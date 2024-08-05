Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking...
Wait, HOW MANY Terror Watchlist Illegals Have Been in Custody but Released Into...
'Republicans for Harris' Asks Why People Are Voting for Kamala, TDS EXPLODES in...
Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and...
Reminder: Kamala Harris Vowed to Ban Off Shore Drilling ('Cuz We Don't Pay...
MSNBC in Panic Mode: Joe Rogan Suing?! Kamala's Market Crashes and Burns!
Kamala Harris Admits She Really Has NOTHING to Offer Women Telling this WHOPPER...
Can We Get an Update From These 16 Nobel Economists Biden Cited to...
Repubs for Harris Claims Kamala Has More in Common with Reagan Than Trump...
Jennifer Rubin Gushing About Biden's Record As Markets Crash Is PEAK Jennifer Rubin
BOMBSHELL: According to 3 Sources, Fmr. Secret Service Chief Cheatle Wanted to DESTROY...
Tulsi Gabbard DROPS MSNBC for SPLICING Joe Rogan Bits TOGETHER to Make Him...
Chris Cillizza Playing DUMB About Media Not Covering Kamala Harris' Husband's Affair Goes...
'Resigned in Disgrace? Nope!' Guess Where Biden's Senior Economic Adviser Is Going Next

Pay No Attention to That Man Behind the Curtain! Check Out Media's Focus Amid Doug Emhoff Affair News

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

You really don't despise the journalist class enough. They are an arm of the Democratic Party, and act accordingly.

Over the weekend, we told you how Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff had an affair with his nanny while married to his first wife and got the nanny pregnant. Tell us more about 'toxic masculinity', Doug.

Advertisement

Emhoff is getting wrecked for it, and rightly so. What a scummy thing do to (so glad decency is on the ballot).

But that wasn't the news. Oh no.

RFK Jr.'s weird behavior with a dead bear cub, however, was.

And it didn't go unnoticed.

RFK Jr. -- and this writer says this as someone who generally likes him and considered voting for him at one point -- has no chance in this election.

So why focus on him?

Except to distract from how weird and awful the Democratic Party nominee is.

Sad, and brutal, but also true.

Recommended

Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You don't despise the media enough.

Exactly.

But remember how much coverage the wives of Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas got in the media. Spouses are either off limits or they're not. Their actions are either disqualifying, or they're not.

Your rules, Lefties.

Decency was on the ballot. Remember?

Not a chance. Not after the stock market crash today.

Advertisement

Also, they love Democrats and will do anything to help Kamala win.

They will never report on her fairly or honestly.

Hard to disagree.

We'll leave you with this thought:

Bingo.

Tags: ABORTION AFFAIR HYPOCRITE KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA TOXIC MASCULINITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins
Amy Curtis
Master CLASS! Justice Neil Gorsuch SCHOOLS CBS Journo About ALL THE THINGS and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Republicans for Harris' Asks Why People Are Voting for Kamala, TDS EXPLODES in the Replies
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wait, HOW MANY Terror Watchlist Illegals Have Been in Custody but Released Into the US?
Doug P.
MSNBC in Panic Mode: Joe Rogan Suing?! Kamala's Market Crashes and Burns!
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking Office If He Wins Amy Curtis
Advertisement