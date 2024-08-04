'Powerful': Riley Gains Applauds Female Bulgarian Boxer's Simple Message for the IOC

Another day, another female Olympic boxer being beaten by a man for sport.

It's grossly unfair, and yet here we are.

This is Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva, who had to fight against Lin Yu-Ting, a male. Much like Angela Carini was forced to fight Imane Khelif, also a man.

She uses no words, but she says so much. Powerful.



XX ≠ XY pic.twitter.com/QorvN8eVsi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 4, 2024

It should not have to come to this.

XX! And It was perfectly said. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 4, 2024

Perfectly said. Without one word.

She’s a queen. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 4, 2024

An absolute queen.

It's going to be an all XY vs XY final IMO. — Sam_S (@shicks_sam) August 4, 2024

Yep.

And medal winners will be at least 2/3 male.

So much for women's sports.

The Reality of the Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/j2Nshp07xV — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 4, 2024

No lies detected.

Men SHOULD NOT be competing in women’s sports — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 4, 2024

No, they should not be.

Women's sports ceased to exist when the trans nonsense became a thing.

Another example of common sense being ignored.



We all know XX ≠ XY, yet we're supposed to pretend otherwise.



How much longer will we deny basic biology to please a loud fringe?



It's getting ridiculous. — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) August 4, 2024

Very ridiculous.

Satire became reality pic.twitter.com/e5klAk0uAX — Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 4, 2024

It sure has.

Huh, both men are competing against each other in the finals, almost like they have an advantage over the women. — Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) August 4, 2024

Almost.

Very powerful.

Everyone should.

The world has come full circle now that I’m a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.



Yes, I am now some form of radical feminist because I don’t support men in women’s sports. Insane state of affairs.



TERFs up 🌊 https://t.co/hGvrrolB4L — 🐍Viper🐍 (@viper_trance) August 4, 2024

This writer has never considered herself a feminist, but if opposing men in women's sports (and locker rooms, etc.) means she's a TERF, so be it.