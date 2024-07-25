She's the Border Czar, and Team Trump Plans to Spend $32 Million Reminding Voters of That Fact

The media are going all-in on defending Kamala Harris. Especially her record as border czar, because the border is a disaster, and her record as the most liberal senator. Axios and GovTrack were the worst offenders.

Hopefully the GOP will focus on her records and those issues, and they plan to:

Trump allies pour $32 million more into attacking Harris on the border https://t.co/jwDgPKwcAD — POLITICO (@politico) July 25, 2024

Here's more from Politico:

A top pro-Trump super PAC is expanding its ad spending against Vice President Kamala Harris and launching new ads attacking her record as a prosecutor in California and on immigration. The PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., is adding an additional $32 million of ad buys from now until Labor Day, totaling $70 million. The group is focusing its spending — totaling roughly $12 million a week — in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, according to details shared first with POLITICO. Almost immediately after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping aside from the race on Sunday, MAGA Inc. released an ad blaming the vice president for “a border invasion, runaway inflation,” and it accused her of hiding Biden’s capabilities as a candidate from the public.

Good.

She was the border Czar, so there is that! — Irving Rivera (@IRiverapr) July 25, 2024

She is, and was.

No amount of scrubbing the Internet will change that.

And even if she wasn't the 'czar', she was in charge of the situation at the border and it didn't work.

Of course. She and her administration are solely responsible for the boarder disaster. — Sean Karczewski (@doughboy0218) July 25, 2024

They're the ones running the show, so they get held accountable.

Do the Obama 2012 approach to Mitt Romney. It needs to be a constant barrage of campaign ads to define her before she can re-define herself. https://t.co/pMax6sRR72 — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 25, 2024

Yes. This.

Just bludgeon her before she has a chance to respond. This is just the MAGA PAC. That other group, Renew America (?) is going up starting tomorrow, too. And hopefully those McCormick and Moreno videos start hitting the airwaves in shortened ad form soon, too. https://t.co/EgK4aUARNv — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 25, 2024

Keep hammering these issues.

It's the way to beat her.