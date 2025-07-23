Self-Beclowning Sen. Chris Murphy Had a Trump Trade Deal Take That Aged Embarrassingly In Record Time

As we told you earlier, the White House announced a big trade deal with Japan:

President Trump announces MASSIVE trade deal with Japan 🇺🇸🇯🇵



"This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Of4lKyWGpR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2025

As you might have guessed, the default Democrat position is "if Trump said something that makes it automatically not true."

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy never seems to tire of posting comments that end up not aging well:

There is likely no trade deal with Japan. There's no agreement to review. No text. Even in this article, the author notes that Japan hasn't even confirmed the existence of an agreement.



So why report that there's a trade deal if we know Trump lies and there's no agreement? https://t.co/IVBmnOHXMP — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 23, 2025

Except there is a trade deal and Murphy's just trying to make a few barking seals who will lap up anything he throws down on the BS buffet happy.

Because there is one, dude.



But keep humiliating yourself in public. You're pretty good at it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 23, 2025

Gee, it sure looks like there's a US/Japan trade deal to us:

US-Japan trade deal averts worst for global economy https://t.co/YJzE6SXeq7 https://t.co/YJzE6SXeq7 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 23, 2025

If Trump's probably lying as Murphy said then he also got Japan's PM to go along with it:

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who denied reports on Wednesday that he had decided to quit following a bruising election defeat, praised the tariff agreement as "the lowest rate ever applied among countries that have a trade surplus with the U.S."

Murphy just can't help but hope for the worst for the U.S. economy all for "Trump bad" reasons.

Because Trump tends to be right and you tend to always be wrong. Patterns Chris. https://t.co/4HBw9afWF7 — Jam Filthy (@JamFilthy) July 23, 2025

Yeah, we've noticed that too.

Chris Murphy repeatedly said that Joe Biden was sharp. Chris Murphy is a habitual liar like every other Democrat! pic.twitter.com/4IMsglEDST — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 23, 2025

So of course Murphy has the audacity to call Trump the liar.

