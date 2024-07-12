Molly Jong-Fast Is the Latest Leftist Entering The Anger Phase of Grief Regarding...
Unable to Run on His Own Platform, Biden Says Project 2025 'Biggest Attack' on Our System of Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo, File

Despite his insistence he wants to 'finish the job', President Biden doesn't do a good job of articulating what his platform actually is. He prefers instead to attack Trump and their latest boogeyman is the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Like almost everything Biden says about Trump, though, his attacks on Project 2025 are also lies. Lies that have been repeatedly debunked.

But as his campaign flails around and donors are pulling funds and George Clooney is telling him to throw in the towel, they've got to do something to get the focus back on Trump (who, as an aside, has been remarkably disciplined in staying quiet and letting the Democrats meltdown in public).

So attacking Project 2025 it is.

More from The Hill:

President Biden is set to call the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 the “biggest attack” on the United States’s system of government during remarks Friday in Michigan.

“Folks, Project 2025 is the biggest attack on our system of government and on our personal freedom that has ever been proposed in the history of this country,” Biden will say, according to prepared remarks.

This is all so exhausting and predictable.

Perfect meme.

Everything they don't like is literally an attack on democracy.

Exactly. It's not Trump's nor the GOP's official platform.

Just like every Republican president is LITERALLY HITLER. Until the next one, and then the previous one wasn't quite so bad.

They sure would.

Pretty much.

Funny how that works, huh?

