Kilmar Abrego Garcia Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Charges of Smuggling Adults, Minors and Guns Across the U.S.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on June 13, 2025
Townhall Media

El Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the U.S. to face federal charges. The deported illegal alien who was imprisoned in his native country was federally indicted Friday in a Nashville, Tennessee, court for allegedly smuggling hundreds throughout the U.S., including children and MS-13 gang members. A Tennessee Highway Patrol video from 2022 shows Garcia transporting several passengers. Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Here’s more. (READ)

This is the person ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have championed to fight President Donald Trump’s electoral mandate to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and deport all illegal aliens.

Commenters say Garcia deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life.

Democrats are incapable of feeling shame.

Posters wonder if any of that purported income was reported.

She’s told a court that Garcia physically abused her. It would be interesting if she were called as a witness.

Commenters say the Democrat Party picked the wrong guy as the face of their pro-illegal alien campaign.

There appear to be at least three witnesses who claim that Garcia was involved in human smuggling. The judge is contemplating releasing Garcia on bond. If she does so, Garcia would likely go back into government custody as he awaits trial.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA MS-13

