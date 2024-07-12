Biden Insists in Vaguely Threatening Post His Campaign Isn't About His Legacy but 'Finishing the Job'

There must be some Americans out there who can still afford gas and groceries, but don't worry -- Biden says his next term will be about 'finishing' the terrible job he's doing.
There’s still more to do.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024
We have to finish the job. pic.twitter.com/RHVodeu8Wl
Vaguely threatening, no?
Finish the job or finish the country?— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 12, 2024
Finishing the country is the job.
July 12, 2024
Perfect meme.
F off. vegetable. pic.twitter.com/wubjVxuny4— Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) July 12, 2024
Ouch.
That's what most dictators say when they want to finish destroying a country.— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 12, 2024
YUP.
And just so we're clear. Your legacy was finished a long time ago— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 12, 2024
His legacy will be the epic drama and disarray he's caused in the Democratic Party.
That sounds like a threat.— Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) July 12, 2024
It really does, doesn't it?
July 12, 2024
Yep.
So you can pass the torch to your vice president, Donald Trump?😂😂— Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 12, 2024
Please do. LOL.
You can’t finish a sentence though— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2024
Can't read off a teleprompter, can't remember the name of the Ukrainian president or his own VP.
What job, Joe? You want to finish opening the borders, pushing biological men into women's sports & locker rooms, promoting woke DAs who won't charge violent criminals, fighting & funding endless war, and on and on?— Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) July 12, 2024
Yeah, we're finished with the Biden agenda! pic.twitter.com/4GDgU9WQlY
So finished.
You've pretty much ran the country into the ground.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 12, 2024
No need to finish it off. pic.twitter.com/Hltmewkubm
Yeah, we're good, thanks.
"Finish the job" https://t.co/Tu9Sp2wkvp pic.twitter.com/vuaZQec8ug— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) July 12, 2024
We remember.
This reads more like a threat than a promise https://t.co/IJMdd67HBl— Magills (@magills_) July 12, 2024
Cause it is.
Google “Joes finishing the job” https://t.co/TYZBh2WBld— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 12, 2024
We would advise you to proceed with caution on this one.
Bookmark this for the next time someone says Trumps a narcissist https://t.co/488xagZKCR— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 12, 2024
Oh, we will.
mrw my wife asks why I need more woodworking tools https://t.co/OsXHu3B6Lr— Joel Grus 🤠 (@joelgrus) July 12, 2024
Hahahahahaha.
Destroying America?— Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) July 12, 2024
Is that the job?
Then you are doing great Joe. https://t.co/ZziduICi5M
If that's the job (and it seems to be) he really is doing great.
“Okay, I guess that’s it. Finish the job. The. Job.” https://t.co/2CI3lHVYuN pic.twitter.com/oacaVLjvuR— Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 12, 2024
Perfection.
Let Harris run instead then— Billie x (@CoalHillQuill_) July 12, 2024
Ain't she part of the job anyway? https://t.co/G9H8R4NgWl
She is, but they seem to have forgotten that.
