Senator Mark Warner Changes His Tune on Biden, Says It's Time for a 'Conversation' About 'Path Forward'

The other day, we told you about Senator Mark Warner, who was working to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask President Joe Biden to step down as the nominee (and how author Don Winslow kinda threatened him on X, it seemed). Biden took a swipe at Warner, too, which tells us Warner was right over the target.

At the time, this is what The Washington Post said:

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask Joe Biden to exit the presidential race, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort. https://t.co/fyXjgqogNK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 5, 2024

And they wrote:

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask President Biden to exit the presidential race, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort. Warner is telling Democratic senators that Biden can no longer remain in the election in the wake of his faltering debate performance, according to the people familiar with private conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. Warner has told others that he is deeply concerned that Biden is not able to run a campaign that could beat former president Donald Trump.

Now, Warner seems to be singing a different tune:

Another Trump term would be perilous for rule of law and for our democracy. President Biden has made America stronger, guiding the nation through some of our most difficult days. I am proud of my work on his agenda.



With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time… — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 8, 2024

The entire post reads:

With so much at stake in the upcoming election, now is the time for conversations about the strongest path forward. As these conversations continue, I believe it is incumbent upon the President to more aggressively make his case to the American people, and to hear directly from a broader group of voices about how to best prevent Trump’s lawlessness from returning to the White House.

So what changed between Friday and today?

People are not happy with Warner:

Not good enough, Mark. Worry about your career or resign. We have to view you with a jaundiced eye now — GodSend (@GodSendDevil) July 8, 2024

Why? Because he has concerns about Biden's obvious cognitive decline?

You literally nearly got beat by Ed Gillespie when you ran for Senate. Were you unfit?



Joe Biden is the nominee, period. Respect the voters wishes. Be helpful and back him instead of creating uncertainty and division. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 8, 2024

Nearly getting beat by someone is not the driving factor here.

Biden's rambling, his bad debate performances, countless videos of him looking lost or shaking hands with people who aren't there, etc. are the problem.

The best way to prevent another Trump term is to GET BEHIND OUR VERY SUCCESSFUL PRESIDENT AND FULLY SUPPORT HIM! This circular firing squad thing is old and destructive and stupid. — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) July 8, 2024

Successful, how, exactly?

Cause here's what's been 'delivered' and it ain't pretty.

Yes he does.

Wonder what made him do a complete turn around.

Edit: "With so much at stake in the upcoming election, six months ago was the time for conversations about the strongest path forward." https://t.co/RmtkJXEDuf — Jim Antle (@jimantle) July 8, 2024

Nailed it.

read the comments to see how deranged democrats are on this- mark says the stakes are huge let's have a conversation, and they're ready to strap him to a rocket



i think they have stared into the trump abyss too long, started to copy his crazy fans https://t.co/vKkHb7kKNv — Capitol City Turn-Based Intelligence Center (@inthesamedevice) July 8, 2024

It's so bad.