Politico Sinks to NEW LOW in Comparing Trump to Mussolini Over Assassination Attempt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on August 03, 2024
AngieArtist

The media are so, so terribly desperate to downplay the assassination attempt at Trump, there are no lengths to which they won't go to memory hole the attempt -- from censoring the iconic photo, to hiding search results -- what happened on July 13. 

But this take from Politico really takes the cake.

Guys, Trump is just like a murderous dictator!

Sure glad we're turning down the temperature.

They write:

The history of Mussolini’s consolidation of power and the attacks that punctuated that process carry lessons for our understanding of the mentality and methods of Donald Trump after the attempt on his life at a rally last month.

The comparison between Mussolini and Trump can be overstated, and for one thing, Trump is not in power at the moment. He is an aspiring strongman, but we can’t know for sure how he would have reacted had the shooting occurred when he was in the White House, and whether he would have used it to crack down on critics or expand his authority.

What is clear already is that the assassination attempt has made Trump’s personality cult more robust and more powerful for his followers. His claims of being a victim targeted on their behalf are now more credible and his persona cemented as an indomitable fighter. And he knows it.

Wow.

Just wow.

A new low. Even for them.

Couldn't happen soon enough.

Not nearly enough.

So brave.

Very real and terminal, apparently.

This made us chuckle.

No one is surprised.

How much time do you have? Cause it's a long list.

Completely on par for the media.

All of this.

Makes about as much sense.

That's what they're saying.

A good idea.

