Gov. Whitmer Says Biden Has 'Delivered for the American People' (Here's What's Been 'Delivered')

Recently Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is for now still aboard the "reelect Biden" bandwagon, had a post that had a bit of a Freudian slip. See if you can spot it:
Over the last few years, we have seen a manufacturing renaissance, driven by @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden's investments in American workers and industry — with 800,000 manufacturing jobs added since 2021. Companies are investing in America and especially in Michigan in a big way.…— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 6, 2024
Wow, we're getting very close to that becoming "Kamala Harris and what's-his-name."
But for now Whitmer is still on Team Joe, and yesterday reminded everybody in her state that Biden has "delivered for the American people."
Facts are facts: @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris have delivered for the American people. pic.twitter.com/YkjiNccHdp— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) July 7, 2024
Really?
Delivered what? https://t.co/hTNL8SNRTo— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 7, 2024
Yeah, let's talk about that for a minute!
Delivered record breaking inflation?— Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 7, 2024
Delivered 2 conflicts that threaten to become much larger conflicts?
Delivered higher gas prices?
What precisely have they delivered that might be considered “good”?
Yes.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 7, 2024
They have delivered...
Lies about Joe's competency,
Record inflation,
Record illegal migration,
Increased chance of World War Three,
Hundreds of billions of dollars (to Ukraine),
Weaponization of the DOJ,
ETC.
If Biden's "delivered" for anybody, it's certainly NOT "the American people":
They've delivered 8 million illegals.— Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 7, 2024
Eight million at a minimum.
Then there's billions and billions of dollars in spending for projects such as high-speed Internet and electric car chargers that have seen almost no tangible results in two or three years. Biden's "delivered" for Dem cronies, that's for sure.
