'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew...
Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket...
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly...
Human Earache Molly Jong-Fast Wants Us to Know 'Self-Censorship' Is Scary (Unless Dems...
VIP
Trumpdani? Dem Elissa Slotkin Says Zohran Mamdani and Trump Won Over Voters with...
Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab
CNN Didn't Seem to Want Viewers to Hear All of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Extreme...
WUT? Axios Says President Trump Is Losing by Winning (Yeah, It Makes No...
NY Rep. Yvette Clarke Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Democrats...
Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging...
Beto’s Loser Legacy: Cheering on Jasmine Crockett’s Doomed Senate Dreams
Trump's Triumph: Sealing a Historic Japan Trade Deal for American Prosperity
Here's One of Those Government-Run Grocery Stores That Elizabeth Warren Said Have Been...

Judge Blocks ICE From Arresting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Brett T. | 5:10 PM on July 23, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Once again, why did we have an election last November? So judges could overrule the Trump administration, which was elected by the people on the campaign promise of mass deportations?

Advertisement

When we last checked on "Maryland man" and El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia, he was back in the United States and pleading not guilty to human trafficking charges. (He has also been accused of sexual relationships with minors and firearm smuggling.) Garcia was federally indicted in Nashville, Tennessee, where it looks like he's walking free after posting bail. Can ICE pick him up and detain him? Not according to a Maryland federal judge.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

The post continues:

… to deport him to a third party country without “sufficient notice” and “due process”.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran illegal alien alleged MS-13 gang member and alleged repeat wife beater, is facing federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee, and a judge there is deciding whether to release him pending trial. The government had indicated it would take him into ICE custody in Tennessee if he was released pending his federal case. 

Judge Xinis has now blocked the Trump administration from taking him into ICE custody upon his release.

Recommended

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So we "mistakenly" deport Sen. Chris Van Hollen's man-crush to his native El Salvador, only for him to be brought back to the United States to face charges of human trafficking. Now that he's walking free, a judge has blocked ICE from detaining him. Maybe he can meet up with Van Hollen for more margaritas.

We thought the Supreme Court made itself pretty clear.

They'll go to these lengths to prevent any illegal alien from being detained and deported.

Advertisement

Not a bad idea.

It really is. Enough with the judges and their restraining orders.

***

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing
Grateful Calvin
Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!)
Doug P.
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew This Years Ago
Amy Curtis
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly In Record Time
Doug P.
Paid and Neutered: Democrat 'Meowist' Cat Ladies Boo and Hiss JD Vance’s Nantucket GOP Fundraiser Visit
Warren Squire
Ulta Beauty BEGS for the Bud Light Treatment With Latest Woke Trans Collab
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's Press Briefing Grateful Calvin
Advertisement