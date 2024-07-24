'The Ad Writes Itself': Here are 2 'Choose a Side' Pics That MUST End Up in a Trump Commercial

Biden: 'The Defense of Democracy Is More Important Than Any Title'
Doug P.  |  7:10 PM on July 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier today, Hamas-sympathizing protesters in Washington, DC having fits over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu burned an American flag while yelling "Allahu Akbar" and confronted police. 

Matt Vespa at Townhall summed it up this way:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress that was boycotted by a large swath of Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who opted to speak with a college sorority in Indianapolis instead. As you can tell, knowing the real priorities within this administration remains a learning experience. It was no shock that angry, unhinged, pro-terrorist activists descended into DC.

They caused mayhem on the Hill yesterday, released maggots at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying, and now stormed Union Station. The pro-Hamas brigades stormed the grounds, took down the American flags in the traffic circle, and then burned some nearby. This is the Left in 2024, and the folks Democrats have to kowtow if they want to win this election.

The last couple of weeks' worth of political insanity and near tragedy has made the choice in November quite clear.

Get this in a Trump ad ASAP!

Great material for a new Republican commercial just dropped! The choice couldn't be more stark:

We can hear it already: "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message."

Vote accordingly. Oh, and we're also guessing that there won't be many (if any) "journalists" asking Kamala Harris if she disavows these images.

Kamala Harris and many Democrats will not condemn this for fear of losing their votes. Unreal -- and yet here we are.

