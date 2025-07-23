Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Trans women are men.

It's so nice to live in a country where we can say that, and as the cultural tide turns against the trans insanity, we hope that stuff like this becomes a thing of the past, too:

Dear Companies: Men are not women.

Stop pretending they are.

It's rooted in actual misogyny.

Just thrilled, right?

That much is obvious.

They really think we'll buy this nonsense if they push it hard enough.

It's a parody of women and womanhood.

All of this.

It's insulting.

That's exactly what this is: womanface.

Our gender is not your costume.

Ulta also hired Mulvaney.

