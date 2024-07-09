Buckle Up, Cause the Election (and After) Could Get EVEN MORE Interesting If...
Least Shocking News EVER: NY Post Reports Biden's Parkinson's Doc Is Also a Biden Donor

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This kinda seems like a conflict of interest, no?

The New York Post is reporting Biden's Parkinson's doc -- the one who has made multiple White House visits -- is also a Biden donor.

Here's some more:

The Parkinson’s expert who has evaluated President Biden — logging eight different visits to the White House in as many months — is also among his donors, records show.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a top neurologist at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC, has made a slew of small donations to the 81-year-old’s campaign that date back to February 2020, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

His contributions, first reported by the Washington Examiner, total just over $3,300 — with the last check being cut in May, the records show.

Details of Cannard’s donations emerged after the White House admitted Monday that the neurologist has evaluated Biden, saying it was part of his annual physicals.

Huh.

Not surprised at all.

Excellent reference.

Probably did.

If this were a Republican president, it would be a major scandal.

An excellent question.

It's so.

Totes legit.

They have gotten rid of any pretense of appearances.

It certainly calls into question how honest the doctor will be with the public, and we think there are legitimate questions to be asked here.

Given how KJP's last presser went, though, we doubt that'll happen.

