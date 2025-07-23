Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab

Trans women are men.

It's so nice to live in a country where we can say that, and as the cultural tide turns against the trans insanity, we hope that stuff like this becomes a thing of the past, too:

Ulta @ultabeauty just did a makeup collab with this dude pretending to be a girl



Disgusting pic.twitter.com/AzoFRIuBew — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2025

Dear Companies: Men are not women.

Stop pretending they are.

Stopped shopping at @_UltaBeauty after Dylan Mulvaney was hired by them. If they want to market to cosplaying men, fine but don’t insult women by thinking men who wear us as a costume should influence our buying choices. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 23, 2025

It's rooted in actual misogyny.

The employees seem super pumped about it. 😂😂 — Dr. Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) July 23, 2025

Just thrilled, right?

Those women hate him hopping around like that and hate that they have to participate in this farce. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 23, 2025

That much is obvious.

WTF is wrong with these people? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2025

They really think we'll buy this nonsense if they push it hard enough.

It’s a clown show.



Literally ZERO women act like this. None. Zilch.



It’s not about being a woman at all. It’s about playing dress up for mentally ill theater nerf boys.



Sick. — Big Inspired Life (@biginspiredlife) July 23, 2025

It's a parody of women and womanhood.

If drag queens hadn't marched into school libraries, LGBTQ hadn't turned their classrooms into pride parades and trans hadn't forced their way into every argument, demanding access to women's spaces and the future of children, no one would have ever noticed this. https://t.co/WkEqdk1Efy — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 23, 2025

All of this.

This guy playing dress up seems to think being a woman exclusively involves up-talking and jumping up and down like he's suffered brain damage. https://t.co/AWDwLG41N6 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 23, 2025

It's insulting.

Choice is pretty is simple:



Shop brands that support womanface and the demeaning of women & girls, or refuse to oppose this madness…



Or shop brands that stand against this garbage. https://t.co/9bd4QRKPmY — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) July 23, 2025

That's exactly what this is: womanface.

Our gender is not your costume.

This is like a bad Dylan Mulvaney parody https://t.co/Is1dGfIfLw — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) July 23, 2025

Ulta also hired Mulvaney.

