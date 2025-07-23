Judge Blocks ICE From Arresting Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Once again, why did we have an election last November? So judges could overrule the Trump administration, which was elected by the people on the campaign promise of mass deportations?

Advertisement

When we last checked on "Maryland man" and El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia, he was back in the United States and pleading not guilty to human trafficking charges. (He has also been accused of sexual relationships with minors and firearm smuggling.) Garcia was federally indicted in Nashville, Tennessee, where it looks like he's walking free after posting bail. Can ICE pick him up and detain him? Not according to a Maryland federal judge.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

BREAKING: Maryland federal judge Paula Xinis has just issued an order that will block ICE from arresting “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia upon his release on bail in Tennessee for his federal human trafficking charges. Judge Xinis is also ordering a 72 hour pause on any effort… pic.twitter.com/JKBfwnPrB8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 23, 2025

The post continues:

… to deport him to a third party country without “sufficient notice” and “due process”. Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran illegal alien alleged MS-13 gang member and alleged repeat wife beater, is facing federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee, and a judge there is deciding whether to release him pending trial. The government had indicated it would take him into ICE custody in Tennessee if he was released pending his federal case. Judge Xinis has now blocked the Trump administration from taking him into ICE custody upon his release.

So we "mistakenly" deport Sen. Chris Van Hollen's man-crush to his native El Salvador, only for him to be brought back to the United States to face charges of human trafficking. Now that he's walking free, a judge has blocked ICE from detaining him. Maybe he can meet up with Van Hollen for more margaritas.

That can be ignored as this question has already been decided. — Andy Hilton (@andy_hilton) July 23, 2025

We thought the Supreme Court made itself pretty clear.

Why can't this abuse of power be checked. Someone please make it make sense! — Wade Wilsher (@WilsherWade) July 23, 2025

She is outside the bounds of her jurisdiction. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) July 23, 2025

Why are they going going to such lengths to protect this guy? — Joanne Dunne (@jedunne) July 23, 2025

They'll go to these lengths to prevent any illegal alien from being detained and deported.

A judicial pardon immunizing an illegal alien from arrest is wild



What are we doing — jerk (@thisguysdumb) July 23, 2025

This is so crazy I have to question this judge’s fitness to be on the bench or have a law license at all for that matter. — Kim Priestap (@KimPriestap) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

I guess she didn't get the memo from SCOTUS? Ignore, defund, impeach and remove all of these activist judges. — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) July 23, 2025

Send him to her house — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 23, 2025

Not a bad idea.

Appeal immediately and then impeach — Jack Tenison (@1492jake) July 23, 2025

This is all getting very old — Julie-Ann Moore (@PatriotAunt) July 23, 2025

It really is. Enough with the judges and their restraining orders.

***