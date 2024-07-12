Unable to Run on His Own Platform, Biden Says Project 2025 'Biggest Attack' on Our System of Government

Despite his insistence he wants to 'finish the job', President Biden doesn't do a good job of articulating what his platform actually is. He prefers instead to attack Trump and their latest boogeyman is the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Like almost everything Biden says about Trump, though, his attacks on Project 2025 are also lies. Lies that have been repeatedly debunked.

But as his campaign flails around and donors are pulling funds and George Clooney is telling him to throw in the towel, they've got to do something to get the focus back on Trump (who, as an aside, has been remarkably disciplined in staying quiet and letting the Democrats meltdown in public).

So attacking Project 2025 it is.

President Biden to call Project 2025 ‘biggest attack’ on US system of government https://t.co/PcEZuC0eSw — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2024

More from The Hill:

President Biden is set to call the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 the “biggest attack” on the United States’s system of government during remarks Friday in Michigan. “Folks, Project 2025 is the biggest attack on our system of government and on our personal freedom that has ever been proposed in the history of this country,” Biden will say, according to prepared remarks. Biden’s remarks in Michigan come as he is defending his candidacy and decision to stay in the race amid growing calls from Democratic lawmakers to drop out of the 2024 race. Biden’s reelection campaign has attacked former President Trump over Project 2025, labeling it as “Trump’s Project 2025.”

This is all so exhausting and predictable.

Perfect meme.

I thought January 6th was supposed to be that. That is what the DC elite and Dems have told us for almost 4 years now. Pick a lane. — The Orange Phoenix (@OrangePhoenix47) July 12, 2024

Everything they don't like is literally an attack on democracy.

It’s literally a think tanks ideas. Like 0 carbon goals or forced 15 minute cities.

Has nothing to do with anything. — SaneMaryland2 (@SaneMaryland2) July 12, 2024

Exactly. It's not Trump's nor the GOP's official platform.

Everything is always the worst thing ever. This kind of consistent hyperbolic rhetoric only works long-term on low-information people and children. — Todd Logan (@HailFromTheVoid) July 12, 2024

Just like every Republican president is LITERALLY HITLER. Until the next one, and then the previous one wasn't quite so bad.

People are just stupid. It's a think tank plan that would have to be voted on ... in pieces ... wait for it, by the government!!



Democrats would oppose Project 2025 if it cured cancer, invented & gave away cold fusion, and prevented real or imaginary climate change! https://t.co/Z5xWSEm7nM — Rich Kelsey (@RichKelsey) July 12, 2024

They sure would.

I haven't read project 2025 and neither has POTUS Trump. So what the hell is Biden lying about now? Might as well say Biden is endorsing the Nation of Islam charter. https://t.co/d2CwgF2xah — Douglas Reimann (@dgvreiman) July 12, 2024

Pretty much.

Oh word? So not January 6th anymore? 🙄 https://t.co/gihsiNFzhr — War is Always Failure By Nature; Thus Winless (@DenifLewesa) July 12, 2024

Funny how that works, huh?