AP Beclowns Itself Claiming Hezbollah 'Exchanged' Fire With Israel After Rocket Attack on Soccer Field

Another reminder you don't despise the media enough. After an Israeli strike killed three militants, Hezbollah responded by launching rockets that hit a soccer field in northern Israel, killing at least ten and injuring dozens more.

Advertisement

We'd like to remind you the only reason Israel is firing rockets into Gaza and at Hezbollah is because Hamas decided it was a good idea to engage in an horrific terror attack on October 7, 2023.

But this is how the AP framed the story. Weird how they're not screaming 'genocide' after Hezbollah killed civilians, isn't it?





The media are garbage. Absolute garbage.

What the hell is wrong with you? — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) July 27, 2024

We don't have enough column space to answer that question fully, so we'll just say: EVERYTHING.

Hezbollah murdered 10 Druze children playing soccer in northern Israel.



What is WRONG with your social media team?! — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 27, 2024

This is who they are.

You have become a worldwide embarrassment. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) July 27, 2024

An international embarrassment.

Absolute bulls**t headline. Why are you afraid to print what really happened? — monkeema (@monkeema) July 27, 2024

Because printing what really happened would make Israel look good, and they can't have that.

Hezbollah murders 9 kids on a soccer field and this is how you spin it? You are beyond despicable — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) July 27, 2024

Beyond despicable.

Amen.

This is how the AP reported the murder of 11 children and 30+ more wounded by Hezbollah.



You can never hate the media enough. https://t.co/xoEdiriDYm — Dor Cohen (@DorCohenEsq) July 27, 2024

No, we cannot.

“Exchange”?



This is how you report on Hezbollah indiscriminately firing a rocket that killed at least 9 kids on a soccer field???



How is the targeting of 3 militants even in the same story, much less directly compared to targeting kids at a soccer field? https://t.co/SI4Dqhr6wf pic.twitter.com/LMW9BuTJSy — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2024

Because they hate the Jews and Israel.

The AP today reported a “massacre” in Gaza, but for some reason when Israeli kids are being killed it’s a “fire exchange”.



F**k off AP https://t.co/tGcCwNzU3X — Nadav Pollak (@NadavPollak) July 27, 2024

All the way off.

Hezbollah fired a missile at an Israeli playground, murdered 10 people - mostly children - and this is how the AP reports the news.



You are appalling @AP https://t.co/w3FCzwekfb — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 27, 2024

Appalling is too kind.