'The Ad Writes Itself': Here are 2 'Choose a Side' Pics That MUST End Up in a Trump Commercial

As we told you earlier today, Hamas-sympathizing protesters in Washington, DC having fits over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu burned an American flag while yelling "Allahu Akbar" and confronted police.

Matt Vespa at Townhall summed it up this way:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress that was boycotted by a large swath of Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who opted to speak with a college sorority in Indianapolis instead. As you can tell, knowing the real priorities within this administration remains a learning experience. It was no shock that angry, unhinged, pro-terrorist activists descended into DC. They caused mayhem on the Hill yesterday, released maggots at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying, and now stormed Union Station. The pro-Hamas brigades stormed the grounds, took down the American flags in the traffic circle, and then burned some nearby. This is the Left in 2024, and the folks Democrats have to kowtow if they want to win this election.

The last couple of weeks' worth of political insanity and near tragedy has made the choice in November quite clear.

Get this in a Trump ad ASAP!

The ad writes itself: "A Time For Choosing" pic.twitter.com/LFWNNDv3BE — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 24, 2024

Great material for a new Republican commercial just dropped! The choice couldn't be more stark:

These are your options. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/Oiarcy4Nja — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 24, 2024

We can hear it already: "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message."

The party of hate and resentment can only tear things down.



If they have their way... there won't be a future. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) July 24, 2024

Vote accordingly. Oh, and we're also guessing that there won't be many (if any) "journalists" asking Kamala Harris if she disavows these images.

“Hamas is coming”



Union Station July 24, 2024 - Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/jHtgk9VhZQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

I fought and bled for the American Flag. My friends lost their lives in battle for the American Flag. And when they came home, the American Flag was draped over their caskets.



Yet, the people Kamala Harris is courting burn the American Flag. Shame on them. pic.twitter.com/8q742ZS3Ut — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) July 24, 2024

Kamala Harris and many Democrats will not condemn this for fear of losing their votes. Unreal -- and yet here we are.