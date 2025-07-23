Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket GOP Fundraiser Visit

Vice President JD Vance was greeted by some feline-obsessed seniors during a recent visit to Nantucket. The self-described cat ladies booed, hissed, and meowed at his motorcade as he arrived for a GOP fundraiser.

Check out this litter of loonies. (WATCH)

Protestors waited to boo JD Vance today in Nantucket. They were all elderly cat ladies. pic.twitter.com/eORxBgaRt2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2025

So did they meow loudly? — GaleAnn (@GaleAnn1955) July 23, 2025

We heard a few meows.

Posters wondered if this was a genuine grassroots effort or a paid protest.

Where do they advertise for these protestors? AARP magazines? — BigCitySunshine (@aThoughtWarrior) July 23, 2025

And they were all paid



"The demonstrations were co-sponsored by the lefty groups Indivisible, Mass 50501, and Cape Cod Women for Change. " - New York Post — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) July 23, 2025

It is always the same. Soros paid senior citizens. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2025

Lonely paid cat ladies. — Redmap (@francieaffirms) July 23, 2025

We’re sure they have lots of friends at the assisted living retirement center.

One poster says they’re not all paid. Some are true believers who are never more than a few steps away from a radio blasting NPR.

They're not all paid. I've heard old ladies like that who are brainwashed because they listen to NPR all day. Old, long retired widows who still believe NPR is honest with nothing better to do. — PewPew (@Slugs4theLeft) July 23, 2025

And they break out their best visors and Capri pants for it too. It's a big day for them. — Shashayaya (@MabreySher48909) July 23, 2025

This is what happens when you either don't have kids or are not in your grandkids' lives.



A life utterly devoid of meaning and potential victim to the groups that want to feed you there's — Tim Sniggins (@TimSniggins) July 23, 2025

Nothing sadder than old progressives. When life experience hasn't moved you off of that needle, your mind isn't fully at work. — newmanian (@newmanian2) July 23, 2025

These hippies are dying out, so these protests are only going to get smaller.

Posters say young people have better things to do, and they don’t get their information from the dying legacy media.

The lack of youth support is a huge problem for the Democrat Party.



It’s a direct result of legacy media losing its power to influence.



America is healing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 23, 2025

Never stand downwind of those elderly cat ladies.

In large numbers, they are potent. pic.twitter.com/M7pX5xldrQ — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 23, 2025

That’s always good advice. You don’t want that stench sneaking up on you ever. By the way, JD Vance raked in $3 million for the GOP during his fundraising visit - that's a record!

