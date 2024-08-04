Sen. Laphonza Butler Says Voters Should Consider Kamala's Flip Flops a Sign She's 'Learning New Things'

We've told you about Kamala's policy flip flops. She's flip flopping because holding those positions in 2020 earned her precisely zero delegates, so they probably wouldn't sit well with general election voters. So she's flip flopping, usually through statements from campaign staff.

But don't look at it as flip flopping. Oh, no. Senator Laphonza Butler says it's really evidence that Kamala is 'learning' something 'every single day.'

Rep. @LaphonzaB on what voters should think of @KamalaHarris reversing herself on every major issue: “Voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day” pic.twitter.com/1c4LQsmo8E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2024

That's one way to look at it, we suppose.

But we prefer flip flopping.

Is she saying that Harris was wrong on every major issue just 4 years ago? That’s so very reassuring. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 4, 2024

So reassuring.

Not.

Or that she doesn’t have convictions & a backbone. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) August 4, 2024

This too.

Like Laphonza, Harris has no moral or ethical center. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) August 4, 2024

Birds of a feather and all that.

The media absolves Harris of positions she has.



The media assigns Trump positions he does not have. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) August 4, 2024

That's how it works.

These are not do I want steak or chicken issues. These are grave issues that affect lives on every single one. She’s taken a different stand now and she doesn’t really mean it because she doesn’t back it up with policy. — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) August 4, 2024

No, because it's wildly unpopular.

And apparently that means changing her opinion on everything? Lmao https://t.co/GV93lA7zTa — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 4, 2024

'Learning.'

Kamala Harris wasn't a naive teenager when she supported defunding the police, giving health insurance to illegal immigrants, banning fracking, and banning private health insurance.



Kamala Harris is dangerously liberal. https://t.co/w1OhLzFedE — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 4, 2024

Dangerously liberal.

Because that way she's not held accountable.

She'll be 60 next month and is diametrically opposed to everything she believed the last time she was asked🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/pcf4958Dyt — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) August 4, 2024

So many principles.

But maybe you don't have time for that when you're a brat.

Or something.

Voters should understand Kamala is lying to fool the rubes and get elected. https://t.co/AaOfOz0amD — Rick Myles (@domedog311) August 4, 2024

Yep.