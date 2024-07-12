Molly Jong-Fast Is the Latest Leftist Entering The Anger Phase of Grief Regarding...
Biden Insists in Vaguely Threatening Post His Campaign Isn't About His Legacy but 'Finishing the Job'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on July 12, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There must be some Americans out there who can still afford gas and groceries, but don't worry -- Biden says his next term will be about 'finishing' the terrible job he's doing.

Vaguely threatening, no?

Finishing the country is the job.

Perfect meme.

Ouch.

YUP.

His legacy will be the epic drama and disarray he's caused in the Democratic Party.

It really does, doesn't it?

Yep.

Please do. LOL.

Molly Jong-Fast Is the Latest Leftist Entering The Anger Phase of Grief Regarding Biden Presidency.
RickRobinson
Can't read off a teleprompter, can't remember the name of the Ukrainian president or his own VP.

So finished.

Yeah, we're good, thanks.

We remember.

Cause it is.

We would advise you to proceed with caution on this one.

Oh, we will.

Hahahahahaha.

If that's the job (and it seems to be) he really is doing great.

Perfection.

She is, but they seem to have forgotten that.

