'Powerful': Riley Gains Applauds Female Bulgarian Boxer's Simple Message for the IOC

Another day, another female Olympic boxer being beaten by a man for sport.
It's grossly unfair, and yet here we are.
This is Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva, who had to fight against Lin Yu-Ting, a male. Much like Angela Carini was forced to fight Imane Khelif, also a man.
She uses no words, but she says so much. Powerful.— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 4, 2024
XX ≠ XY pic.twitter.com/QorvN8eVsi
It should not have to come to this.
XX! And It was perfectly said.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 4, 2024
Perfectly said. Without one word.
She’s a queen.— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 4, 2024
An absolute queen.
It's going to be an all XY vs XY final IMO.— Sam_S (@shicks_sam) August 4, 2024
Yep.
And medal winners will be at least 2/3 male.
So much for women's sports.
The Reality of the Paris Olympics pic.twitter.com/j2Nshp07xV— Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 4, 2024
No lies detected.
Men SHOULD NOT be competing in women’s sports— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) August 4, 2024
No, they should not be.
Women's sports ceased to exist when the trans nonsense became a thing.
Another example of common sense being ignored.— ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) August 4, 2024
We all know XX ≠ XY, yet we're supposed to pretend otherwise.
How much longer will we deny basic biology to please a loud fringe?
It's getting ridiculous.
Very ridiculous.
Satire became reality pic.twitter.com/e5klAk0uAX— Amit Shah (Parody) (@Motabhai012) August 4, 2024
Recommended
It sure has.
Huh, both men are competing against each other in the finals, almost like they have an advantage over the women.— Paratrooper Brady 🇺🇲 (@82ndairborneBT) August 4, 2024
Almost.
Very powerful! #KeepMenOutOfWomensSports #WokeMindVirus https://t.co/OnRvOHuFWW— EYE OF THE TIGER (@Sal_salz_3) August 4, 2024
Very powerful.
I stand with Svetlana.— LibertyBelleVA (@LibertyBelleVA) August 4, 2024
XX#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/j600DZjoFM
Everyone should.
The world has come full circle now that I’m a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.— 🐍Viper🐍 (@viper_trance) August 4, 2024
Yes, I am now some form of radical feminist because I don’t support men in women’s sports. Insane state of affairs.
TERFs up 🌊 https://t.co/hGvrrolB4L
This writer has never considered herself a feminist, but if opposing men in women's sports (and locker rooms, etc.) means she's a TERF, so be it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member