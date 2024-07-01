Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the...
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Rob Reiner: Trump Shot Someone And The Supreme Court Allowed Him to Get...
New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
San Francisco Police Confirm Full Nudity at Pride Events Is Legal
Tucker Carlson: Dr. Jill Biden Keeping Joe Away From People Who Want Him...
Joe Biden Speaks for Four Minutes on the SCOTUS Immunity Decision
Harry Sisson Congratulates the BET Awards for Calling Out the INSANE Project 2025
Lawyer Says Biden Can Have the Military Execute Steve Bannon in the Prison...
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME...
Aaron Rupar Fantasizes About Biden Imprisoning Justice Roberts
YOU Are the Party: Bill Kristol WRECKED After Quoting '1984'
EL-OH-EL! Trump Campaign Manager Tells Biden's Waterboy, Harry Sisson, to Expect a Visit

Carl Bernstein Decided It Was Time to Tell CNN How Many 'Horror Show' Moments President Biden's Had

Doug P.  |  11:15 PM on July 01, 2024
meme

After months and months of waving off videos of President Biden looking confused and feeble as "cheap fakes" of America's "sharp as a tack behind the scenes" leader, the debate happened and threw a big wrench in the works. 

Advertisement

Some are choosing to continue to insist that the debate was a one-off bad night for Biden, but others are starting to come forward to say there have been problems for quite a while. 

Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein -- one of the reporters who gained fame from "All the President's Men" and precipitating the resignation of Richard Nixon -- decided now was a good time to jump on the bandwagon and tell everybody what "sources" have told him about Biden (which for some reason he's just now sharing): 

The full post:

Carl Bernstein on CNN right now:  

Multiple sources tell him that there have been at least 15 occasions in the last year and a half “where the president has appeared like he did at that horror show (his debate performance).” Bernstein reports that in the last six months sources have told him that there has been a marked incidence of cognitive decline.  

He says that his sources have gone to Ron Klain in the last year to express concern about the President losing his train of thought and not having the ability to pick up where he left off.  

Bernstein mentions a fundraiser at the Four Seasons restaurant in New York in June of 2023 where the President became “Very stiff…almost like a kind of rigor mortis.” 
 Bernstein notes that he has heard from sources that Biden is very sharp in his national security briefings and that he has full command of the facts.

Recommended

Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists
Brett T.
Advertisement

After about three and a half years, THE STORY CAN FINALLY BE TOLD!

Gee, why would this just be coming out now?

The state of "journalism" has obviously changed in the last few decades. Just watch -- it might not be long before some of these same people are trying to sell books about all this.

They tried to keep it under wraps until that became unsustainable.

Advertisement

That's one way to put it.

Stay tuned!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists
Brett T.
MSNBC's Kyle Griffin Plays Stupid Game and Wins Stupid Prizes
Gordon K
Kamala Harris Has Her Campaign Slogan Picked Out
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
New York Times: Let’s Have Independence Day Without Meat or Fireworks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sacre Bleu! You've Booked a Vacation House Just as France Votes for the Fascists Brett T.
Advertisement