Facebook Silences Women's Voices, Hides Posts With XX Hashtag to 'Keep Communities Safe'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

The other day, Bulgarian Olympic boxer Svetlana Staneva had a very simple but powerful protest for the IOC, after the group allowed men to box in the women's division: holding her fingers to make an X. The IOC let men box, beating women like Staneva and Angela Carini, and it's so wrong.

Advertisement

But the social media overlords -- ever the reliable Leftists -- have decided that women's genetic code is also offensive, and have essentially banned the #XX hashtag:

To keep communities safe? From what? Biological reality?

Yep.

It is. When you control the language, you control the people.

Oh, the irony.

Women get erased in favor of men. Again.

It apparently is. Pass it on.

It is terrifying.

Perfection.

They sure did.

Yeah, they're not on the right side of history here.

Beyond time.

It's just about tolerance and acceptance. Or something.

Would Zuckerberg be okay with his wife and daughters sharing a locker room with a man? Competing against a man?

It's nothing but misogyny. Women are expected to shut up and take it.

No other way to interpret this.

