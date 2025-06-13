Kilmar Abrego Garcia Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Charges of Smuggling Adults, Minors and Guns Across the U.S.

El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. to face federal charges. The deported illegal alien who was imprisoned in his native country was federally indicted Friday in a Nashville, Tennessee, court for allegedly smuggling hundreds throughout the U.S., including children and MS-13 gang members. A Tennessee Highway Patrol video from 2022 shows Garcia transporting several passengers. Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

I’m at the Kilmar Abrego Garcia hearing now in Nashville. Prosecution has a cooperator who says Garcia was making $100,000 a year smuggling guns and people including minors across the border for years. Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 13, 2025

New details have been revealed in today's court hearing for Kilmar Abrego-Garcia. The allegations against him include human trafficking, sexual relationships with minors, and firearm smuggling. https://t.co/UG3xvs8KHv pic.twitter.com/TYS4t94l9l — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) June 13, 2025

This is the person ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have championed to fight President Donald Trump’s electoral mandate to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and deport all illegal aliens.

Commenters say Garcia deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Wow.



This man needs to be in prison for life.



Literally human trafficking minors. Disgusting — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 13, 2025

This is who the Democrats stood for.



They should be ashamed of themselves. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 13, 2025

They still are! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

Democrats are incapable of feeling shame.

Posters wonder if any of that purported income was reported.

Oh what a good taxpayer he must have been! 🙄🙄🤡 — VK (@vjeannek) June 13, 2025

We need to know who was facilitating this! Where did the money come from? — Mrs. H (@incredibleMrsH) June 13, 2025

No way his wife didn't know how he was making money — Raz (@AustRepublican) June 13, 2025

She’s told a court that Garcia physically abused her. It would be interesting if she were called as a witness.

Commenters say the Democrat Party picked the wrong guy as the face of their pro-illegal alien campaign.

Turns out the “Maryland man” is no bueno! It’s actually funny a US Senator (Van Hollen) flew out to El Salvador’s and drank margaritas with him. Moron! The Democrats are making damn fools of themselves! — chicago (@LJT1212) June 13, 2025

Child trafficking….the Democrats regret making that disgusting man a household name. — kelly ann washburn (@kellyannwashbu1) June 13, 2025

Maryland man + minors = ??? — Cary Dunn (@cfdarch) June 13, 2025

Democrat icon. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

There appear to be at least three witnesses who claim that Garcia was involved in human smuggling. The judge is contemplating releasing Garcia on bond. If she does so, Garcia would likely go back into government custody as he awaits trial.