Senator Mark Warner Changes His Tune on Biden, Says It's Time for a 'Conversation' About 'Path Forward'

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The other day, we told you about Senator Mark Warner, who was working to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask President Joe Biden to step down as the nominee (and how author Don Winslow kinda threatened him on X, it seemed). Biden took a swipe at Warner, too, which tells us Warner was right over the target.

At the time, this is what The Washington Post said:

And they wrote:

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask President Biden to exit the presidential race, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Warner is telling Democratic senators that Biden can no longer remain in the election in the wake of his faltering debate performance, according to the people familiar with private conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. Warner has told others that he is deeply concerned that Biden is not able to run a campaign that could beat former president Donald Trump.

Now, Warner seems to be singing a different tune:

#Bidementia: We Had Strong Evidence that Biden Was Unfit For the Presidency … in 2020
Aaron Walker
The entire post reads:

With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward.

As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the President to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House.

So what changed between Friday and today?

People are not happy with Warner:

Why? Because he has concerns about Biden's obvious cognitive decline?

Nearly getting beat by someone is not the driving factor here.

Biden's rambling, his bad debate performances, countless videos of him looking lost or shaking hands with people who aren't there, etc. are the problem.

Successful, how, exactly?

Cause here's what's been 'delivered' and it ain't pretty.

Yes he does.

Wonder what made him do a complete turn around.

Nailed it.

It's so bad.

