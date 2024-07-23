Jim Acosta: 'Irresponsible' for Trump to Say What Secret Service Admits (That They Failed to Protect Him)

Read This NYT Hagiography of Joe Biden From Two Days Before the Debate
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on July 23, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier today, Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director of the Secret Service after admitting the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump was an operational 'failure' for which she accepted 'full responsibility.'

There were so many missteps that even Democrats like AOC were unimpressed with Cheatle's answers (when they weren't opining about gun control).

So the now-former director of the Secret Service admitted -- on record -- they failed to protect Trump, a fact Trump has mentioned.

But the media has one job this election cycle: to defeat Trump. They have zero interest in reporting the facts.

Anything that might help Trump, no matter how factual, will be dismissed and downplayed.

It's actually a miracle Trump is alive.

The Secret Service allowed the shooter to get there, get on the roof, and take the shots at Trump. A head turn, and possibly a local cop startling the shooter, are all that stood between Trump and death.

But Acosta says it's 'irresponsible' to point this out.

No, he hasn't.

But Acosta gets his undies in a twist over mean tweets.

They sure are.

Heh.

To be fair, few people are watching Acosta and CNN, anyway.

It was a major failure.

No, it isn't.

It's what he does best.

No, he cannot.

This is a fair assessment.

Exactly like this.

Excellent points.

And it's not 'irresponsible' for Trump to point it out.

The gaslighting is astronomical.

A fool is putting it mildly.

The director of the Secret Service wouldn't have resigned if this went well. The fact Trump -- one of the people who got shot -- is pointing this out, is not 'wildly irresponsible.' It's basic fact.

