Sen. Roger Marshall: 'I’ll Be Making an Official Inquiry Into @Google This Week'

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) tweeted the following.

Why is @Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?



I’ll be making an official inquiry into @google this week - I look forward… pic.twitter.com/GD5SOvvcdX — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 28, 2024

The truncated portion of Sen. Marshall's tweet reads, "I look forward to their response."

Google should not be suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt. Google is a private company and has the right to make decisions about its corporate practices. Google is also a widely used (to understate the matter) vehicle of research and information retention. As such, Google has a responsibility to maintain credible search results, particularly concerning items of immense and immediate interest and concern.

This is a controversy in which a balance must be struck between a company holding the right to make its own decisions and bearing a responsibility to maintain credibility. An entity that purports itself to be a search engine should yield credible search results. Given how widely used and cited Google is as a search engine, it is paramount that matters of particular informational importance, such as recent urgent and breaking news, are not distorted.