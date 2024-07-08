Gov. Whitmer Says Biden Has 'Delivered for the American People' (Here's What's Been 'Delivered')

Recently Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is for now still aboard the "reelect Biden" bandwagon, had a post that had a bit of a Freudian slip. See if you can spot it:

Over the last few years, we have seen a manufacturing renaissance, driven by @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden's investments in American workers and industry — with 800,000 manufacturing jobs added since 2021. Companies are investing in America and especially in Michigan in a big way.… — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 6, 2024

Wow, we're getting very close to that becoming "Kamala Harris and what's-his-name."

But for now Whitmer is still on Team Joe, and yesterday reminded everybody in her state that Biden has "delivered for the American people."

Really?

Yeah, let's talk about that for a minute!

Delivered record breaking inflation?

Delivered 2 conflicts that threaten to become much larger conflicts?

Delivered higher gas prices?



What precisely have they delivered that might be considered “good”? — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 7, 2024

Yes.

They have delivered...

Lies about Joe's competency,

Record inflation,

Record illegal migration,

Increased chance of World War Three,

Hundreds of billions of dollars (to Ukraine),

Weaponization of the DOJ,



ETC. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 7, 2024

If Biden's "delivered" for anybody, it's certainly NOT "the American people":

They've delivered 8 million illegals. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 7, 2024

Eight million at a minimum.

Then there's billions and billions of dollars in spending for projects such as high-speed Internet and electric car chargers that have seen almost no tangible results in two or three years. Biden's "delivered" for Dem cronies, that's for sure.