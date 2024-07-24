The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick Black Woman As VP

Rashida Tlaib Attempts Shade at Bibi but Twitter Uno Reverses and Mocks Her...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 24, 2024
Journalism meme

Earlier today, we told you how Axios is attempting to gaslight us on Kamala Harris being the nation's 'border czar.' 

Don't get us wrong -- we understand why they'd want to memory hole that. Immigration is a disaster, with millions of illegals (as well as terrorists and Chinese nationals) streaming unfettered across the southern border. It's been deadly for innocent American citizens, and is incredibly damaging for Harris' campaign. Especially as she ran on decriminalizing illegal immigration in 2020.

We know Biden said he would only pick a black woman for VP, because we have memories.

Senior CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere thinks you don't, however.

As an aside, we like how Edward tries to gloss over the fact Biden's SCOTUS pick was a black woman.

It's not okay, either way, to make race and gender the primary focus of selecting someone. How about picking the person most qualified for the job?

Never fear, X users set him straight:

Heh.

As Axios demonstrated this morning, they do not.

Nope.

And that's a journalist's one job -- find and report the facts.

As if the Internet isn't forever.

FOR. EVER.

Thank goodness for screenshots.

And Elon Musk owning X, otherwise we'd be suspended for pushing back against this false media narrative.

Draggeth thee we did.

Everyone knows this.

Except CNN journalists.

Right. That's exactly how this played out.

They really do think you're this stupid.

