New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in 'Too Much' House

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Justin Trudeau is a slimy little fascist worm. From the treatment of trucker protesters to his Left-wing ideology, there isn't a dictatorial move he hasn't embraced.

In the name of 'tolerance' and 'progress', of course. His country's MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) program is being used to replace social welfare programs (it's a lot cheaper to kill people than care for them, after all.

And perhaps Trudeau has found a new group who will qualify: older Canadians who live in 'too much' house.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Saying they live in 'too much home' is saying it's a problem.

What will the solution be?

Would not surprise me.

Yep.

Not a one.

Bingo.

But those rules don't apply to him. Naturally.

He's important you see.

It sure is.

And pat themselves on the back for it.

As it should be.

Every time.

But that would be racist. Or something.

Heh.

Excellent question.

Depends. Who do they make political donations to?

The Left never abides by the rules they force on everyone else.

