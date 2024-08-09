Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'

The other day, Bulgarian Olympic boxer Svetlana Staneva had a very simple but powerful protest for the IOC, after the group allowed men to box in the women's division: holding her fingers to make an X. The IOC let men box, beating women like Staneva and Angela Carini, and it's so wrong.
But the social media overlords -- ever the reliable Leftists -- have decided that women's genetic code is also offensive, and have essentially banned the #XX hashtag:
Facebook has banned the #xx hashtag.— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 9, 2024
It’s too unsafe to acknowledge a woman’s chromosomes. pic.twitter.com/BseAC0jqmZ
To keep communities safe? From what? Biological reality?
Slowly but surely removing conduits for you to speak through.— Nick (@Cadellinsliver) August 9, 2024
The start of another round of censorship from them?
Yep.
Controlling one's speech is an attempt to control the minds of others.— Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 9, 2024
It is. When you control the language, you control the people.
XX is banned but not XY. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fydjsKQGTJ— Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) August 9, 2024
Oh, the irony.
Women get erased in favor of men. Again.
Hey everybody, being a woman is against Facebook's Community Standards.— Wade (@mreasycredit1) August 9, 2024
Pass it on.
It apparently is. Pass it on.
Ever since joining X it’s so stupidly obvious how media giants are trying to sensor our thought and speech. But the everyday person isn’t aware and that terrifies me.— Ryan (@rynatknight) August 9, 2024
Recommended
It is terrifying.
😠😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/01JxJt7KtP— Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) August 9, 2024
Perfection.
Damn, they canceled women.— MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) August 9, 2024
They sure did.
Facebook has banned the xx hashtag.— Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) August 9, 2024
But y’all “men can be women” people keep convincing yourself you’re not doing the evil bidding of the powers that be.
This is 1984 and you’re Tom Parsons. https://t.co/asuRJFOMwL
Yeah, they're not on the right side of history here.
It is time, beyond time, to use one of Alinsky's Rules-- and ridicule these people endlessly.#XX $META https://t.co/Xg8eakYLu0 pic.twitter.com/D6f227I3gG— Beverly A. Pekala (@PekalaLaw) August 9, 2024
Beyond time.
Not erasing women though. Not a misogynistic movement. Not at all. https://t.co/TMA0sNv0nk— MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) August 9, 2024
It's just about tolerance and acceptance. Or something.
Come on Mark Zuckerberg. @finkd— Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) August 9, 2024
You’ve got a wife and THREE DAUGHTERS!
Wake up. @Meta https://t.co/yrHGEMtpVX
Would Zuckerberg be okay with his wife and daughters sharing a locker room with a man? Competing against a man?
Facebook censoring the XX is next level insanity.— Meta Jane (@MetaJane5) August 9, 2024
Women, standing up and speaking out against the travesty that is occurring at the Olympics is apparently a violation against community standards.
This is absolutely disgusting misogyny on display. https://t.co/2WQgdeLd4X
It's nothing but misogyny. Women are expected to shut up and take it.
Facebook hates women https://t.co/E2wZ6UvuMx— Eldur - The Icelandic Gay Guy (Agent #50067) (@justgayice) August 9, 2024
No other way to interpret this.
