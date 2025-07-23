'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly In Record Time

Doug P. | 5:20 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As we told you earlier, the White House announced a big trade deal with Japan

As you might have guessed, the default Democrat position is "if Trump said something that makes it automatically not true."

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy never seems to tire of posting comments that end up not aging well: 

Except there is a trade deal and Murphy's just trying to make a few barking seals who will lap up anything he throws down on the BS buffet happy. 

Gee, it sure looks like there's a US/Japan trade deal to us:

If Trump's probably lying as Murphy said then he also got Japan's PM to go along with it:

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who denied reports on Wednesday that he had decided to quit following a bruising election defeat, praised the tariff agreement as "the lowest rate ever applied among countries that have a trade surplus with the U.S."

Murphy just can't help but hope for the worst for the U.S. economy all for "Trump bad" reasons.

Yeah, we've noticed that too. 

So of course Murphy has the audacity to call Trump the liar. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it and lie about what's really happening (looking at you, Sen. Murphy). 

