RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden...
HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop...
Because of COURSE ---> New UK Minister of Women and Equalities Won't Define...
OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest...
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech...
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and...
You Smoking Somethin'? Cherie Currie Goes Straight-Up PUNK ROCK Dropping Rob Reiner and...
*POPCORN* Jill and Hunter - Sorry - Joe Biden Sends Snippy Letter to...
Biden Promises Remaining Loyalists That 'Dark Brandon Is Coming Back' (No, and He...
Wait, WUT?! Jemele Hill MOCKED Hilariously for Insisting Biden's BIGGEST Problem Is Pro-Tr...
Well, Salt IS White, After All: Utah News Outlet Reports That the Great...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dude, What? Eric Swalwell Is Latest Lefty With an Unhinged Theory About Project...
Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White...

Gov. Whitmer Says Biden Has 'Delivered for the American People' (Here's What's Been 'Delivered')

Doug P.  |  11:52 AM on July 08, 2024

Recently Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is for now still aboard the "reelect Biden" bandwagon, had a post that had a bit of a Freudian slip. See if you can spot it:

Advertisement

Wow, we're getting very close to that becoming "Kamala Harris and what's-his-name."

But for now Whitmer is still on Team Joe, and yesterday reminded everybody in her state that Biden has "delivered for the American people."

Really?

Yeah, let's talk about that for a minute!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If Biden's "delivered" for anybody, it's certainly NOT "the American people":

Eight million at a minimum. 

Then there's billions and billions of dollars in spending for projects such as high-speed Internet and electric car chargers that have seen almost no tangible results in two or three years. Biden's "delivered" for Dem cronies, that's for sure. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
RIGHT in Our Veins! Obama Bro Jon Favreau BEGGING Dems to Replace Biden Most DELISH Schadenfreude EVER
Sam J.
HA! Elon Musk's Reaction to Stephen King Calling on Joe Biden to Drop OUT of the Race is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and YIKES
Doug P.
James Woods Sums Up Deranged Loon and NEA Pres. Becky Pringle's Pro-Biden Speech As Only He Can and LOL
Sam J.
OMG-LOL, These CAN'T Be Real! Buuut ... They ARE: Check Out the Latest Biden Cue Cards (Screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement