Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also Enjoys a Good Nap

It's been a fascinating week, hasn't it? To watch the Democratic Party and their media propagandists in absolute disarray over Biden's cognitive state is a sight to behold. Some are calling for him to step aside and others are desperately circling the wagons, hellbent on protecting the president at all costs.
After news that Biden -- who is 'dependable' only between 10 am and 4 pm -- was also taking naps during his 10-day Camp David debate prep, several journalists and Democrats said they, too, like naps.
No surprise which of those two groups Jim Acosta belongs to.
Just chiming in for a moment to say how much I love a good nap. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 3, 2024
Good for you, Jim.
This much has been apparent since January 20, 2021.— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 3, 2024
Yes, it has been.
You've certainly taken one for 4 years.— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) July 3, 2024
This is going to be a recurring comment.
Even more than naps, I love a good debate when the moderators challenge the candidates, particularly when they are lying.— Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) July 3, 2024
Or reporters who ask hard questions and do their jobs.
So you’re going to start telling the truth instead of gaslighting now that you’re awake?— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 3, 2024
Never.
Can you also not function between 11 am and 4 pm without one?— Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) July 3, 2024
Heh.
And if President Trump said he was taking a nap you would report it like a 5-alarm fire, fraud.— Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) July 3, 2024
He sure would.
Dear Diary... https://t.co/vcoKlYatao— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 3, 2024
This will never get old.
https://t.co/kIoQuURQVb pic.twitter.com/RmKOMSqtqT— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 3, 2024
You cannot bully them enough.
Yep. Totally normal for the Commander-in-Chief to need a daily nap.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 3, 2024
Vintage Acosta. https://t.co/mdHLDqotIG
Totally normal.
Future Jim Acosta: uh I don’t know who needs to hear this but “imagine what can be, unburdened by what has been” is also one of my fave phrases. I say it all the time. Send tweet. https://t.co/ru8o0p2Eg2— Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) July 3, 2024
Would not surprise us at all.
Totally cool for a TV anchor to love a good nap. Totally not cool for a president to require a good nap just to get through the day. Pathetic, in fact, considering he controls the nuclear codes. https://t.co/p6diwZWVGH— Justin Higgins (@Justin_Higgins2) July 3, 2024
There's a difference, for sure.
The president has a job that matters.
LMFAO the cope is out of control https://t.co/JZmq4XgNH0— Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) July 3, 2024
And we are enjoying every moment of it.
Wait.— RBe (@RBPundit) July 3, 2024
Did this guy retire? https://t.co/n1QifKq8Uc
He left the White House and went on to other things at CNN.
Clearly, he's doing a bang up job.
Apparently for the entire term of any and all Democratic presidents. https://t.co/cULfUow86X— Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) July 3, 2024
Like Rip Van Winkle.
You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member