Sen. Roger Marshall: 'I’ll Be Making an Official Inquiry Into @Google This Week'

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) tweeted the following.
Why is @Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 28, 2024
I’ll be making an official inquiry into @google this week - I look forward… pic.twitter.com/GD5SOvvcdX
The truncated portion of Sen. Marshall's tweet reads, "I look forward to their response."
Google should not be suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt. Google is a private company and has the right to make decisions about its corporate practices. Google is also a widely used (to understate the matter) vehicle of research and information retention. As such, Google has a responsibility to maintain credible search results, particularly concerning items of immense and immediate interest and concern.
This is a controversy in which a balance must be struck between a company holding the right to make its own decisions and bearing a responsibility to maintain credibility. An entity that purports itself to be a search engine should yield credible search results. Given how widely used and cited Google is as a search engine, it is paramount that matters of particular informational importance, such as recent urgent and breaking news, are not distorted.
