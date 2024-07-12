Biden Insists in Vaguely Threatening Post His Campaign Isn't About His Legacy but 'Finishing the Job'

There must be some Americans out there who can still afford gas and groceries, but don't worry -- Biden says his next term will be about 'finishing' the terrible job he's doing.

There’s still more to do.



We have to finish the job. pic.twitter.com/RHVodeu8Wl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

Vaguely threatening, no?

Finish the job or finish the country? — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) July 12, 2024

Finishing the country is the job.

Perfect meme.

Ouch.

That's what most dictators say when they want to finish destroying a country. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 12, 2024

YUP.

And just so we're clear. Your legacy was finished a long time ago — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 12, 2024

His legacy will be the epic drama and disarray he's caused in the Democratic Party.

That sounds like a threat. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) July 12, 2024

It really does, doesn't it?

pic.twitter.com/NWJXI2TObW — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) July 12, 2024

Yep.

So you can pass the torch to your vice president, Donald Trump?😂😂 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 12, 2024

Please do. LOL.

You can’t finish a sentence though — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2024

Can't read off a teleprompter, can't remember the name of the Ukrainian president or his own VP.

What job, Joe? You want to finish opening the borders, pushing biological men into women's sports & locker rooms, promoting woke DAs who won't charge violent criminals, fighting & funding endless war, and on and on?



Yeah, we're finished with the Biden agenda! pic.twitter.com/4GDgU9WQlY — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) July 12, 2024

So finished.

You've pretty much ran the country into the ground.



No need to finish it off. pic.twitter.com/Hltmewkubm — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 12, 2024

Yeah, we're good, thanks.

We remember.

This reads more like a threat than a promise https://t.co/IJMdd67HBl — Magills (@magills_) July 12, 2024

Cause it is.

We would advise you to proceed with caution on this one.

Bookmark this for the next time someone says Trumps a narcissist https://t.co/488xagZKCR — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) July 12, 2024

Oh, we will.

mrw my wife asks why I need more woodworking tools https://t.co/OsXHu3B6Lr — Joel Grus 🤠 (@joelgrus) July 12, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Destroying America?



Is that the job?



Then you are doing great Joe. https://t.co/ZziduICi5M — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) July 12, 2024

If that's the job (and it seems to be) he really is doing great.

Perfection.

Let Harris run instead then



Ain't she part of the job anyway? https://t.co/G9H8R4NgWl — Billie x (@CoalHillQuill_) July 12, 2024

She is, but they seem to have forgotten that.