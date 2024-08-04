'Powerful': Riley Gains Applauds Female Bulgarian Boxer's Simple Message for the IOC

Sen. Laphonza Butler Says Voters Should Consider Kamala's Flip Flops a Sign She's...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:05 PM on August 04, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Another day, another female Olympic boxer being beaten by a man for sport. 

It's grossly unfair, and yet here we are.

This is Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Staneva, who had to fight against Lin Yu-Ting, a male. Much like Angela Carini was forced to fight Imane Khelif, also a man.

It should not have to come to this.

Perfectly said. Without one word.

An absolute queen.

Yep.

And medal winners will be at least 2/3 male.

So much for women's sports.

No lies detected.

No, they should not be.

Women's sports ceased to exist when the trans nonsense became a thing.

Very ridiculous.

It sure has.

Almost.

Very powerful.

Everyone should.

This writer has never considered herself a feminist, but if opposing men in women's sports (and locker rooms, etc.) means she's a TERF, so be it.

Tags: BOXING MEN OLYMPICS SPORTS WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

