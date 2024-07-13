'How Do You MISS?': Lefty Ghouls Celebrate Attempted Assassination of Trump, Here Are...
Two People, Including Shooter, Reportedly Dead After Assassination Attempt at Trump Rally

Brett T.  |  7:35 PM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As you know by now, as CNN reported, Donald Trump "fell" after what the Washington Post called "loud noises" during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. Trump was led offstage pumping his first. The Trump campaign has released a statement.

There did appear to be blood on his face.

Butler County's district attorney says one person is dead.

According to the Associated Press, Trump said he is "fine" after the shooting at a medical facility.

Trump is currently at an undisclosed location.

It looks like law enforcement carried the body of the shooter out of the crowd. We'll update this as more information comes in.

