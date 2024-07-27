AP Beclowns Itself Claiming Hezbollah 'Exchanged' Fire With Israel After Rocket Attack on Soccer Field

Another reminder you don't despise the media enough. After an Israeli strike killed three militants, Hezbollah responded by launching rockets that hit a soccer field in northern Israel, killing at least ten and injuring dozens more.
We'd like to remind you the only reason Israel is firing rockets into Gaza and at Hezbollah is because Hamas decided it was a good idea to engage in an horrific terror attack on October 7, 2023.
But this is how the AP framed the story. Weird how they're not screaming 'genocide' after Hezbollah killed civilians, isn't it?
The media are garbage. Absolute garbage.
What the hell is wrong with you?— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) July 27, 2024
We don't have enough column space to answer that question fully, so we'll just say: EVERYTHING.
Hezbollah murdered 10 Druze children playing soccer in northern Israel.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 27, 2024
What is WRONG with your social media team?!
This is who they are.
You have become a worldwide embarrassment.— Ron M. (@Jewtastic) July 27, 2024
An international embarrassment.
Absolute bulls**t headline. Why are you afraid to print what really happened?— monkeema (@monkeema) July 27, 2024
Because printing what really happened would make Israel look good, and they can't have that.
Hezbollah murders 9 kids on a soccer field and this is how you spin it? You are beyond despicable— Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) July 27, 2024
Beyond despicable.
What a bulls**t headline. F**king hacks. https://t.co/ldCGK0myBY— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) July 27, 2024
Amen.
This is how the AP reported the murder of 11 children and 30+ more wounded by Hezbollah.— Dor Cohen (@DorCohenEsq) July 27, 2024
You can never hate the media enough. https://t.co/xoEdiriDYm
No, we cannot.
“Exchange”?— AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2024
This is how you report on Hezbollah indiscriminately firing a rocket that killed at least 9 kids on a soccer field???
How is the targeting of 3 militants even in the same story, much less directly compared to targeting kids at a soccer field? https://t.co/SI4Dqhr6wf pic.twitter.com/LMW9BuTJSy
Because they hate the Jews and Israel.
The AP today reported a “massacre” in Gaza, but for some reason when Israeli kids are being killed it’s a “fire exchange”.— Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) July 27, 2024
F**k off AP https://t.co/tGcCwNzU3X
All the way off.
Hezbollah fired a missile at an Israeli playground, murdered 10 people - mostly children - and this is how the AP reports the news.— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 27, 2024
You are appalling @AP https://t.co/w3FCzwekfb
Appalling is too kind.
