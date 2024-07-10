'Woke and Weaponized': Wokal Distance's NIH Thread Is an Eye-Opening Wake Up Call

This writer has told you about the dangers of wokeness in health care. From air travel to health care, the notion that diversity over competency is pervasive on the Left, and it's going to get people hurt and killed.

Here's an alarming thread on wokeness in government -- wokeness that has been weaponized by the full force of the state.

1/

Woke and Weaponized government:



The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the agency in charge of public health, is totally captured by woke ideology.



NIH is putting DEI into every aspect of public health including research, funding, and hiring.



NIH goes woke,



A thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/YzGeWIvhCw — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

Get comfy and read it:

2/

It is not just that the NIH is adopting some woke policy around the edges, the NIH has stated very explicitly that "diversity is our lifeblood" and that the NIH is going to make DEI a "Core Value" in everything it does.



NIH it has set up an enormous bureaucracy to fund this: pic.twitter.com/jhLGRUQWnV — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

Racism is a 'core value.'

Peachy.

3/

The NIH has an Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, which employs more than 45 people to focus on DEI initiative. Those people are listed below: pic.twitter.com/4zQw0BLzUn — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

45 people for this nonsense.

4/

The NIH also has a program called UNITE, which has as at least one of its goals the creation of Racial and Ethnic Equity Plans.



Remember, that *Equity* is not *Equality*



Equality is about equal opportunity, Equity is about equal *outcomes* pic.twitter.com/jtRg0Episf — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

Equity is evil and insidious.

5/

And UNITE is a large program, and the number of members for this program is staggering. And remeber, all of this is an ADDITION and ON TOP OF the already larger Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. pic.twitter.com/tGQ5SOuZVU — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

IN. ADDITION. It's layers of woke garbage.

6/

The NIH has thus decided that one of the mandates that fall under the NIH is the ending of systemic Racism and Inequality, and the Advancing of Racial Equity.



This is the hijacking of the governments public health agency for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/N6AEE0Pssp — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

It really is a hijacking.

7/

The NIH also released and notice saying that it was going to seek funding opportunities related to Diversity, and has been giving out DEI oriented grants which Advance DEI and "Racial Equity" in various ways: pic.twitter.com/lQzDNNPu2s — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

So discrimination in what it funds as well.

8/

I hope the picture here is clear: every aspect of the NIH mission is being brought under the ruberic of DEI.



This means that in everything from hiring, to funding, to researching will have to make DEI a core value.



This means all public health will be centered around DEI — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

9/

During COVID Ellie Murray (who has done presentations for NIH) said BLM protestors could gather in public but everyone else had to stay home. The reason she gave: the left had "momentum."



She changed the public health advice she was giving for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/wXTsovqhaW — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

Imagine this policy everywhere.

10/

Those who were paying attention could see the takeover and corruption of public health by woke activists clearly at the time.



What I am showing you is how it came to be the case that public health officials made wokeness the primary goal of public health pic.twitter.com/GbpZxDrAzs — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

This is their idea of 'justice' and 'equity' -- they'll ban what they don't like, and allow what they do.

11/

Woke activists will join organizations, work their way into positions of authority, and then use those positions to redirect the goals, mission, and resources of the organization towards spreading woke ideology.



This is happening with public health. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

And it will kill people.

12/

Woke Activists in the medical field have taken the resources of the government that were supposed to be spent on public health and are using them to spread their political ideology. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

This needs to stop.

13/

Much of the blame for this lies with Francis Collins, head of the NIH, who wrote a letter saying the NIH was going to take on "structural racism" in medicine.



Once he did that, he gave the woke activists a pretense to launder their ideology into everything NIH touches. pic.twitter.com/cC9qxxiORy — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

Reminder that doctors tried to address the 'structural racism' in kidney function and messed up the transplant list.

14/

The congress has to step in, and we need to remove all the DEI positions from the NIH, the DEI requirements from finding, and the DEI requirements from research.



And it needs to happen immediately.



/fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 10, 2024

Amen.

This needs to end. NOW.