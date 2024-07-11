New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in 'Too Much' House

Justin Trudeau is a slimy little fascist worm. From the treatment of trucker protesters to his Left-wing ideology, there isn't a dictatorial move he hasn't embraced.

In the name of 'tolerance' and 'progress', of course. His country's MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) program is being used to replace social welfare programs (it's a lot cheaper to kill people than care for them, after all.

And perhaps Trudeau has found a new group who will qualify: older Canadians who live in 'too much' house.

Trudeau says Canadian seniors are living in houses that are "too much home" for them.



Grandpa who fought in WWII will soon be relocated for able-bodied foreign males.

pic.twitter.com/JRvUodVoct — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 10, 2024

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Saying they live in 'too much home' is saying it's a problem.

What will the solution be?

So what is he going to do? Offer euthanasia to Canadian seniors to free up housing for migrants? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 10, 2024

Would not surprise me.

Get in the home Gramps

And we'll be evaluating your health costs to decide if you need to shuffle off this mortal coil to make room for more New Canadians — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 10, 2024

Yep.

How many people is Trudeau taking in? — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 11, 2024

Not a one.

No human man sits like that.



This putz is a demon.



Let me guess: if they don't want to move, they get MAIDed. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 11, 2024

Bingo.

I'm sure Trudeau has too much home for his needs, especially since his wife left him. Get some unvetted asylum seekers in there immediately. — Ultra Vexed (KPSS!) (@AbsolutelyVexed) July 11, 2024

But those rules don't apply to him. Naturally.

He's important you see.

Canada is a communist nation — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 11, 2024

It sure is.

Theyre going to force old ppl out of their homes and into facilities that will end up euthanizing them https://t.co/NBB1FxTvPb — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 10, 2024

And pat themselves on the back for it.

my children and grandchildren will inherit my home and land. As it should be. https://t.co/EbAi8nOWMi — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 11, 2024

As it should be.

How Dialectical Leftists work: 1. create the problem. 2. offer a bulls**t "solution." @ConceptualJames https://t.co/0KmZJ0l8h3 — Brandon Camping (@bcamping) July 10, 2024

Every time.

Maybe stop importing half a million people per year into a country that doesn’t have enough homes for the people already living there. https://t.co/xYdtKzvt7l — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) July 11, 2024

But that would be racist. Or something.

Fidel Castro's bastard son supports Communism. https://t.co/aRa3cS9lA1 — Matt Bracken (@Matt_Bracken48) July 11, 2024

Heh.

Canada, you already have lots of tar and feathers. What's the holdup? https://t.co/T3umFWrUsC — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) July 11, 2024

Excellent question.

So what about people in mansions? https://t.co/cxygq7jUfC — DTDR (@dtdr2023) July 10, 2024

Depends. Who do they make political donations to?

Spoken like a true commie. Does he live in a tiny home? If not, lead by example. F/O fancy pants. https://t.co/O06QBcy5YO — Tad (@TadEnjoysLife) July 10, 2024

The Left never abides by the rules they force on everyone else.