Biden Takes Swipe at Democratic Senator Warner with False Claim Forcing His Campaign to Dirty Delete

Apparently, Senator Mark Warner is one of the elected Democratic officials who believe it is time for Biden to give up this campaign for Presidency. Warner is gathering together with other Democratic Senators in hopes of convincing Biden not to run.

Stephanopoulos: "On a more practical level, Washington Post just reported in the last hour that Senator Mark Warner is assembling a group of senators together to try to convince you to stand down because they don't think you can win."



Biden: "Well, Mark is a good man. We've… pic.twitter.com/Q3rGvMESbm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 6, 2024

Mark Warner didn’t seek the nomination. He didn’t even announce. This was in 2008, when Biden finished at 1% in Iowa. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) July 6, 2024

Mark Warner did not try to get the nomination in 2020 or 2024, but whatever. It gets worse.

Biden’s campaign team communications have made this situation exponentially worse. And this is may be the worst mistake yet.



Senator Warner is deeply respected in the Senate, with many Dem friends. Biden’s attack only makes them more likely to come out publicly. https://t.co/ePaE4CRt5e — Justin Higgins (@Justin_Higgins2) July 6, 2024

Biden's team took to his 'Dark Brandon' official Twitter account to continue to unload on Warner.

Wow. Biden’s campaign team deleted the tweet. What a mess. https://t.co/gYsvPYHYfu pic.twitter.com/KKV5eWUCUE — Justin Higgins (@Justin_Higgins2) July 6, 2024

Apparently, they quickly deleted the tweet after realizing the last time Warner even thought about the Presidency was 16 years ago, so Biden's insult was not quite as pithy as first believed.

The Biden campaign is attacking fairly popular Democrat Senator Mark Warner?



Oh no. pic.twitter.com/0OIVSh8LVP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2024

He's on a roll. Don't stop him now.

Uh…. Is he referring to 2008 when everyone thought Mark Warner might run for President in the primary with Obama, Hillary, and Biden but didn’t? https://t.co/3KmZ3a6gd5 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2024

Hahahahaha he's going after Mark Warner!!



This rules — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile Mark Warner is assembling a delegation to get Biden to drop out.



Eventually someone gonna have to take an L in the party, either Biden, or those plotting against him. Because all this is gonna do is divide the party when they were already losing. https://t.co/ZqjtO1rAuW — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) July 5, 2024

Any time the Democrats have to take an 'L', it is a win for America.

I would be willing to bet Biden is confusing Mark Warner (D-VA) with Michael Bennet (D-CO) who DID run in 2020 and is also a white male Democrat Senator.



Also not great! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2024

Not Joe! He rarely gets confused!

The bar is SO low for these people with regards to Biden. He didn't even accurately backhand Mark Warner, for goodness sake. https://t.co/81WRvficwl — Brittany (@bccover) July 6, 2024

Apparently, the bar is in hell.

Biden will be fine as long as a translator can join public appearances.



Biden: Mark Warner ran for President

Aide: He means Michael Bennet.



Biden: We finally beat Medicare

Aide: …Pharma.



Biden: I’m proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black President

Aide:… — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2024

At least he would make some sort of sense with a translator. Maybe.











