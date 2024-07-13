Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally

As you know by now, as CNN reported, Donald Trump "fell" after what the Washington Post called "loud noises" during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. Trump was led offstage pumping his first. The Trump campaign has released a statement.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN STATEMENT:



“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 13, 2024

There did appear to be blood on his face.

Butler County's district attorney says one person is dead.

CONFIRMED: Butler County District Attorney tells me one person is BELIEVED to be dead. Donald Trump is okay, he tells me. No information about the shooter right now. @WTAE — Mike Valente (@ValenteWTAE) July 13, 2024

UPDATE: District Attorney says he believes the person who died was “someone in the crowd.” @WTAE — Mike Valente (@ValenteWTAE) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: One person is reportedly dead according to Butler County District Attorney at Trump’s rally.



A body was videoed being carried out of the event.



Former President Trump was seen grabbing the side of his head as shots rang out.



According to the Associated Press, Trump… pic.twitter.com/Ccmg1rkLU9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

According to the Associated Press, Trump said he is "fine" after the shooting at a medical facility. Trump is currently at an undisclosed location.

UPDATE: Two people dead, one being the shooter. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump’s shooter being carried out the Rallypic.twitter.com/prMOiWmYrq — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) July 13, 2024

I'm curious if anyone else was hit. It would be miraculous if six shots were fired and only his ear was hit. — Mollie Maxson (@MaxsonMimi) July 13, 2024

AP: Shooter dead. Trump rally attendee killed. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 13, 2024

Butler county district attorney Richard Goldinger tells me Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said. — Meryl Kornfield (@MerylKornfield) July 13, 2024





A CBS reporter posted this interview with an ER doctor who describes trying to assist one bystander who was shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/hlKpCbvjag — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 13, 2024

Trump was wounded. It seems one of us was murdered. There will be an accounting. 🇺🇸 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 13, 2024





It looks like law enforcement carried the body of the shooter out of the crowd. We'll update this as more information comes in.

***