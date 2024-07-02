New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each Day of Debate Prep

Sources told Axios that there are two President Joe Bidens: there's the one we see in those "cheap fakes," and then there's another one who's fully engaged between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The New York Times has made quite the turnaround in the last couple of weeks:

Two weeks ago versus today. pic.twitter.com/hopYp34kmI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2024

Two weeks ago, "misleading videos" were targeting fears of Biden's old age; on Tuesday there's a piece about how Biden's lapses are increasingly common, according to those in the room. Part of the Times piece looks into the week of debate preparation that Biden had with advisers at Camp David and notes that Biden would start after 11 p.m. and then have an afternoon nap.

"The preparations, which took place over six days, never started before 11 a.m. and Mr. Biden was given time for an afternoon nap each day" https://t.co/uYmL2YNEse — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 2, 2024

After the debate, the New York Times editorial board published a piece urging Biden to step aside, so it's no surprise they've greenlit a piece like this one.

Didn't Biden have time for an afternoon nap before the debate? He should have, with that terrible cold he has.

So a normal work day for him. https://t.co/afk7Y1SGeS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2024

C'mon man. He has a cold! — Free (@_courage_to) July 2, 2024

And you guys are just noticing and reporting this now?



Sure. — Will Collier (@willcollier) July 2, 2024

Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein just told CNN there have been at least 15 occasions over the past year and a half when "Biden appeared like he did at that horror show."

A week ago, the media swore he had never been better and we were all conspiracy theorists for even suggesting otherwise. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 2, 2024

Sounds like one hell of a gig. — Joseph Vaden Shelley (@JosephVaden) July 2, 2024

He works about 3 hours a week. They scrape him off a Delaware beach to slur incoherently off his giant teleprompter and be led around by the arm, and then he's right back on vacay.



The life of a corrupt, rotting dementia patient looks glamous. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) July 2, 2024

Oof. Joe, Jill and Hunter tried to

blame the debate catastrophe on staff/advisors and now they are slamming back with leaks containing damning details.



“The preparations, which took place over six days, never started before 11 a.m. and Mr. Biden was given time for an afternoon… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 2, 2024

" … and Mr. Biden was given time for an afternoon nap each day, according to a person familiar with the process.”

I really hope people start standing up for themselves and actually admitting how bad he is doing. Everyone can see it and anyone who denies it is lying. Everyone gets old, just accept the facts. — Chris Soltis (@ChrisSoltis5) July 2, 2024

But the bad orange man is up at 3 a.m. posting to Truth Social when he should be in bed sleeping.

It's funny how you all, at the same time, suddenly are telling the truth about Biden now.



Shows you're not journalists but political operatives, acting in coordination to advance your agenda. — Russells Teapot (@teapot_russells) July 2, 2024

I guess the orders have come down from whoever is actually in charge to start tearing down the Alzheimer’s patient in chief. 🤡 — Damian Karras (@joeschmo1616) July 2, 2024

So did he have a cold or not get his nap or both? Well, CNN is mostly to blame for the poor lighting and makeup.

Two days before the debate. Fake journalist on CNN discusses the debate prep of each candidate.



How did that framing working out for you Kaitlan? pic.twitter.com/MegaNW1uBA — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 1, 2024





***



