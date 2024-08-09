Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'

The other day, Bulgarian Olympic boxer Svetlana Staneva had a very simple but powerful protest for the IOC, after the group allowed men to box in the women's division: holding her fingers to make an X. The IOC let men box, beating women like Staneva and Angela Carini, and it's so wrong.

But the social media overlords -- ever the reliable Leftists -- have decided that women's genetic code is also offensive, and have essentially banned the #XX hashtag:

Facebook has banned the #xx hashtag.



It’s too unsafe to acknowledge a woman’s chromosomes. pic.twitter.com/BseAC0jqmZ — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 9, 2024

To keep communities safe? From what? Biological reality?

Slowly but surely removing conduits for you to speak through.

The start of another round of censorship from them? — Nick (@Cadellinsliver) August 9, 2024

Yep.

Controlling one's speech is an attempt to control the minds of others. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 9, 2024

It is. When you control the language, you control the people.

XX is banned but not XY. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fydjsKQGTJ — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 9, 2024

Oh, the irony.

Women get erased in favor of men. Again.

Hey everybody, being a woman is against Facebook's Community Standards.

Pass it on. — Wade (@mreasycredit1) August 9, 2024

It apparently is. Pass it on.

Ever since joining X it’s so stupidly obvious how media giants are trying to sensor our thought and speech. But the everyday person isn’t aware and that terrifies me. — Ryan (@rynatknight) August 9, 2024

It is terrifying.

Perfection.

Damn, they canceled women. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) August 9, 2024

They sure did.

Facebook has banned the xx hashtag.



But y’all “men can be women” people keep convincing yourself you’re not doing the evil bidding of the powers that be.



This is 1984 and you’re Tom Parsons. https://t.co/asuRJFOMwL — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) August 9, 2024

Yeah, they're not on the right side of history here.

Beyond time.

Not erasing women though. Not a misogynistic movement. Not at all. https://t.co/TMA0sNv0nk — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) August 9, 2024

It's just about tolerance and acceptance. Or something.

Come on Mark Zuckerberg. @finkd



You’ve got a wife and THREE DAUGHTERS!



Wake up. @Meta https://t.co/yrHGEMtpVX — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) August 9, 2024

Would Zuckerberg be okay with his wife and daughters sharing a locker room with a man? Competing against a man?

Facebook censoring the XX is next level insanity.



Women, standing up and speaking out against the travesty that is occurring at the Olympics is apparently a violation against community standards.



This is absolutely disgusting misogyny on display. https://t.co/2WQgdeLd4X — Meta Jane (@MetaJane5) August 9, 2024

It's nothing but misogyny. Women are expected to shut up and take it.

Facebook hates women https://t.co/E2wZ6UvuMx — Eldur - The Icelandic Gay Guy (Agent #50067) (@justgayice) August 9, 2024

No other way to interpret this.