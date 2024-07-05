Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly...
'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His...
Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens...
Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the...
WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for...
'Are They Really THAT Stupid?' Pro-Abortion Leftists Celebrate July 4th With the WORST...
As Proof of How Well His Campaign Is Going, Biden Gets Trolled by...
WATCH: Biden's Interview With George Stephanopoulos Is Really, REALLY Bad (Here's Just ONE...
Biden the Time Traveler: Watch As 'Sharp, Focused' President Says He’ll Beat Trump...
J.K. Rowling Posts About Scotland Halting Puberty Blockers & Receives Surprisingly Positiv...
Were You in a Coma? Twitter ROASTS Gregg Easterbrook's Pining for the 'Civil...
THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President
Thanks Jill! Nobody Believes Joe Biden Is Posting His Own Tweets and the...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules to Reinstate Ballot Drop Boxes

Biden Takes Swipe at Democratic Senator Warner with False Claim Forcing His Campaign to Dirty Delete

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:15 PM on July 05, 2024
AngieArtist

Apparently, Senator Mark Warner is one of the elected Democratic officials who believe it is time for Biden to give up this campaign for Presidency. Warner is gathering together with other Democratic Senators in hopes of convincing Biden not to run.

Advertisement

Mark Warner did not try to get the nomination in 2020 or 2024, but whatever. It gets worse.

Biden's team took to his 'Dark Brandon' official Twitter account to continue to unload on Warner.

Recommended

'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His Mental Health
Laura W.
Advertisement

Apparently, they quickly deleted the tweet after realizing the last time Warner even thought about the Presidency was 16 years ago, so Biden's insult was not quite as pithy as first believed.

He's on a roll. Don't stop him now.

Any time the Democrats have to take an 'L', it is a win for America.

Advertisement

Not Joe! He rarely gets confused!

Apparently, the bar is in hell.

At least he would make some sort of sense with a translator. Maybe.




Tags: JOE BIDEN MARK WARNER POTUS SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His Mental Health
Laura W.
WATCH: Biden's Interview With George Stephanopoulos Is Really, REALLY Bad (Here's Just ONE Example)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Democrat Activist Makes ANOTHER Awesome Trump Ad That'll Make You Vote for Him Even Harder
Amy Curtis
Friday Night Fun! Watch as Glacier View, Alaska Celebrates Independence Day in Truly EPIC Fashion
Laura W.
Joe Biden Apparently Believes He 'Shut Down' Putin but That's News to the Rest of America
justmindy
Elon Musk: Those Who Oppose SAVE Act Are Traitors (Will Saying What Happens to Traitors Earn a Ban on X?)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Critically Wounded': Megyn Kelly Says What We're ALL Thinking About Biden and His Mental Health Laura W.
Advertisement