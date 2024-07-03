Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Sucks Up to Biden White House, Says He Also Enjoys a Good Nap

It's been a fascinating week, hasn't it? To watch the Democratic Party and their media propagandists in absolute disarray over Biden's cognitive state is a sight to behold. Some are calling for him to step aside and others are desperately circling the wagons, hellbent on protecting the president at all costs.

After news that Biden -- who is 'dependable' only between 10 am and 4 pm -- was also taking naps during his 10-day Camp David debate prep, several journalists and Democrats said they, too, like naps.

No surprise which of those two groups Jim Acosta belongs to.

Just chiming in for a moment to say how much I love a good nap. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 3, 2024

Good for you, Jim.

This much has been apparent since January 20, 2021. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 3, 2024

Yes, it has been.

You've certainly taken one for 4 years. — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) July 3, 2024

This is going to be a recurring comment.

Even more than naps, I love a good debate when the moderators challenge the candidates, particularly when they are lying. — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) July 3, 2024

Or reporters who ask hard questions and do their jobs.

So you’re going to start telling the truth instead of gaslighting now that you’re awake? — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 3, 2024

Never.

Can you also not function between 11 am and 4 pm without one? — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) July 3, 2024

Heh.

And if President Trump said he was taking a nap you would report it like a 5-alarm fire, fraud. — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) July 3, 2024

He sure would.

This will never get old.

You cannot bully them enough.

Yep. Totally normal for the Commander-in-Chief to need a daily nap.



Vintage Acosta. https://t.co/mdHLDqotIG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 3, 2024

Totally normal.

Future Jim Acosta: uh I don’t know who needs to hear this but “imagine what can be, unburdened by what has been” is also one of my fave phrases. I say it all the time. Send tweet. https://t.co/ru8o0p2Eg2 — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) July 3, 2024

Would not surprise us at all.

Totally cool for a TV anchor to love a good nap. Totally not cool for a president to require a good nap just to get through the day. Pathetic, in fact, considering he controls the nuclear codes. https://t.co/p6diwZWVGH — Justin Higgins (@Justin_Higgins2) July 3, 2024

There's a difference, for sure.

The president has a job that matters.

LMFAO the cope is out of control https://t.co/JZmq4XgNH0 — Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) July 3, 2024

And we are enjoying every moment of it.

He left the White House and went on to other things at CNN.

Clearly, he's doing a bang up job.

Apparently for the entire term of any and all Democratic presidents. https://t.co/cULfUow86X — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) July 3, 2024

Like Rip Van Winkle.

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.