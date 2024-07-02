New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each Day of Debate Prep

The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Sources told Axios that there are two President Joe Bidens: there's the one we see in those "cheap fakes," and then there's another one who's fully engaged between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The New York Times has made quite the turnaround in the last couple of weeks:

Two weeks ago, "misleading videos" were targeting fears of Biden's old age; on Tuesday there's a piece about how Biden's lapses are increasingly common, according to those in the room. Part of the Times piece looks into the week of debate preparation that Biden had with advisers at Camp David and notes that Biden would start after 11 p.m. and then have an afternoon nap.

After the debate, the New York Times editorial board published a piece urging Biden to step aside, so it's no surprise they've greenlit a piece like this one. 

Didn't Biden have time for an afternoon nap before the debate? He should have, with that terrible cold he has.

Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein just told CNN there have been at least 15 occasions over the past year and a half when "Biden appeared like he did at that horror show."

" … and Mr. Biden was given time for an afternoon nap each day, according to a person familiar with the process.”

But the bad orange man is up at 3 a.m. posting to Truth Social when he should be in bed sleeping.

So did he have a cold or not get his nap or both? Well, CNN is mostly to blame for the poor lighting and makeup.


Tags: DEBATE JOE BIDEN NEW YORK TIMES

