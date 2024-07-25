Ron DeSantis on Pro-Hamas DC Rioters: Hold Them Accountable (WATCH)

Expected in Oakland: Sad Thread on Police Response to Home Break In Shows...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We told you about the 'mostly peaceful' protests in DC yesterday, where the pro-Hamas crowd took down and burned American flags only to replace them with Palestinian flags.

They also vandalized monuments and dragged police officers through the streets. Will Democrats call this an insurrection? Will the FBI use facial recognition to hunt these protesters down? Will they get sentenced to 840 years in prison like the January 6 demonstrators? Don't get your hopes up.

Well, at least someone is being vocal about it:

There should be zero excuses.

It won't go well for them.

Yes it does.

We caught that, too.

That's the only way it ends.

Every Republican should follow this campaign.

Never. Sadly.

They sure would.

The Democratic Party aren't going to do a thing. These are their voters.

It should be.

Absolutely.

The laws are (D)ifferent for them.

