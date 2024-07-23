Jim Acosta: 'Irresponsible' for Trump to Say What Secret Service Admits (That They Failed to Protect Him)

Earlier today, Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director of the Secret Service after admitting the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump was an operational 'failure' for which she accepted 'full responsibility.'

There were so many missteps that even Democrats like AOC were unimpressed with Cheatle's answers (when they weren't opining about gun control).

So the now-former director of the Secret Service admitted -- on record -- they failed to protect Trump, a fact Trump has mentioned.

But the media has one job this election cycle: to defeat Trump. They have zero interest in reporting the facts.

Anything that might help Trump, no matter how factual, will be dismissed and downplayed.

Acosta says it is “wildly irresponsible for Trump to say the secret service didn’t protect him”



He was saved from a direct headshot by a freak head turn that hit his ear. They objectively (and admittedly) did not protect him. pic.twitter.com/XjvnrtQ6U9 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 23, 2024

It's actually a miracle Trump is alive.

The Secret Service allowed the shooter to get there, get on the roof, and take the shots at Trump. A head turn, and possibly a local cop startling the shooter, are all that stood between Trump and death.

But Acosta says it's 'irresponsible' to point this out.

@Acosta has obviously never been that close to having his head blown off. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 23, 2024

No, he hasn't.

But Acosta gets his undies in a twist over mean tweets.

The left is falling in line again like the good comrades they are. — Lisa (@politeracy) July 23, 2024

They sure are.

Its true. And they are not protecting us from Acosta or CNN. — Saritaderegreso (@Saritaregresa) July 23, 2024

Heh.

To be fair, few people are watching Acosta and CNN, anyway.

Agreed. The secret service failed in their protection of Trump. It was a failure nothing to commended or celebrated. A freaking failure. — Paul Brookes (@brookesyff) July 23, 2024

It was a major failure.

The shooter missed. That's not protection. — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) July 23, 2024

No, it isn't.

The former head of the Secret Service flat out said it was a failure. But Acosta has feelings, so he goes talk out of his ass. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) July 23, 2024

It's what he does best.

Acosta cannot see past his own partisan bias — Chip Kaminsky (@chipkaminsky) July 23, 2024

No, he cannot.

Trump says wildly irresponsible things all the time. Based on what we know happened in Butler, PA, I don't think this is one of them. This doesn't mean individual agents did not courageously throw themselves into danger when the shots began. They did. But as an agency? No. https://t.co/FIVY6cSuNI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 23, 2024

This is a fair assessment.

This reminds me of the time Acosta said it was wrong to claim there was anarchy on the border -- because he saw none of it standing in front of a border wall. https://t.co/lEWGM5DG5t pic.twitter.com/avyeSAGnNi — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 23, 2024

Exactly like this.

Hey @Acosta I know you're supposed to be in the media but we're you absent the day Trump was shot, an American was murdered and 2 others terribly wounded because USSS FAILED on a level beyond comprehension to keep them safe??? https://t.co/r2fDONJ19i — Marie Plenz (@BumbleMomma74) July 23, 2024

Excellent points.

The SS was wildly irresponsible. They allowed an assassin to kill one man and injure 3 others. https://t.co/VE2DZr4sYP — Margaret Ericksen (@MargaretErickse) July 23, 2024

And it's not 'irresponsible' for Trump to point it out.

Insane the level of gaslighting.



They literally DID NOT protect him, as you say. He slightly turned, narrowly avoiding dying from a bullet to the head, and was still struck.



They let him come out to speak even though they knew they were seeking someone suspicious. They did not… https://t.co/i0qf1RHOwe — MC (@milano_111) July 23, 2024

The gaslighting is astronomical.

The reality of the situation is the secret service did not protect him. He got shot. Acosta is a fool. https://t.co/TUcRCgVJQq — Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) July 23, 2024

A fool is putting it mildly.

The director of the Secret Service wouldn't have resigned if this went well. The fact Trump -- one of the people who got shot -- is pointing this out, is not 'wildly irresponsible.' It's basic fact.