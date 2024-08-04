'Powerful': Riley Gains Applauds Female Bulgarian Boxer's Simple Message for the IOC
Sen. Laphonza Butler Says Voters Should Consider Kamala's Flip Flops a Sign She's 'Learning New Things'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 04, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

We've told you about Kamala's policy flip flops. She's flip flopping because holding those positions in 2020 earned her precisely zero delegates, so they probably wouldn't sit well with general election voters. So she's flip flopping, usually through statements from campaign staff.

Advertisement

But don't look at it as flip flopping. Oh, no. Senator Laphonza Butler says it's really evidence that Kamala is 'learning' something 'every single day.'

That's one way to look at it, we suppose.

But we prefer flip flopping.

So reassuring.

Not.

This too.

Birds of a feather and all that.

That's how it works.

No, because it's wildly unpopular.

'Learning.'

Dangerously liberal.

Because that way she's not held accountable.

So many principles.

But maybe you don't have time for that when you're a brat.

Or something.

Yep.

