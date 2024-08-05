Pay No Attention to That Man Behind the Curtain! Check Out Media's Focus Amid Doug Emhoff Affair News

You really don't despise the journalist class enough. They are an arm of the Democratic Party, and act accordingly.

Over the weekend, we told you how Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff had an affair with his nanny while married to his first wife and got the nanny pregnant. Tell us more about 'toxic masculinity', Doug.

Emhoff is getting wrecked for it, and rightly so. What a scummy thing do to (so glad decency is on the ballot).

But that wasn't the news. Oh no.

RFK Jr.'s weird behavior with a dead bear cub, however, was.

And it didn't go unnoticed.

Kamala's husband admitted to sleeping with the nanny and getting her pregnant and the press is focused like a laserbeam on RFK Jr. throwing roadkill away a decade ago. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 4, 2024

RFK Jr. -- and this writer says this as someone who generally likes him and considered voting for him at one point -- has no chance in this election.

So why focus on him?

Except to distract from how weird and awful the Democratic Party nominee is.

Well, if she aborted the baby, RFK Jr. probably handled the dead bear cub with more respect than Planned Parenthood did the human remains. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 4, 2024

Sad, and brutal, but also true.

They spent more time reporting on Gary Johnson's Aleppo gaffe than they have on the conspiracy to hide Biden's mental condition from the public. — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) August 4, 2024

You don't despise the media enough.

I like this comparison because the RFK story is ridiculous and also humorous. Kamala’s husband is just another guy who did a very bad thing and then married a self proclaimed feminist who had no problem with it — sheila (@SheilaCorris) August 4, 2024

Exactly.

But remember how much coverage the wives of Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas got in the media. Spouses are either off limits or they're not. Their actions are either disqualifying, or they're not.

Your rules, Lefties.

Sounds very similar to the Biden family, no wonder the media is enamored — Jay Vandenburg (@Jay_Vandenburg) August 5, 2024

Decency was on the ballot. Remember?

Well, it's not like he flew the wrong flag or something.

(I'd actually prefer more reporting on policy substance, but it's pretty clear we won't get much of that.) https://t.co/KusdiSu9b1 — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) August 4, 2024

Not a chance. Not after the stock market crash today.

I’m 10/10 confident in saying that there’s a whole cohort of reporters who are scared to piss off the Kamala campaign because they’re worried that if she wins her team will freeze them out of White House scoops https://t.co/0Xikp2bn1i — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 4, 2024

Also, they love Democrats and will do anything to help Kamala win.

They will never report on her fairly or honestly.

Any bit of respect I had for the intelligence of the American public in general was lost when people actually started buying the Kamala propaganda. https://t.co/bhydzyHtyW — Bitcoin Bishop (@BTCbishop) August 5, 2024

Hard to disagree.

We'll leave you with this thought:

After years of critical coverage of Melania Trump and Ginny Thomas, and a multi-week national story on Alito's wife's flag choices at a beach house, the media and Democrats want to label spouses irrelevant and off-limits.



Bite me. — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 3, 2024

Bingo.