utterly disqualifying for an American presidential candidate.

A 'real barrier' to killing Jews? Of course it was.

There wasn't a call to end terror.

Bank on that.

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

But it tracks for Kamala. Which is why we should believe her when she says she's open to an arms embargo against Israel (even when her staff says she's not).

Yes, it does.

Needs to be more widely known.

She'll never be asked. 

Even though she went, willingly, a year after Lakin was murdered in a terror attack.

What can Israel -- and American Jews -- expect from a Harris-Walz administration? More of the same antisemitic bigotry we saw on college campuses? An arms embargo? Capitulation to Hamas and other terrorists who wish to wipe Israel off the map?

There is no good way to spin this. None.

Expect the media to bury it deeper than Jimmy Hoffa.

