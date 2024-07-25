Ron DeSantis on Pro-Hamas DC Rioters: Hold Them Accountable (WATCH)

We told you about the 'mostly peaceful' protests in DC yesterday, where the pro-Hamas crowd took down and burned American flags only to replace them with Palestinian flags.

They also vandalized monuments and dragged police officers through the streets. Will Democrats call this an insurrection? Will the FBI use facial recognition to hunt these protesters down? Will they get sentenced to 840 years in prison like the January 6 demonstrators? Don't get your hopes up.

Well, at least someone is being vocal about it:

The behavior we witnessed yesterday in our nation's capital by pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers is unacceptable in a free society rooted in the rule of law.



The perpetrators should be held accountable—no excuses! pic.twitter.com/IrCMKgTAbk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 25, 2024

There should be zero excuses.

I dare Hamas sympathizers try this in Florida and see how that works out for them. pic.twitter.com/eD17apb1rW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 25, 2024

It won't go well for them.

They didn't dare try this in FL in 2020 with DeSantis in charge.



It helps when you do more than just tweet "law & order!" — Vincinnatus 🇺🇸🐊 (@Vincinnatus) July 25, 2024

Yes it does.

Thank you for referring to these pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers as “pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers.”



🎯 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) July 25, 2024

We caught that, too.

They should be thrown in jail for at least 5-10 years. End this madness now. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 25, 2024

That's the only way it ends.

Pro Tip to the Trump Campagin:



Follow this guy's feed and whatever he says, repeat it



-you're welcome https://t.co/aWYgjLreZb — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) July 25, 2024

Every Republican should follow this campaign.

They are part of the Democrat’s base. They will never even be held to the same standards as J6 defendants who hit police. https://t.co/Go9CZAnQ9T — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) July 25, 2024

Never. Sadly.

in Florida, they’d be in jail. https://t.co/TfskM77vA4 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 25, 2024

They sure would.

What are you going to do about this terrorism @FBI @CapitolPolice @TheDemocrats @VP these are your voters and they hate America. They defaced and destroyed are monuments and statues. They said Hamas is coming, that is a call to action. You call us extremists @GOP but support them https://t.co/y30hIMMdA7 — Nick Peters (@petersnick17) July 25, 2024

The Democratic Party aren't going to do a thing. These are their voters.

Wait @FBI, if you put hands on a Capitol police officer isn't that a crime? Punishable by almost 2 years in fed prison without a trial or bond? RIGHT????? https://t.co/ipdZcvbdWF — Lori Gonzales (@Lorimgo) July 25, 2024

It should be.

The perpetrators are not the only ones that should be held accountable - the instigators and enablers must be as well.

Looking at you @RepRashida https://t.co/0w1RU1mn1G — ConservaBelle (@ConservaBelle) July 25, 2024

Absolutely.

100%



The Democrats REEEE that no-one is above the law, but according to them releasing these violent criminals every single time, the law must be (D)ifferent for them. https://t.co/s13bKswOQC — Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) July 25, 2024

The laws are (D)ifferent for them.