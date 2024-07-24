The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick Black Woman As VP

Earlier today, we told you how Axios is attempting to gaslight us on Kamala Harris being the nation's 'border czar.'

Don't get us wrong -- we understand why they'd want to memory hole that. Immigration is a disaster, with millions of illegals (as well as terrorists and Chinese nationals) streaming unfettered across the southern border. It's been deadly for innocent American citizens, and is incredibly damaging for Harris' campaign. Especially as she ran on decriminalizing illegal immigration in 2020.

We know Biden said he would only pick a black woman for VP, because we have memories.

Senior CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere thinks you don't, however.

Biden did not say he would only pick a Black woman for VP. He said he would pick a Black woman for the Supreme Court.



He said he would pick a woman as a running mate. Whitmer—who is white—was a finalist. But he picked Harris in part b/c he thought she would better help him win. https://t.co/je2DxhyRFD — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 23, 2024

As an aside, we like how Edward tries to gloss over the fact Biden's SCOTUS pick was a black woman.

It's not okay, either way, to make race and gender the primary focus of selecting someone. How about picking the person most qualified for the job?

Never fear, X users set him straight:

How does it feel to be a dumbass? pic.twitter.com/NVgJafBOmM — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) July 23, 2024

Heh.

Lol, do you clowns even read your own report reporting.



🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QGTces8dAy — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 23, 2024

As Axios demonstrated this morning, they do not.

I know you’re not big into searching sources generally at the risk they’re contradict Democratic talking points, but did you at least search CNN’s own archives before posting this nonsense? — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 23, 2024

Nope.

And that's a journalist's one job -- find and report the facts.

As if the Internet isn't forever.

FOR. EVER.

Thank goodness for screenshots.

And Elon Musk owning X, otherwise we'd be suspended for pushing back against this false media narrative.

Draggeth thee we did.

Receipts.



Are you serious person?



Everyone knows the three finalists were Harris, Rice, Bass.



Stop lying. https://t.co/20BvGI6aaY pic.twitter.com/AedwzzPjQJ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) July 24, 2024

Everyone knows this.

Except CNN journalists.

This is not true.



After Floyd, Biden would only pick a black female running mate. https://t.co/dJaQ0qxW0u pic.twitter.com/0wp1VqIYdv — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 24, 2024

Right. That's exactly how this played out.

CNN reporters think you had amnesia from 2020.



"Joe Biden says he is considering four Black women to be his running mate" from your colleagues @KateSullivanDC and @sarahmucha https://t.co/OGuUkAgMuc https://t.co/npk8YvjV3Y — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 24, 2024

They really do think you're this stupid.