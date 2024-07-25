Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows...
She's the Border Czar, and Team Trump Plans to Spend $32 Million Reminding Voters of That Fact

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The media are going all-in on defending Kamala Harris. Especially her record as border czar, because the border is a disaster, and her record as the most liberal senator. Axios and GovTrack were the worst offenders.

Hopefully the GOP will focus on her records and those issues, and they plan to:

Here's more from Politico:

A top pro-Trump super PAC is expanding its ad spending against Vice President Kamala Harris and launching new ads attacking her record as a prosecutor in California and on immigration.

The PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., is adding an additional $32 million of ad buys from now until Labor Day, totaling $70 million. The group is focusing its spending — totaling roughly $12 million a week — in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, according to details shared first with POLITICO.

Almost immediately after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside from the race on Sunday, MAGA Inc. released an ad blaming the vice president for “a border invasion, runaway inflation,” and it accused her of hiding Biden’s capabilities as a candidate from the public.

Good.

She is, and was.

No amount of scrubbing the Internet will change that.

And even if she wasn't the 'czar', she was in charge of the situation at the border and it didn't work.

They're the ones running the show, so they get held accountable.

Yes. This.

Keep hammering these issues.

It's the way to beat her.

