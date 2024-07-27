AP Beclowns Itself Claiming Hezbollah 'Exchanged' Fire With Israel After Rocket Attack on Soccer Field

Radicals Hire Radicals: Harris Campaign Graphic Designer Has History of Calling for Politi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:45 PM on July 27, 2024
AngieArtist

Another reminder you don't despise the media enough. After an Israeli strike killed three militants, Hezbollah responded by launching rockets that hit a soccer field in northern Israel, killing at least ten and injuring dozens more.

We'd like to remind you the only reason Israel is firing rockets into Gaza and at Hezbollah is because Hamas decided it was a good idea to engage in an horrific terror attack on October 7, 2023.

But this is how the AP framed the story. Weird how they're not screaming 'genocide' after Hezbollah killed civilians, isn't it?


The media are garbage. Absolute garbage.

We don't have enough column space to answer that question fully, so we'll just say: EVERYTHING.

This is who they are.

An international embarrassment.

Because printing what really happened would make Israel look good, and they can't have that.

Beyond despicable.

Amen.

No, we cannot.

Because they hate the Jews and Israel.

All the way off.

Appalling is too kind.

