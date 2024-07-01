Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had

After months and months of waving off videos of President Biden looking confused and feeble as "cheap fakes" of America's "sharp as a tack behind the scenes" leader, the debate happened and threw a big wrench in the works.

Some are choosing to continue to insist that the debate was a one-off bad night for Biden, but others are starting to come forward to say there have been problems for quite a while.

Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein -- one of the reporters who gained fame from "All the President's Men" and precipitating the resignation of Richard Nixon -- decided now was a good time to jump on the bandwagon and tell everybody what "sources" have told him about Biden (which for some reason he's just now sharing):

The full post:

Carl Bernstein on CNN right now:



Multiple sources tell him that there have been at least 15 occasions in the last year and a half “where the president has appeared like he did at that horror show (his debate performance).” Bernstein reports that in the last six months sources have told him that there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline.



He says that his sources have gone to Ron Klain in the last year to express concern about the President losing his train of thought and not having the ability to pick up where he left off.



Bernstein mentions a fundraiser at the Four Seasons restaurant in New York in June of 2023 where the President became “Very stiff…almost like a kind of rigor mortis.”

Bernstein notes that he has heard from sources that Biden is very sharp in his national security briefings and that he has full command of the facts.

After about three and a half years, THE STORY CAN FINALLY BE TOLD!

Uh oh, Joe! Carl Bernstein on CNN says the “horror show” we saw during the debate has happened 15-20 other times in the last year and a half according to close aides and people “who love Joe.” The knives are definitely out. pic.twitter.com/yIiiqWIKZu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 2, 2024

Gee, why would this just be coming out now?

The coverage surrounding Biden's dementia feels a lot like the coverage of Harvey Weinstein



A lot of self-righteous reporters coming forward with stories about things they knew for months/years but didn't tell before https://t.co/BmJkm2jy3x — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 2, 2024

That Watergate legend knew and kept quiet https://t.co/lgvmbUpgaD — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) July 2, 2024

The state of "journalism" has obviously changed in the last few decades. Just watch -- it might not be long before some of these same people are trying to sell books about all this.

Journos kept it a secret from the American people and now are presenting it like it’s news.



Enemy of the people. https://t.co/QLcxu0l1KP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 2, 2024

They tried to keep it under wraps until that became unsustainable.

Put differently:



Bernstein admits that he knew about Biden’s dementia—but he hid it until it looked like Biden would lose https://t.co/BmJkm2jy3x — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 2, 2024

That's one way to put it.

Damn, Carl Bernstein is like break glass in case of emergency. It’s going nuclear. This is the worse case scenario for Biden. The damage control isn’t working. The dike keeps crumbling. The flood could come at any second. https://t.co/H9aIR8Sz61 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 2, 2024

Stay tuned!