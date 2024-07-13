Project 2025 - It's Worse Thank You Think

Like Obi Wan Kenobi once said, "the Force can have a strong influence on the weak minded." It can now be revealed that the Force isn't female, it's a Democratic Party comms shop.

Take Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation proposal for a conservative Presidency. According to Wikipedia:

Project 2025 is a collection of conservative and right-wing policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation to reshape the United States federal government and consolidate executive power should the Republican nominee, presumably Donald Trump, win the 2024 presidential election

That's it. But if you're a liberal swayed by the likes of Rachel Maddow and the leftist Jedi masters of Twitter, it's "Literally Hitler" + "Handmaids Tale" + "Armageddon" rolled into one. If you're not a blind sheep, however, you can read it straight from them - if you dare.

We covered the serious aspects of the manufactured freak out here. That frees us up for the important part of the job - the wonderful memes that brilliant minds cranked out. Unlike domestic energy production, there's no shortage of great takes here.

“Is Project 2025 in the room with us right now?” pic.twitter.com/fZFmj3YaaB — Tim Swain (@_TimSwain_) July 12, 2024

To illustrate the point in one picture.

Project 2025 is bringing back Arby’s 5 for $5 — Magills (@magills_) July 11, 2024

And so begins our descent into comedic hell.

Project 2025 brings back the XFL https://t.co/8lf3Rejx1M — Magills (@magills_) July 11, 2024

As if that wasn't bad enough, it gets worse!

Project 2025 provides funding for up to 12 more Expendables movies https://t.co/2XtP5x4vVj — Magills (@magills_) July 11, 2024

Twitter (X) favorite, Magills, really went to town on this, but others gleefully joined the pile-on.

When Project 2025 kicks in, we're going to see this menu again. https://t.co/eceVrkzQ2v pic.twitter.com/QLMLp5SgGT — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 11, 2024

Ackshually, this would be OK.

Project 2025 fines you $20,000 if you’re not unburdened by what has been. — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 12, 2024

We're listening ...

Project 2025 will reinstate smoking areas at junior high schools across the country, even in San Francisco. https://t.co/pAggVyRGLv pic.twitter.com/qoGHCjeS64 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 13, 2024

LOL!

Project 2025 will make it a felony to publicly condemn pineapple on pizza. — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) July 11, 2024

This one is sure to be controversial. In fact, it's the thing that might actually provoke WWIII.

Project 2025 will force people to say thank you when you let them into traffic. pic.twitter.com/Hubtg2nsjr — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) July 13, 2024

Exclusions apply on Interstate 95 between Boston and Washington DC and the entire L.A. Basin.

Project 2025 will allow you to complete an entire DIY project with only one trip to the hardware store. pic.twitter.com/xxU2Hc12AI — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 12, 2024

That's it. We LOVE Project 2025 now!

So in conclusion.

Liberals on X:



Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025!



Me: pic.twitter.com/CgYRHQ5Xuy — The Right King Todd (@RightKingTodd) July 13, 2024

The proposals of 2025 are appealing on their face. That the left is freaking out about it just makes it all that more appealing.

***

