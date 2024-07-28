Engagement Farming Clown: Journalist WRECKED for Blaming Deaths of Druze Children on Israel Not Hezbollah

You don't despise journalists enough. You really don't. Yesterday we told you how Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, hitting a soccer field. At least twelve people -- almost all of them children -- were killed and dozens more injured. Initially, Hezbollah took credit for the attack, but when they realized they'd messed up, backed off bragging about it.

The AP gave Hezbollah an assist, chalking up the deaths to an 'exchange' of fire with Israel.

But nothing will likely compare to UK journalist (and we use that term loosely) Sulaiman Ahmed, who straight up lied about why families in northern Israel were burying their children today:

The Syrian Druze in Majdal Shams in Northern Occupied Golan Heights bury their children today.



Yet more innocent victims of Israeli Terrorism. pic.twitter.com/HiBN7QodVQ — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 28, 2024

Excuse us? 'Israeli terrorism'?

We don't think so.

And looky here -- neither did Ahmed, at first:

This is blood libel.





He sure did.

Nah, it’s Hezbollah’s fault. If Israel doesn’t retaliate it would mean they are apartheid. Let’s see! — Pingerer (@pingererer) July 28, 2024

We fully expect Israel to retaliate, because they aren't an apartheid state as the Left loves to claim.

