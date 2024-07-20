Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are...
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our Freedoms (Again)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We're so glad President Biden ran to 'turn down the temperature' of political rhetoric in this nation. Because it's not like he -- and the Left -- have spent the last eight years screaming that Donald Trump is literally Hitler, and a very real threat to the foundations of this nation.

That rhetoric had no serious consequences at all.

Oh, wait.

It did.

Five days ago, Biden insisted we're not enemies, but he's back to the same old arguments: Trump is a threat to our way of life and Project 2025 (which is not affiliated with the Trump campaign at all) is going to oppress us all.

Check out this campaign email the Biden-Harris team sent out:

'Put ten million people in detention camps' -- gee, you mean the tens of millions of illegal immigrants Biden let stream across the wide open border?

And this is desperation.

The Democrats can't run on Biden's record, because it's wildly unpopular and it's the reason why -- even before the June 27th debate -- Biden's polling was awful for a Democratic Party incumbent.

'Healing the soul of the nation.'

Their rectal orifice. That's where.

It really does.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her
justmindy
You keep going back to the old hits.

Except screaming 'Project 2025!' isn't a winning argument.

We expected no better from the Democratic Party.

This rhetoric led to someone trying to assassinate Trump, and the death of an innocent man. And they keep doing it.

But tell us more about how Republicans are the violent ones.

Imprison his political opponents and worse.

Let us pull out our tiny violins.

No lies detected.

You cannot be civil nor take the high road with the Left.

No, they do not care about unity. That's all a lie.

They want power and will say -- and do -- anything to cling to it.

Decency returned to the White House.

Or something.

