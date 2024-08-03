Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt

The media are so, so terribly desperate to downplay the assassination attempt at Trump, there are no lengths to which they won't go to memory hole the attempt -- from censoring the iconic photo, to hiding search results -- what happened on July 13.

But this take from Politico really takes the cake.

Opinion: An authoritarianism scholar explains how Mussolini used assassination attempts on his life to gain power — and how Donald Trump could do the samehttps://t.co/fPjakWNHoY — POLITICO (@politico) August 3, 2024

Guys, Trump is just like a murderous dictator!

Sure glad we're turning down the temperature.

They write:

The history of Mussolini’s consolidation of power and the attacks that punctuated that process carry lessons for our understanding of the mentality and methods of Donald Trump after the attempt on his life at a rally last month. The comparison between Mussolini and Trump can be overstated, and for one thing, Trump is not in power at the moment. He is an aspiring strongman, but we can’t know for sure how he would have reacted had the shooting occurred when he was in the White House, and whether he would have used it to crack down on critics or expand his authority. What is clear already is that the assassination attempt has made Trump’s personality cult more robust and more powerful for his followers. His claims of being a victim targeted on their behalf are now more credible and his persona cemented as an indomitable fighter. And he knows it.

Wow.

Just wow.

“Trump getting shot at makes him Mussolini” is a new low.



You all are light years beyond contempt. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 3, 2024

A new low. Even for them.

Delete your entire organization — Laughing Jae (@Laughing_Jae) August 3, 2024

Couldn't happen soon enough.

Politico is simultaneously calling for more assassination attempts on Trump and blaming them on Trump.



However much you hate " journalists ", especially evil Democrat cowards like this, it isn't enough — Occam's razor ≠ "conspiracy theory" (@aimtomisb3hav3) August 3, 2024

Not nearly enough.

Whichever beta male or childless female wrote this must be very brave.



(I won't click your link to find out which one it is) — Ian Martiszus (@IanFelipeSays) August 3, 2024

So brave.

TDS is very real — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 3, 2024

Very real and terminal, apparently.

This made us chuckle.

I thought we were all supposed to tone down the rhetoric after someone actually tried to kill Trump, and here we are, three weeks later, with a Politico article comparing Trump to Mr. Fascist. pic.twitter.com/tBExL9w4sD — Narnia Defense Force (@NarniaNitro) August 3, 2024

No one is surprised.

What the absolute f**k is wrong with you people https://t.co/7n5vdQ4kzG — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 3, 2024

How much time do you have? Cause it's a long list.

Completely on par for the media.

Trump almost being killed is really evidence Trump is a fascist, you see.



BlueAnon. Mainstream publication. Zero consequences. https://t.co/f6kB3sF83H — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 3, 2024

All of this.

Totalitarianism scholar explains how Mao used Venn diagrams to gain power -- and how Kamala Harris could do the same 😑 https://t.co/RQWwxKmTx5 — ryuge (@0ryuge) August 3, 2024

Makes about as much sense.

Democracy will never be safe until Donald Trump stops talking about the leftist wackos who try to assassinate him. https://t.co/Lc5FBIyjir — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 3, 2024

That's what they're saying.

You see that in the red circle? Don't be afraid to use it. Put a stop to these freaks who encourage assassination. https://t.co/zq9rsR55rB pic.twitter.com/mGivr9qPKf — Penthouse Sidebar (@drfessel) August 3, 2024

A good idea.