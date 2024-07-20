Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our Freedoms (Again)

We're so glad President Biden ran to 'turn down the temperature' of political rhetoric in this nation. Because it's not like he -- and the Left -- have spent the last eight years screaming that Donald Trump is literally Hitler, and a very real threat to the foundations of this nation.

Advertisement

That rhetoric had no serious consequences at all.

Oh, wait.

It did.

Five days ago, Biden insisted we're not enemies, but he's back to the same old arguments: Trump is a threat to our way of life and Project 2025 (which is not affiliated with the Trump campaign at all) is going to oppress us all.

Check out this campaign email the Biden-Harris team sent out:

Biden sends an email saying Trump will result in the biggest threat to freedom in American history and millions will be put in camps pic.twitter.com/orzCzaNgaO — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 20, 2024

'Put ten million people in detention camps' -- gee, you mean the tens of millions of illegal immigrants Biden let stream across the wide open border?

Love the smell of desperation in the morning. — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) July 20, 2024

And this is desperation.

The Democrats can't run on Biden's record, because it's wildly unpopular and it's the reason why -- even before the June 27th debate -- Biden's polling was awful for a Democratic Party incumbent.

Finally toning down the rhetoric. Norms restored. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 20, 2024

'Healing the soul of the nation.'

Where are they even coming up with this detention camp crap? — Barbarino (@Barbarish11) July 20, 2024

Their rectal orifice. That's where.

It has the feeling of a cornered animal. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) July 20, 2024

It really does.

Telling the Democrats to tone down the rhetoric is like telling Oasis to not play Wonderwall. — BT (@bt_jorgensen) July 20, 2024

You keep going back to the old hits.

Except screaming 'Project 2025!' isn't a winning argument.

It's been one week since Donald Trump was nearly assassinated on national television.



Joe Biden is back to accusing him of wanting to steal freedom and put your family in detention camps. https://t.co/l6ZSc26dYK — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 20, 2024

We expected no better from the Democratic Party.

This email is filled with total lies and includes a threat to Donald Trump. @joebiden is becoming more and more unhinged with his lies and dangerous, violent rhetoric. https://t.co/2TITsgcXPa — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 20, 2024

This rhetoric led to someone trying to assassinate Trump, and the death of an innocent man. And they keep doing it.

But tell us more about how Republicans are the violent ones.

So much for lowering the temperature. Trump was already prez for four years and never did any of this crap. It's Biden working to imprison his political opponents. https://t.co/eMpNnQqfnD — Joe (@JoeC1776) July 20, 2024

Imprison his political opponents and worse.

Turns out an 81-year-old presidential candidate isn't very agile. Can't navigate a playing field that has suddenly and completely changed.



Team Biden has nothing left. They're watching all their power slip through their fingers, and they can't bully their way out of it.



LOL! https://t.co/Bl2K9i9roo — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2024

Let us pull out our tiny violins.

Advertisement

Translation: Trump is accountable for the Heritage Foundation, but no one in my administration is accountable for their egregious failures. https://t.co/pSBVZP7uhp — Beorn (@Beorn2000) July 20, 2024

No lies detected.

Progressive Democrats continuing the reckless lies and extreme rhetoric after the assassination attempt on President Trump.



There’s no attempt at civility or unity from these radical progressives, only desperation to cling to power. https://t.co/sxSnCMxPRb — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) July 20, 2024

You cannot be civil nor take the high road with the Left.

The Biden campaign doesn't give a s**t about unity, because this is flat out insane to even suggest Trump will throw people into camps. https://t.co/6RBOgiTfX5 — Real Political Data (@RealPData) July 20, 2024

No, they do not care about unity. That's all a lie.

They want power and will say -- and do -- anything to cling to it.

Temperature lowered

Soul of the nation restored. https://t.co/91J1mR3bZU — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 20, 2024

Decency returned to the White House.

Or something.