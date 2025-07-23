'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew...
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly...
Judge Blocks ICE From Arresting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Human Earache Molly Jong-Fast Wants Us to Know 'Self-Censorship' Is Scary (Unless Dems...
VIP
Trumpdani? Dem Elissa Slotkin Says Zohran Mamdani and Trump Won Over Voters with...
Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab
CNN Didn't Seem to Want Viewers to Hear All of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Extreme...
WUT? Axios Says President Trump Is Losing by Winning (Yeah, It Makes No...
NY Rep. Yvette Clarke Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Democrats...
Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging...
Beto’s Loser Legacy: Cheering on Jasmine Crockett’s Doomed Senate Dreams
Trump's Triumph: Sealing a Historic Japan Trade Deal for American Prosperity
Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been...

Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket GOP Fundraiser Visit

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on July 23, 2025
Screenshot

Vice President JD Vance was greeted by some feline-obsessed seniors during a recent visit to Nantucket. The self-described cat ladies booed, hissed, and meowed at his motorcade as he arrived for a GOP fundraiser.

Advertisement

Check out this litter of loonies. (WATCH)

We heard a few meows.

Posters wondered if this was a genuine grassroots effort or a paid protest.

We’re sure they have lots of friends at the assisted living retirement center.

One poster says they’re not all paid. Some are true believers who are never more than a few steps away from a radio blasting NPR. 

Recommended

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

These hippies are dying out, so these protests are only going to get smaller.

Posters say young people have better things to do, and they don’t get their information from the dying legacy media.

That’s always good advice. You don’t want that stench sneaking up on you ever. By the way, JD Vance raked in $3 million for the GOP during his fundraising visit - that's a record!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP JD VANCE NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!)
Doug P.
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew This Years Ago
Amy Curtis
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly In Record Time
Doug P.
Judge Blocks ICE From Arresting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Brett T.
Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing Grateful Calvin
Advertisement