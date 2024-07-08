Karine Jean Pierre Dodges and Weaves as Reporters Dig in about Frequent Parkinson's Specialist Visits

Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No,...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It seems like it should be an easy and straightforward question for a Press Secretary to answer. Why is a doctor who specializes in Parkinson's Disease visiting the White House?

Who would be in danger if she truthfully answered those questions? 

It really is indefensible. It's an easy question to answer. When they refuse to answer it, it makes it all feel very fishy.

If this was Trump, they would demand a team of Doctors have the opportunity to exam him in front of the public.

#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
At least those clowns were funny and brought joy to families.

If the government can know why I sent my friend money after a girl's trip to Vegas, the public deserves to know what the elected officials we pay are battling.

She is well compensated for lying to the American public.

It's pretty obvious and it's time they level with the public.

It's like jumping from the frying pan into the fire, actually.

Pretty much. If it's not true, they need to come out and explain what is really going on.






