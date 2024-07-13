Flashback Video Torpedoes TWO of the Dem/Media's Favorite Narratives About Biden
Project 2025 - It's Worse Thank You Think

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  3:00 PM on July 13, 2024
Twitchy

Like Obi Wan Kenobi once said, "the Force can have a strong influence on the weak minded." It can now be revealed that the Force isn't female, it's a Democratic Party comms shop.

Take Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation proposal for a conservative Presidency. According to Wikipedia:

Project 2025 is a collection of conservative and right-wing policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation to reshape the United States federal government and consolidate executive power should the Republican nominee, presumably Donald Trump, win the 2024 presidential election

That's it. But if you're a liberal swayed by the likes of Rachel Maddow and the leftist Jedi masters of Twitter, it's "Literally Hitler" + "Handmaids Tale" + "Armageddon" rolled into one. If you're not a blind sheep, however, you can read it straight from them - if you dare.

We covered the serious aspects of the manufactured freak out here. That frees us up for the important part of the job - the wonderful memes that brilliant minds cranked out. Unlike domestic energy production, there's no shortage of great takes here.

To illustrate the point in one picture.

And so begins our descent into comedic hell.

As if that wasn't bad enough, it gets worse!

Twitter (X) favorite, Magills, really went to town on this, but others gleefully joined the pile-on.

Ackshually, this would be OK.

We're listening ...

LOL!

This one is sure to be controversial. In fact, it's the thing that might actually provoke WWIII.

Exclusions apply on Interstate 95 between Boston and Washington DC and the entire L.A. Basin.

That's it. We LOVE Project 2025 now!

So in conclusion.

The proposals of 2025 are appealing on their face. That the left is freaking out about it just makes it all that more appealing.

***

