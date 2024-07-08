Karine Jean Pierre Dodges and Weaves as Reporters Dig in about Frequent Parkinson's Specialist Visits

It seems like it should be an easy and straightforward question for a Press Secretary to answer. Why is a doctor who specializes in Parkinson's Disease visiting the White House?

Truly incredible clip.



Jean-Pierre is asked over and over again why a Parkinson’s expert visited the White House multiple times.



She says she can’t answer for “security” and “privacy” reasons.



Literally the worst press secretary ever.

pic.twitter.com/7ZUKLSWH6t — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2024

Who would be in danger if she truthfully answered those questions?

How can anyone defend this? https://t.co/lD2p5NMhKP — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 8, 2024

It really is indefensible. It's an easy question to answer. When they refuse to answer it, it makes it all feel very fishy.

I am so glad the press is finally taking off the gloves. https://t.co/IlZHu8gohD — Nathan Martin (@NathanMartin) July 8, 2024

If this were in reference to Trump, Adam Schiff would be calling for impeachment hearings. https://t.co/b4Dl1n3YpJ — Roy Abrams (@RQA) July 8, 2024

If this was Trump, they would demand a team of Doctors have the opportunity to exam him in front of the public.

The Biden administration employs more clowns than Ringling Bros. did in its heyday. https://t.co/X3fLkzK22y — Vinny DiTrani (@sageman01) July 8, 2024

At least those clowns were funny and brought joy to families.

Your $600+ Cash App transaction sends a push notification to an FBI agent somewhere but you can't know why your elected officials are repeatedly visiting with Parkinsons experts because of privacy.



Realize where we are https://t.co/J3u0MKSXp7 — Terry 🐬 (@iamterryhi) July 8, 2024

If the government can know why I sent my friend money after a girl's trip to Vegas, the public deserves to know what the elected officials we pay are battling.

What "privacy" reasons explain why a Parkinson's expert repeatedly visited Biden that don't involve Biden's medical condition? https://t.co/7XG9Eld9Pb — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 8, 2024

She has the worst job. Putting lipstick on a pig day after day especially when the White House embarrassed the press by exposing them as vassals of SCOTUS once the public got to see 1sthand what the White House was denying.Cheapfakes?WSJ hit job?Everyone looks like liars https://t.co/WCYXbT9LLH — popawheelie (@yikesreally1) July 8, 2024

She is well compensated for lying to the American public.

I think we now know that Joe Biden has Parkinson’s disease and can no longer serve as president and it is time for the 25th amendment if he is going to be stubborn. National security is at stake. https://t.co/6v1ypfoSiN — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 8, 2024

It's pretty obvious and it's time they level with the public.

Thank god Jen Psaki is out and this idiot is in https://t.co/36DnjDaDjj — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 8, 2024

It's like jumping from the frying pan into the fire, actually.

The obvious conclusion from this behavior is that President Biden has Parkinson’s Disease. https://t.co/4xvWVADuP4 — Drew Shirley Sports (@realdrewshirley) July 8, 2024

Pretty much. If it's not true, they need to come out and explain what is really going on.



















